NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

NYZ033-092000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising

into the upper 40s after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ052-092000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ058-092000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ065-092000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ041-092000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ038-092000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

$$

NYZ032-092000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising

into the upper 40s after midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ042-092000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ083-092000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ043-092000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ084-092000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ082-092000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ039-092000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ040-092000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ047-092000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

$$

NYZ048-092000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ049-092000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ050-092000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ051-092000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ053-092000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ054-092000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ060-092000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ061-092000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ059-092000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ063-092000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ064-092000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

$$

NYZ066-092000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

359 AM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

