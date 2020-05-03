NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 2, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Much cooler. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ052-032015-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up
to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler
with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ058-032015-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A
chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ065-032015-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler
with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ041-032015-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ038-032015-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs around
70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Much cooler with
highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ032-032015-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Much cooler. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ042-032015-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning, then sunny
this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ083-032015-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ043-032015-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ084-032015-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ082-032015-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Much cooler with
highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
NYZ039-032015-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ040-032015-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ047-032015-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs around
70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Much cooler with
highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ048-032015-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs around
70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ049-032015-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler
with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ050-032015-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up
to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler
with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ051-032015-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ053-032015-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up
to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler
with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ054-032015-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts
up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ060-032015-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler
with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ061-032015-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up
to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ059-032015-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler
with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
NYZ063-032015-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler
with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ064-032015-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler
with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ066-032015-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
