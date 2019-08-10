NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 9, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around
50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. West
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around
50. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around
50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around
50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then
a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 80.
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
