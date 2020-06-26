NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NYZ033-262015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ052-262015-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs around
80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ058-262015-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ065-262015-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Humid
with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ041-262015-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ038-262015-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ032-262015-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ042-262015-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ083-262015-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ043-262015-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ084-262015-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ082-262015-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest around 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ039-262015-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ040-262015-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
NYZ047-262015-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ048-262015-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ049-262015-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ050-262015-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ051-262015-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ053-262015-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ054-262015-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ060-262015-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ061-262015-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ059-262015-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with scattered showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ063-262015-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in
the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ064-262015-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Humid
with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ066-262015-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Humid
with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
