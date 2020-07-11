NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 10, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

NYZ033-112000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous thunderstorms in the evening. Numerous showers.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ052-112000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ058-112000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ065-112000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then

numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ041-112000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ038-112000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ032-112000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

numerous showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ042-112000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous thunderstorms in the evening. Numerous showers.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around

60. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ083-112000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ043-112000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny

with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Hot with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ084-112000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows around 70. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ082-112000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

numerous showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ039-112000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ040-112000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ047-112000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ048-112000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ049-112000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ050-112000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly

sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ051-112000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ053-112000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ054-112000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ060-112000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ061-112000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ059-112000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ063-112000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ064-112000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then

numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ066-112000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

358 AM EDT Sat Jul 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then

numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Numerous showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

