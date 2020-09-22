NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 21, 2020
_____
396 FPUS51 KALY 220827
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
NYZ033-222015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ052-222015-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ058-222015-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ065-222015-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph,
increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ041-222015-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ038-222015-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ032-222015-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ042-222015-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ083-222015-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ043-222015-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ084-222015-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ082-222015-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ039-222015-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ040-222015-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ047-222015-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ048-222015-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ049-222015-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around
5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ050-222015-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ051-222015-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ053-222015-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ054-222015-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around
5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ060-222015-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ061-222015-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ059-222015-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ063-222015-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ064-222015-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to around
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ066-222015-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.
$$
