NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
NYZ033-012100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then snow this afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. East winds around
10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold
with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around
16. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Temperature rising
into the lower 20s after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ052-012100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow this morning, then snow
this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or sleet. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper
20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 30. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature in the
mid 20s.
$$
NYZ058-012100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.
Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or sleet. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of
3 to 5 inches. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with highs in
the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ065-012100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.
Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs in the lower
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain or sleet or snow in the evening, then sleet
with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Additional snow and
sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow or sleet in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.
Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Additional snow and
sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ041-012100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow this morning,
then snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold
with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 15 mph, diminishing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ038-012100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.
Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs in the upper
20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 7 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Sleet or snow. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of
3 to 5 inches. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with
lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ032-012100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow this morning,
then snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold
with highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 9 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Little or
no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 14. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after
midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ042-012100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then cloudy with snow this
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs in
the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Additional light snow
accumulation. Cold with lows around 19. North winds around 10 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower
30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ083-012100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then snow this afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.
$$
NYZ043-012100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries this morning, then
cloudy with snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower
30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.
$$
NYZ084-012100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then snow this afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower
30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.
$$
NYZ082-012100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow this morning, then snow
this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with highs
in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. East winds around
15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with highs in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid
20s. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
$$
NYZ039-012100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow this morning, then snow
this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs
in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Not
as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the mid
20s after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ040-012100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow this morning, then snow
this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs
in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Sleet in the evening. Snow. Additional snow and sleet
accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Not as cold. Near steady temperature
in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ047-012100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.
Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs in the upper
20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 1 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain in the evening. Sleet or snow. Additional
snow and sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Not as cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Temperature
rising into the upper 20s after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ048-012100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow this morning, then snow
this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs
in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or sleet. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of
4 to 6 inches. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ049-012100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow this morning, then snow
this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or sleet. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper
20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.
$$
NYZ050-012100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow this morning,
then snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold
with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or sleet. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper
20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ051-012100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow this morning, then snow
this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with highs
in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or sleet. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of
4 to 6 inches. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Temperature
rising into the mid 20s after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ053-012100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow this morning,
then snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold
with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or sleet. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper
20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold. Near steady
temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.
$$
NYZ054-012100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow this morning,
then snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold
with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of freezing rain in the evening. Snow or sleet.
Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold. Near steady
temperature in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around 20. Highs around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature around
20. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon.
$$
NYZ060-012100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.
Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs around 30. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or sleet. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.
North winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.
$$
NYZ061-012100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow this morning, then snow
this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs
in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of freezing rain in the evening. Snow or sleet.
Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not as
cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow or sleet in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.
Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Additional snow and
sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature in the
mid 20s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.
$$
NYZ059-012100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.
Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs around 30.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow or sleet. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper
20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.
$$
NYZ063-012100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.
Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with highs in the upper
20s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain in the evening, then sleet
or a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Additional snow and
sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Brisk and not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper
20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with highs in
the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Temperature
falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.
$$
NYZ064-012100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.
Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs around 30. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain in the evening. Sleet or snow. Additional
snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Not as cold. Near
steady temperature around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s.
North winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ066-012100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
437 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM
EST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.
Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs in the upper
20s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Freezing rain or sleet or snow in the evening, then sleet
with a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Additional snow and
sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow or sleet in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.
Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Additional snow and
sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow, mainly in the evening. Snow may be heavy at
times in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.
$$
