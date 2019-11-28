NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

NYZ033-282100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.

Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows 15 to 20.



NYZ052-282100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.



NYZ058-282100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs

in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or sleet in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Sleet likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow or rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.



NYZ065-282100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow or sleet. Light snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.



NYZ041-282100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.



NYZ038-282100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly this

morning. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this

afternoon. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.



NYZ032-282100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this

afternoon. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20.



NYZ042-282100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 13. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.

Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20.



NYZ083-282100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 40.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.



NYZ043-282100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 15. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as

cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.



NYZ084-282100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 16. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.



NYZ082-282100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Temperature falling to around 30 this afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with

highs around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 20.



NYZ039-282100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 30.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.



NYZ040-282100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 40.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.



NYZ047-282100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers, mainly this morning. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.



NYZ048-282100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.



NYZ049-282100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.



NYZ050-282100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.



NYZ051-282100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation.

Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.



NYZ053-282100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.



NYZ054-282100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers this

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation.

Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 20.



NYZ060-282100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow or sleet. Additional light

snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.



NYZ061-282100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning. Much

cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

cloudy with snow or rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet. Additional light snow accumulation. Not

as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.



NYZ059-282100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow or sleet. Additional light

snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.



NYZ063-282100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler with highs around 40.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Sleet in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet likely in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Not as cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.



NYZ064-282100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Rain in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.



NYZ066-282100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

339 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Additional light sleet accumulation. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.



