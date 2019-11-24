NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 23, 2019

_____

315 FPUS51 KALY 240834

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 240832

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

NYZ033-242100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Snow likely or a chance of sleet this morning, then snow or

rain likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain or snow showers in the evening,

then occasional snow showers after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ052-242100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ058-242100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain or sleet. Snow and freezing rain this morning, then

snow likely this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers.

Scattered snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the

mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and brisk, cold.

Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ065-242100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ041-242100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Rain, snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ038-242100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Rain or snow or sleet this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Numerous snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ032-242100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet this morning, then a

chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain or snow showers in the evening,

then occasional snow showers after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ042-242100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then rain or snow this afternoon. Total

snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Occasional rain showers. Occasional snow showers

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ083-242100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Snow and rain this morning, then rain or snow or sleet this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Near steady temperature around

40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ043-242100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Snow or rain or sleet. Total snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ084-242100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Snow and rain this morning, then rain or snow or sleet this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

mid 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ082-242100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sleet likely this morning. Snow. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around

30. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain or snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy, cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Brisk, colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

20. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ039-242100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Sleet this morning. Snow or rain. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Numerous snow showers

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ040-242100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Snow. Sleet or rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Numerous snow showers

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ047-242100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Sleet this morning, then rain this afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers.

Scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ048-242100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow or sleet this morning, then rain or snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers.

Scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ049-242100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ050-242100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Rain, snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ051-242100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow or rain or sleet this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers.

Scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

20. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ053-242100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain or snow or sleet this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ054-242100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and snow. Sleet this afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an

inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers.

Scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. Brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ060-242100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ061-242100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain or snow or sleet this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ059-242100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

40. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ063-242100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Freezing rain this morning. Rain. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ064-242100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ066-242100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

332 AM EST Sun Nov 24 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

40. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather