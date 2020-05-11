NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers or a slight chance of snow

showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this

afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers or a slight chance of snow

showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

404 AM EDT Mon May 11 2020

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

