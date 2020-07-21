NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

348 AM EDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

