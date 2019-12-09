NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
NYZ033-092100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...A chance of rain and freezing rain this morning, then rain
this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling to around 30 in
the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ052-092100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Much colder with lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain after
midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ058-092100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Much
colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs around
30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not
as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ065-092100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into
the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain
showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Much colder
with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after
midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ041-092100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Much colder with lows
in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower
30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ038-092100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Much colder with
lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with a
chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
NYZ032-092100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 40.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then snow showers
likely or a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into
the upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Much colder with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Light snow accumulation possible. Much colder with highs in the mid
20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, mainly in the evening. Additional
light snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of
snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a
chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ042-092100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as
cool with highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ083-092100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely with a slight chance of freezing rain this
morning, then rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Much colder with lows
in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not
as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ043-092100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ084-092100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Much colder with lows
in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain after
midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ082-092100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Freezing rain likely this morning. Rain. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the
lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Much colder with lows
in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in
the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not
as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper
20s after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ039-092100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Much colder with lows in the
lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the
upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not
as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower
30s after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ040-092100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain this morning. Rain. Not as cool
with highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Much colder with lows in the
mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs around 30.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ047-092100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Much colder with lows in the
mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Much
colder with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in
the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ048-092100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance
of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Much colder with lows in the
mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the
upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ049-092100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Much colder with lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower
30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Highs around 40. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ050-092100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Much colder with lows
in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower
30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Highs around 40. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ051-092100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature
rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Much colder with lows in the
mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the
upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 20s. Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ053-092100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.
South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Much colder with lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain after
midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ054-092100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling
into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Much colder with lows in the
lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the
upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not
as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ060-092100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling
into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Much
colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain after
midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ061-092100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into
the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Much
colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after
midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ059-092100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling
into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Much
colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain after
midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ063-092100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling
into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain after
midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ064-092100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling
into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely in the
evening, then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation
possible. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after
midnight. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
NYZ066-092100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling
into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then
snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after
midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising
into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
