NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

NYZ033-152000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ052-152000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ058-152000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ065-152000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ041-152000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ038-152000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ032-152000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Scattered showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ042-152000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ083-152000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ043-152000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ084-152000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ082-152000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ039-152000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the morning. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ040-152000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.

Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ047-152000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.

Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ048-152000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ049-152000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ050-152000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ051-152000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ053-152000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the morning. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ054-152000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ060-152000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ061-152000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ059-152000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ063-152000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ064-152000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ066-152000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

428 AM EDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

