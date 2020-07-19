NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
NYZ033-192000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ052-192000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ058-192000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ065-192000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ041-192000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ038-192000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with lows in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ032-192000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Warmer
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ042-192000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows
around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ083-192000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Warmer with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ043-192000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Warmer with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ084-192000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ082-192000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with lows
around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ039-192000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ040-192000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Warmer with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ047-192000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ048-192000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ049-192000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs
in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ050-192000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs
around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ051-192000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ053-192000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ054-192000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ060-192000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Warmer with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ061-192000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ059-192000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ063-192000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ064-192000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ066-192000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
333 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
