NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

NYZ033-062000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ052-062000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ058-062000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ065-062000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ041-062000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ038-062000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ032-062000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ042-062000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ083-062000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ043-062000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ084-062000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ082-062000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ039-062000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ040-062000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ047-062000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ048-062000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ049-062000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ050-062000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ051-062000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ053-062000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ054-062000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ060-062000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ061-062000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ059-062000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ063-062000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ064-062000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ066-062000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

329 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

