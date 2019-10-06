NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

around 60. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature around 60. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

425 AM EDT Sun Oct 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

