NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

NYZ033-122100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 3 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 10 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cold with highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow or

sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ052-122100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ058-122100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow or sleet after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Sleet and freezing rain or rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 19.

Temperature falling to around 13 in the afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Wind chill values

as low as 6 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet or rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ065-122100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

or sleet or snow after midnight. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ041-122100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow or rain likely in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ038-122100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow or rain likely in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 14. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows 5 below to zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet or rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ032-122100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs around

30. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in

the afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 5 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 8 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cold with highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ042-122100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Much colder with lows around 1 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain or sleet

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ083-122100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow or rain likely in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Much colder with lows around 5 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 5 below to 10 below

zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ043-122100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow or rain likely in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Much colder with lows around 4 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or

snow or sleet likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ084-122100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain in

the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

8 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

2 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 5 below to 10 below

zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ082-122100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 4 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 13. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 5 below to 10 below

zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15.

Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 15. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ039-122100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely or a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 8 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 2 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ040-122100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow or rain likely in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 8 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 5 below to zero. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet or snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ047-122100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow or

rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Much colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 13. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 4 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ048-122100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow or rain or

freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Much colder with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ049-122100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 2 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ050-122100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 1 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet or rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ051-122100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow or

rain or freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ053-122100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 1 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow and sleet in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ054-122100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely or a chance of

freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 3 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 5 below to

zero. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet. A chance of snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ060-122100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow or sleet after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Sleet or rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow and

sleet accumulation. Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ061-122100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow or sleet after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Sleet or rain or snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 16.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature

around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow and sleet in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ059-122100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow or sleet after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Sleet or rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional sleet accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ063-122100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow or sleet after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain or sleet likely with freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Total sleet

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 17.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Temperature falling to around 17 in the afternoon. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

20. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet or rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ064-122100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow or sleet after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain or sleet likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ066-122100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

423 AM EST Wed Feb 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then sleet or snow after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

