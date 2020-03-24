NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain or

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain or

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain or

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming

light and variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

352 AM EDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

