Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
NYZ033-012000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then occasional showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ052-012000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
NYZ058-012000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
NYZ065-012000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as
warm with highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ041-012000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
occasional showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ038-012000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated
showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then occasional showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in
the upper 40s.
NYZ032-012000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated
showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then occasional showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers likely
with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid
60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
NYZ042-012000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
occasional showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
NYZ083-012000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
occasional showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ043-012000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
occasional showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as warm
with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
NYZ084-012000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
occasional showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as warm
with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
NYZ082-012000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then occasional showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ039-012000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then occasional showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ040-012000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then occasional showers
after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
NYZ047-012000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
occasional showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
NYZ048-012000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
NYZ049-012000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
NYZ050-012000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 50.
NYZ051-012000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ053-012000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as warm
with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ054-012000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cooler with
highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ060-012000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south
around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with
a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as
warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ061-012000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as
warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 70.
NYZ059-012000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south
around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as
warm with highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ063-012000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as
warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
NYZ064-012000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Occasional showers in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around
60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as
warm with highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ066-012000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
338 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as
cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as
warm with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
50. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
