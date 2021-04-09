NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

NYZ033-092000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

NYZ052-092000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ058-092000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ065-092000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ041-092000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ038-092000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ032-092000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers, cooler with highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ042-092000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

NYZ083-092000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ043-092000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ084-092000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ082-092000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 50.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ039-092000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs around 60. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ040-092000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ047-092000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ048-092000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ049-092000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ050-092000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ051-092000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ053-092000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ054-092000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ060-092000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ061-092000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ059-092000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ063-092000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ064-092000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ066-092000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

344 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

