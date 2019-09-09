NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

NYZ033-092000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ052-092000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Much warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-092000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ065-092000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-092000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Warmer with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ038-092000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ032-092000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ042-092000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs around 80.

South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs around

70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ083-092000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ043-092000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ084-092000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-092000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ039-092000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ040-092000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Warmer with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ047-092000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Warmer with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ048-092000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Warmer with highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ049-092000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Warmer with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ050-092000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Warmer with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ051-092000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs around

80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ053-092000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Much warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Warmer with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-092000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers. Warmer with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-092000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ061-092000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ059-092000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ063-092000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ064-092000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ066-092000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

343 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

