NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 11, 2021

_____

078 FPUS51 KALY 120810

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 120808

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

NYZ033-122000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ052-122000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-122000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-122000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-122000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-122000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-122000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ042-122000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ083-122000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-122000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-122000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-122000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-122000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-122000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-122000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers

likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ048-122000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with

highs around 50. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-122000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-122000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-122000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ053-122000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-122000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs

in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-122000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-122000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-122000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-122000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-122000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-122000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

408 AM EDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather