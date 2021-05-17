NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

NYZ033-172000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-172000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-172000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-172000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ041-172000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-172000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-172000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-172000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-172000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-172000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-172000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-172000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-172000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-172000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-172000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-172000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-172000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-172000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-172000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-172000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-172000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-172000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-172000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-172000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-172000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-172000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ066-172000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

329 AM EDT Mon May 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

