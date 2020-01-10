NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020

_____

030 FPUS51 KALY 100838

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 100837

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

NYZ033-102100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of sleet or freezing rain and snow this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely or a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the

mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ052-102100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ058-102100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and freezing rain

this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after

midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow or rain. Brisk. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-102100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s

after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ041-102100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of sleet with a slight chance of freezing rain this morning.

A chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ038-102100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain, freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet this

morning, then rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ032-102100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, rain likely with a chance of sleet this

morning, then rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising to around 40 after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely with

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ042-102100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of sleet

this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ083-102100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into

the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ043-102100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after

midnight. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into

the upper 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ084-102100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 50. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds around 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ082-102100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain likely or a chance of sleet or snow this

morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ039-102100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain likely or a chance of sleet or snow this

morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

NYZ040-102100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning. Rain

likely. Not as cool with highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ047-102100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and sleet

this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ048-102100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ049-102100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning. A chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ050-102100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds around 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ051-102100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing rain and

sleet this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow or rain likely. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ053-102100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph this morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. South

winds around 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ054-102100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Brisk. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ060-102100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling

into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

$$

NYZ061-102100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ059-102100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling

into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40.

$$

NYZ063-102100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, freezing rain and

sleet this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower

40s after midnight. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow and sleet after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

NYZ064-102100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling

into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ066-102100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

337 AM EST Fri Jan 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after

midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling

into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather