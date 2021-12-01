NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 30, 2021

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper

20s after midnight. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper

20s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the lower

30s after midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower

30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the mid

30s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising to around

30 after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature

rising to around 30 after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper

20s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper

20s after midnight. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs around 30.

$$

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising to around 30 after

midnight. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising to around 30 after

midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising

into the lower 30s after midnight.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into

the lower 30s after midnight. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising into

the mid 30s after midnight.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Cold

with highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s

after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers or a slight chance

of rain showers this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into

the mid 30s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold

with lows around 30. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into

the mid 30s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the lower

30s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into

the lower 30s after midnight.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s

after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 30.

$$

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into

the mid 30s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows around

30. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

