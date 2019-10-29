NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle

this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and drizzle.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows

around 30.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

around 30.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in the

upper 20s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

around 30.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

around 30.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 40s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle

this morning. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle

this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and drizzle

this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

341 AM EDT Tue Oct 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle, mainly this

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain and drizzle in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

