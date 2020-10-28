NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
NYZ033-282000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers
this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in
the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ052-282000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Snow likely in the morning. A chance of rain. Light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ058-282000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain. Light snow accumulation. Colder with
lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the morning. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
$$
NYZ065-282000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly
sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ041-282000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Snow likely in the morning. A chance of rain. Light snow
accumulation possible. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ038-282000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs around 40.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ032-282000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in
the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in
the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ042-282000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers or a slight
chance of rain this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ083-282000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs around 40.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder
with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ043-282000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of snow showers this morning. A slight chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ084-282000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs
around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Snow likely in the morning. A chance of rain. Light snow
accumulation possible. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ082-282000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs
around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ039-282000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ040-282000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ047-282000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Snow likely in the morning. A chance of rain. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ048-282000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow or rain likely
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ049-282000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Snow likely in the morning. A chance of rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ050-282000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely
after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows
around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Snow likely in the morning. A chance of rain. Light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ051-282000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Colder with
lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ053-282000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Snow likely in the morning. A chance of rain. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ054-282000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Additional
light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ060-282000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ061-282000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ059-282000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ063-282000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly
sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Colder with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain likely. Light snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
$$
NYZ064-282000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly
sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ066-282000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
413 AM EDT Wed Oct 28 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly sunny
with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
_____
