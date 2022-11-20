Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, November 20, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;85;76;An afternoon shower;85;77;SSW;8;76%;72%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy this morning;87;71;Sunny and pleasant;81;69;NW;8;59%;3%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, pleasant;70;52;High clouds;67;49;ENE;8;69%;1%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;59;48;Milder with sunshine;67;54;WSW;10;56%;80%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Chilly with rain;42;37;Mostly cloudy;47;41;SE;10;85%;81%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little icy mix;35;28;A bit of ice;34;26;ENE;5;79%;93%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;66;43;Sunny and pleasant;68;45;ESE;6;44%;1%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;22;9;Low clouds;24;13;SSE;5;68%;24%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot;94;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;71;NE;5;78%;88%;4

Athens, Greece;More clouds than sun;72;60;A couple of showers;68;51;WNW;10;62%;84%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Downpours;69;61;Occasional rain;72;63;NW;13;71%;90%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;Mostly sunny, warm;84;51;WNW;8;50%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. shower or two;89;74;Cloudy with a shower;87;74;SW;7;72%;60%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;82;62;A little a.m. rain;77;65;NNE;6;52%;67%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray t-shower;89;80;Cloudy and humid;91;82;NNW;8;62%;44%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;56;50;A little p.m. rain;63;46;WNW;7;69%;66%;1

Beijing, China;Cloudy;52;39;Partly sunny, mild;54;36;S;8;55%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A couple of showers;47;38;Periods of sun;46;38;ESE;6;82%;27%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cold;30;27;Mostly cloudy, cold;34;29;SE;5;79%;25%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;66;46;Cloudy with showers;66;45;E;6;84%;96%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;78;63;A thunderstorm;79;63;NE;9;67%;85%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;39;38;A couple of showers;40;31;SE;6;86%;88%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Occasional rain;45;36;A little p.m. rain;47;38;SSW;7;89%;90%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Afternoon rain;53;49;Occasional rain;51;36;W;11;79%;86%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Variable cloudiness;41;34;Partly sunny;45;32;S;5;83%;35%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;63;Low clouds;73;51;S;12;57%;15%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;66;Clouds and sun;83;66;NE;6;47%;69%;11

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;65;48;Mostly cloudy;68;51;N;4;59%;3%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;79;61;Partly sunny;80;61;NNW;6;36%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;73;54;Some sun, pleasant;68;62;SSE;13;57%;3%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;85;69;A couple of showers;85;70;ESE;3;57%;87%;6

Chennai, India;Becoming cloudy;82;73;A little a.m. rain;78;74;NW;7;71%;96%;2

Chicago, United States;Cold;34;30;Not as cold;45;31;E;15;47%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clearing;88;74;Mostly sunny, nice;87;74;NW;7;62%;9%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy, cold;33;29;Rain/snow showers;34;30;WSW;6;84%;89%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Winds subsiding;85;72;High clouds, breezy;86;75;NNE;16;54%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;49;39;A shower in places;54;38;SSE;6;70%;41%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Becoming cloudy;92;79;Mostly cloudy;89;78;NE;9;63%;39%;9

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;77;54;Hazy sun;84;53;WNW;6;44%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;50;25;Brilliant sunshine;49;28;SSW;6;31%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;88;74;Hazy sunshine;83;63;NNW;7;54%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;88;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;77;SE;4;68%;78%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;47;43;Chilly with rain;45;43;WNW;13;88%;100%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;High clouds;57;31;Mostly cloudy;57;31;NNE;6;38%;4%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;65;55;Breezy in the p.m.;67;54;W;16;76%;44%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warmer;88;71;Mainly cloudy, warm;87;72;SE;5;62%;33%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny and hot;91;58;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;58;NNE;8;65%;63%;13

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;82;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;69;E;10;74%;54%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy, snow showers;29;16;Snow showers, cold;25;19;SE;13;82%;95%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy p.m. t-storms;81;76;Couple of t-storms;86;75;WNW;4;81%;99%;4

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and humid;82;73;Low clouds;81;75;ENE;11;72%;78%;1

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;73;Increasingly windy;84;73;ENE;17;52%;41%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sun and clouds;82;61;Not as warm;82;69;NE;8;43%;65%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;85;47;Mostly sunny, warm;88;46;N;6;33%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers around;71;60;Increasingly windy;66;52;SSW;16;54%;88%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Windy with clearing;91;77;A stray t-shower;95;77;SW;13;59%;46%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;90;77;Mostly sunny;91;76;N;7;53%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and delightful;79;52;Partly sunny;78;55;N;9;54%;57%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and milder;62;27;Plenty of sunshine;62;27;WNW;3;28%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine, less humid;91;65;Hazy sunshine;91;66;WNW;6;37%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, warm;72;51;Sunny and warmer;87;51;SSW;4;33%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;96;68;Sunny and very warm;98;66;NNW;9;27%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of snow;33;32;Afternoon flurries;33;27;NW;7;90%;97%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Very warm;88;78;A shower, very warm;88;79;N;8;56%;46%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;75;W;7;63%;56%;10

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;85;70;Partly sunny;86;63;N;7;48%;1%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;A stray thunderstorm;89;75;NW;8;74%;65%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun;56;40;Increasing clouds;55;40;NE;8;25%;27%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun, pleasant;87;75;Partial sunshine;88;75;SSW;8;76%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Partial sunshine;71;61;Mostly cloudy;71;60;SSE;8;71%;7%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;64;59;A bit of rain;65;51;NW;10;81%;84%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;50;36;P.M. rain, breezy;45;40;SW;12;85%;96%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;77;48;Partly sunny;76;50;NNE;5;22%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;85;77;Partly sunny, nice;85;77;SW;8;64%;39%;11

Madrid, Spain;More clouds than sun;58;45;A little rain;55;33;WNW;13;86%;92%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;79;A shower and t-storm;85;80;WNW;15;79%;90%;2

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;A t-storm in spots;90;75;NW;6;62%;92%;9

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;76;A t-storm around;84;76;E;5;76%;62%;4

Melbourne, Australia;A touch of rain;69;43;A little rain, windy;59;42;W;23;59%;85%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A little p.m. rain;67;54;Showers around;69;54;NNE;5;55%;75%;6

Miami, United States;Rain and a t-storm;80;72;Breezy with showers;81;72;ENE;14;78%;99%;1

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;23;17;Partly sunny, chilly;27;26;NNE;7;85%;96%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, warm;97;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;E;9;63%;61%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler in the p.m.;75;56;Cooler with a shower;66;52;S;15;78%;93%;3

Montreal, Canada;A few flurries;29;15;A little snow;36;22;W;14;69%;90%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;26;16;Cloudy and chilly;23;22;E;8;92%;28%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;88;70;Hazy sunshine;87;71;NNE;8;44%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;62;A t-storm in spots;78;62;NE;10;65%;55%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, windy;41;28;Sunny and breezy;45;36;WSW;15;34%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;74;56;High clouds;74;56;ESE;7;64%;5%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Very cold;6;-6;Clearing and frigid;3;0;S;10;78%;30%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Morning rain;64;52;Partly sunny;66;48;N;7;69%;9%;3

Oslo, Norway;A bit of a.m. snow;28;22;Morning snow showers;26;24;NNE;11;68%;95%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Windy with flurries;27;11;A bit of a.m. snow;35;19;WNW;18;62%;78%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;87;78;A shower in the p.m.;87;79;E;9;69%;78%;12

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;Heavy showers;87;74;WNW;6;79%;98%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;90;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;E;7;74%;66%;8

Paris, France;A bit of rain;49;42;Cloudy, p.m. rain;45;40;SW;11;92%;88%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;75;55;Warmer;84;64;ESE;13;42%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers, some heavy;84;81;Couple of t-storms;88;80;NNW;9;75%;97%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;77;A p.m. t-storm;95;79;NNE;11;65%;82%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny and hot;94;67;Mostly sunny;93;68;SSE;5;49%;15%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy and chilly;36;35;A couple of showers;37;28;SE;10;91%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;62;44;Some brightening;56;35;NNW;5;74%;2%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Showers this morning;66;48;Periods of rain;65;48;NNW;6;76%;99%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;67;51;Sun, some clouds;69;51;W;6;69%;8%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;86;78;Showers around;86;79;ESE;10;61%;87%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;43;38;An afternoon shower;42;38;ESE;18;74%;55%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow showers;29;21;Cold, a.m. flurries;27;23;ESE;10;76%;57%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;82;71;Breezy in the p.m.;84;73;NE;10;65%;5%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;72;54;Sunny and delightful;73;52;NNE;8;38%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;Decreasing clouds;60;39;Partly sunny;60;56;SSE;5;69%;100%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;28;16;Partly sunny;28;19;E;7;74%;2%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;66;41;Clouds and sunshine;64;41;NNE;7;49%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;71;64;A stray a.m. t-storm;73;66;ENE;6;83%;66%;2

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;85;74;A couple of showers;84;74;E;14;76%;94%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;68;Mostly cloudy, humid;83;68;N;7;80%;42%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning sunny;78;43;Sun, some clouds;73;44;E;6;45%;12%;7

Santiago, Chile;Hot with sunshine;92;53;Very hot;97;56;SSW;7;22%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;87;71;Showers around;86;72;N;8;79%;81%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A couple of showers;63;57;Breezy with rain;61;49;NW;15;86%;93%;1

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;50;40;Cloudy;51;46;S;4;67%;21%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and mild;66;47;Increasing clouds;58;44;NW;4;71%;6%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;68;57;Partly sunny;68;57;E;9;76%;76%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;90;79;A shower in the a.m.;90;78;WNW;9;70%;84%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Afternoon rain;64;45;A couple of showers;51;33;WNW;8;75%;88%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;73;A t-storm in spots;84;71;E;17;81%;66%;3

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;34;30;Snow showers;33;28;ESE;9;84%;94%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with sunshine;82;58;Windy;75;48;W;26;36%;1%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy and humid;81;70;Winds subsiding;81;73;E;16;72%;14%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers, cold;25;17;Cold, a.m. flurries;24;23;SE;11;82%;58%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;55;42;Mostly cloudy;55;42;SE;5;66%;23%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;73;52;High clouds and warm;65;55;W;5;48%;2%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;63;45;Sunny and pleasant;66;48;SSE;6;23%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;85;54;High clouds;86;55;SSW;6;41%;1%;2

Tirana, Albania;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;54;Showers;63;48;SE;7;70%;99%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A few showers;58;52;Breezy in the a.m.;64;53;N;11;79%;27%;1

Toronto, Canada;Snow showers;29;26;Windy, not as cold;41;32;W;21;52%;12%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Very windy, cooler;69;48;Windy with hazy sun;67;47;W;18;55%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler;61;45;Partly sunny, milder;68;53;S;10;56%;6%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;7;-9;Sun and clouds;32;12;E;10;43%;43%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;47;41;Cloudy;48;43;E;3;54%;96%;0

Vienna, Austria;Some sun returning;43;35;A couple of showers;44;35;ESE;8;78%;88%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;93;73;Some sun, very warm;84;74;SW;5;56%;20%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, very cold;22;19;Not as cold;31;23;ENE;8;75%;36%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, chilly;32;25;Mostly cloudy;37;26;SSE;8;72%;62%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;68;60;A little p.m. rain;69;59;NW;23;72%;69%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;A t-storm around;92;76;WNW;6;67%;47%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and mild;57;38;High clouds and mild;57;40;NE;2;51%;0%;1

