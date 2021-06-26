NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 25, 2021

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

NYZ033-262000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ052-262000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ058-262000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ065-262000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ041-262000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ038-262000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ032-262000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ042-262000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ083-262000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ043-262000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ084-262000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ082-262000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ039-262000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ040-262000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-262000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ048-262000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows around 70. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ049-262000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ050-262000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ051-262000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ053-262000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ054-262000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ060-262000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ061-262000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ059-262000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ063-262000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ064-262000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ066-262000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

