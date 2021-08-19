NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

NYZ033-192015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ052-192015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ058-192015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ065-192015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ041-192015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ038-192015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ032-192015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ042-192015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ083-192015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ043-192015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady temperature

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ084-192015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ082-192015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ039-192015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ040-192015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ047-192015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ048-192015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ049-192015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ050-192015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ051-192015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ053-192015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ054-192015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Near steady temperature

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ060-192015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ061-192015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ059-192015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ063-192015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ064-192015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ066-192015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

433 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

