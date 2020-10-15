NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 14, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

NYZ033-152000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ052-152000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers in the morning, then sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ058-152000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Rain showers likely in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ065-152000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ041-152000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers in the morning, then sunny

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ038-152000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

NYZ032-152000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Warmer

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

NYZ042-152000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ083-152000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers in the morning, then sunny

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ043-152000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ084-152000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers in the morning, then sunny

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ082-152000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

NYZ039-152000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ040-152000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ047-152000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ048-152000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ049-152000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ050-152000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers in the morning, then sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ051-152000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ053-152000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers in the morning, then sunny

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ054-152000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers in the morning, then sunny

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ060-152000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers in the morning, then sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ061-152000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers in the morning, then sunny

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ059-152000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ063-152000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ064-152000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ066-152000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

320 AM EDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, cooler with lows around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

