Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

NYZ033-102115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Cold with

highs around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. Temperature

falling to around 14 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 below.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs around 15. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below

zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Lows around zero. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs

10 to 15. Lows around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs around 20.

$$

NYZ052-102115-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 4 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ058-102115-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 to 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the

morning.

$$

NYZ065-102115-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with lows

around 19. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ041-102115-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 3 above. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ038-102115-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ032-102115-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Cold with highs

around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. Temperature

falling to around 13 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 below. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 14. Light and

variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

10 below zero. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Not as cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs

around 20.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent

chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows 5 below to zero.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs around 20.

$$

NYZ042-102115-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

8 below. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs

around 20. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ083-102115-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

6 below. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs

in the lower 20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ043-102115-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

6 below. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold with lows around 5 above. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ084-102115-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 2 below. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ082-102115-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs around 20. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 15.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around zero. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the

morning.

$$

NYZ039-102115-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 19. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ040-102115-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

5 to 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ047-102115-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered flurries this morning. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ048-102115-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ049-102115-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ050-102115-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 4 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ051-102115-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 17. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 5 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the

morning.

$$

NYZ053-102115-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 3 above. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ054-102115-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 1 below. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 12 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 5 above. Highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the

morning.

$$

NYZ060-102115-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 6 above. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid

20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-102115-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 4 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-102115-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 8 above. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid

20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-102115-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ064-102115-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid

20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ066-102115-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

438 AM EST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight.

Cold with lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower

20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

