NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 1, 2020

_____

288 FPUS51 KALY 020828

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 020827

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

NYZ033-022100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into

the upper 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. A chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows

15 to 20.

$$

NYZ052-022100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight

chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs around 40. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ058-022100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ065-022100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ041-022100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers, mainly

this morning. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ038-022100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ032-022100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper

20s after midnight. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ042-022100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. A chance of snow.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ083-022100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers, mainly

this morning. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ043-022100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers, mainly this morning. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ084-022100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ082-022100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 20.

$$

NYZ039-022100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ040-022100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ047-022100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ048-022100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ049-022100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight

chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of snow showers

this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ050-022100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers, mainly this morning. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs around 40. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ051-022100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ053-022100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a slight

chance of snow showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ054-022100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs around 40. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ060-022100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ061-022100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ059-022100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ063-022100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ064-022100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ066-022100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

327 AM EST Wed Dec 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

