NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

_____

968 FPUS51 KALY 230731

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 230729

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

NYZ033-232000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ052-232000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ058-232000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50.

$$

NYZ065-232000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ041-232000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ038-232000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ032-232000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ042-232000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ083-232000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ043-232000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ084-232000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ082-232000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

$$

NYZ039-232000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ040-232000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ047-232000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ048-232000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ049-232000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chanfgdce of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ050-232000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ051-232000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ053-232000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ054-232000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ060-232000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ061-232000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ059-232000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ063-232000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

$$

NYZ064-232000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ066-232000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

329 AM EDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather