NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 19, 2021

_____

912 FPUS51 KALY 200822

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

NYZ033-202015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ052-202015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ058-202015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-202015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Not as warm

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ041-202015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ038-202015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ032-202015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ042-202015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ083-202015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs around 70.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ043-202015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around

50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ084-202015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ082-202015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ039-202015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ040-202015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-202015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ048-202015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ049-202015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ050-202015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ051-202015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ053-202015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ054-202015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ060-202015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs around 70. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ061-202015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ059-202015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs around 70.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ063-202015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Not as warm

with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ064-202015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Not as warm

with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ066-202015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

422 AM EDT Sun Jun 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Not as warm

with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather