Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, November 5, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;76;S;8;75%;58%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;91;75;High clouds;89;75;NNW;7;53%;3%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;75;49;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;E;5;39%;25%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;70;51;Sunny and nice;71;56;ESE;5;46%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;54;48;Rain and drizzle;52;48;SW;18;85%;99%;0

Anchorage, United States;Sunshine, but cold;24;-2;Sunny, but very cold;13;2;ENE;5;46%;9%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Becoming cloudy;68;49;A shower in the p.m.;64;45;NW;8;62%;94%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Winds subsiding;34;21;Cloudy and breezy;31;19;WSW;14;59%;26%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Lots of sun, nice;86;61;Mostly sunny;88;62;ENE;6;44%;2%;12

Athens, Greece;Breezy in the p.m.;72;60;Cooler with rain;63;59;NNE;10;85%;100%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy with some sun;67;52;A morning shower;68;54;ENE;14;69%;56%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;84;54;Sunny and beautiful;84;53;E;5;29%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy p.m. shower;86;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;73;SSE;4;79%;92%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;79;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;63;E;9;66%;79%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. shower or two;90;76;Mostly cloudy;90;76;NE;7;58%;12%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;64;50;Plenty of sunshine;68;53;ENE;9;56%;1%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;61;39;Rain and drizzle;52;39;NNE;5;68%;66%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and cooler;57;48;Mostly cloudy;57;46;S;5;87%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds;52;40;Partial sunshine;53;44;S;9;75%;14%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of rain;66;46;A little a.m. rain;66;47;SSE;5;79%;89%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;76;61;Partly sunny;78;61;NE;6;56%;55%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;54;43;Partly sunny;55;39;ESE;5;58%;26%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;52;45;Rain and drizzle;52;46;SW;15;79%;92%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mild with some sun;68;50;Breezy in the a.m.;70;51;ENE;11;69%;21%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A couple of showers;51;48;Partly sunny;52;46;SW;4;82%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Breezy in the p.m.;75;57;Breezy in the p.m.;77;58;ENE;13;55%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A little p.m. rain;81;68;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;67;NE;7;50%;88%;4

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;63;39;Plenty of sunshine;65;43;NNE;6;51%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;79;61;Sunny and nice;79;59;NE;5;40%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun, pleasant;70;58;Mostly cloudy;77;62;S;13;64%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray shower;84;66;Mostly cloudy;83;68;SSE;3;62%;44%;5

Chennai, India;A few a.m. showers;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;NNE;8;72%;100%;2

Chicago, United States;Very windy;62;45;Sunshine and breezy;62;42;W;16;52%;8%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy p.m. showers;83;74;Still cloudy;85;74;NNE;5;80%;55%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;52;46;An afternoon shower;50;43;S;11;77%;90%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;88;78;High clouds;87;78;NNW;9;56%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;67;53;Sunlit and warmer;80;66;SSE;10;57%;11%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;91;72;Sunny;91;72;E;10;54%;4%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;84;67;Mostly cloudy;87;67;SSE;4;63%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Milder;62;37;Rather cloudy;53;32;S;6;50%;15%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;89;72;Hazy sunshine;88;71;NNE;4;61%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;An a.m. thunderstorm;95;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;73;ESE;5;64%;77%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;56;46;A shower or two;54;49;SW;14;74%;97%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing;57;46;A little a.m. rain;60;44;NNE;5;58%;77%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;73;60;Sunny and pleasant;74;60;W;8;69%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Abundant sunshine;85;65;Mostly sunny, warm;85;67;SSE;5;53%;8%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Thickening clouds;82;60;Overcast, a t-storm;82;61;NE;7;65%;85%;8

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, a shower;84;68;An afternoon shower;84;71;ENE;10;67%;77%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;39;38;Some sun, a shower;48;44;SW;11;88%;61%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouding up;91;74;Some brightening;88;75;SSW;5;70%;38%;4

Hong Kong, China;Becoming cloudy;77;66;Clearing;76;67;E;7;71%;34%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;85;76;Breezy with some sun;85;75;ENE;12;61%;24%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;86;63;A shower in the p.m.;88;63;ESE;8;52%;55%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler with clearing;82;59;Cooler;74;59;N;6;63%;99%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny;74;58;High clouds and warm;72;60;NE;6;50%;5%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;78;NE;7;68%;85%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;91;76;Partly sunny;91;77;N;8;40%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower and t-storm;73;54;Partly sunny, nice;80;57;N;8;51%;57%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sun and some clouds;62;41;A shower in the p.m.;58;39;S;4;56%;69%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy, low humidity;93;71;High clouds;91;70;WSW;9;44%;0%;2

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;75;52;A t-storm around;80;51;WNW;4;45%;41%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;101;71;Sunny and very warm;102;71;NNW;11;16%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;48;40;Cloudy;44;41;SSE;10;83%;88%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;86;75;A t-storm around;86;76;N;6;57%;43%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;74;A t-storm in spots;88;75;S;7;67%;68%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunshine, very warm;88;71;Hazy sun;89;71;SW;6;55%;2%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;88;75;A heavy thunderstorm;89;75;ENE;5;75%;67%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;61;33;Mostly sunny;59;35;ENE;8;27%;43%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Hot, a p.m. shower;91;75;A morning shower;87;75;SSW;6;76%;76%;9

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;67;58;Turning sunny;68;59;SSE;9;72%;2%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine;69;52;Partly sunny;69;57;N;6;85%;29%;2

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;55;52;Rain and drizzle;56;51;SW;12;80%;90%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;70;52;Partly sunny, cool;69;57;SSE;6;65%;26%;4

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;82;76;Mostly sunny;84;77;SSW;9;73%;42%;12

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sun;65;41;Partly sunny;66;43;SW;4;54%;3%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;80;WNW;13;72%;89%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Turning cloudy;89;74;A couple of showers;88;75;N;4;68%;97%;5

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;87;77;A thunderstorm;89;77;ENE;6;74%;86%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Some sun, pleasant;74;54;Clouds and sun, nice;76;57;NNE;9;52%;11%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;77;52;Nice with sunshine;78;50;NNE;5;42%;4%;7

Miami, United States;A shower or two;84;76;A shower or two;85;77;NE;14;71%;88%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Colder;40;36;A little rain;45;37;SW;7;95%;97%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;90;77;Partly sunny;90;76;SE;11;62%;44%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;71;55;Breezy in the p.m.;71;55;NE;14;64%;1%;7

Montreal, Canada;Warm with some sun;72;52;Morning showers;66;44;SW;10;73%;99%;1

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;36;22;Low clouds;35;30;SW;7;73%;26%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;95;73;Partly sunny;93;74;NNE;7;48%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;79;59;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;60;NE;10;64%;57%;6

New York, United States;Dense fog will lift;74;64;Variable cloudiness;75;65;S;10;68%;30%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;Mostly sunny;77;56;W;7;58%;4%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Morning snow, cloudy;41;25;A bit of p.m. snow;31;22;WSW;17;54%;85%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;66;44;Mostly sunny;66;45;NE;5;55%;0%;4

Oslo, Norway;A little rain;47;39;A shower or two;48;43;ENE;5;94%;98%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy, warm;72;47;Breezy in the a.m.;64;41;SSW;14;56%;8%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;85;78;Mostly sunny, nice;86;78;ESE;12;67%;85%;13

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;84;75;A shower and t-storm;84;75;SSW;10;81%;91%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little a.m. rain;87;75;A couple of showers;89;75;ENE;5;73%;91%;5

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;53;47;A few showers;53;50;SW;11;82%;92%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;78;58;Breezy in the p.m.;79;58;S;12;52%;8%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Brief p.m. showers;89;76;Becoming cloudy;88;76;W;7;69%;44%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sunshine;96;76;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;E;10;64%;88%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;89;67;A stray t-shower;88;67;SSE;7;59%;57%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Overcast;51;36;Partly sunny;48;39;S;5;73%;45%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and milder;57;32;Increasing clouds;59;43;E;4;59%;71%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;64;49;Occasional rain;66;47;N;5;67%;91%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;76;58;Mostly sunny;76;55;E;6;71%;2%;4

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;85;78;Mostly cloudy;86;77;S;9;66%;44%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy;43;38;Mostly sunny;45;36;ENE;12;58%;11%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cooler;44;43;A touch of rain;52;39;SSW;9;87%;81%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray shower;71;64;A stray shower;72;65;SSW;9;60%;55%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;81;64;Partly sunny;90;63;WNW;12;33%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;A shower in the p.m.;65;47;Partly sunny;66;45;N;7;56%;1%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;38;30;An afternoon shower;39;36;SSW;11;85%;70%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rain and drizzle;62;53;More clouds than sun;60;51;SSW;11;66%;97%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain;71;66;Rain and a t-storm;72;65;SW;6;85%;98%;2

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;76;An afternoon shower;87;74;SSE;7;75%;94%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;76;67;Showers around;77;67;WSW;5;92%;89%;4

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;85;43;Sunny and delightful;81;44;E;7;21%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy;85;52;Clouds and sun;88;56;SW;7;37%;2%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;69;A stray t-shower;86;71;NNW;7;73%;64%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;66;48;Partly sunny;67;52;N;4;83%;33%;2

Seattle, United States;A couple of showers;50;42;Chilly with rain;46;37;SSE;8;76%;99%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sun;56;37;Thickening clouds;60;40;NW;4;58%;14%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;64;54;Partly sunny;66;55;ESE;9;52%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;A t-storm in spots;87;76;NNE;5;75%;75%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, mild;67;45;A shower or two;59;43;NE;7;66%;85%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Cloudy with showers;84;77;Cloudy with showers;84;76;SSE;12;80%;100%;2

Stockholm, Sweden;Occasional rain;48;41;A shower or two;50;47;SSW;10;88%;85%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;72;56;Mainly cloudy;74;58;N;14;58%;5%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;72;66;Breezy in the a.m.;75;69;E;13;72%;44%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Low clouds;40;40;A shower in spots;49;44;SSW;12;90%;54%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;61;47;Cloudy, p.m. showers;60;48;E;3;64%;87%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, mild;64;45;Partly sunny, mild;62;43;SE;8;57%;85%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;67;48;Plenty of sunshine;67;46;NW;8;22%;2%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;82;62;Sunshine and nice;80;59;NW;8;56%;27%;4

Tirana, Albania;Rain;66;58;A shower or two;69;52;ENE;2;62%;82%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A morning shower;62;47;Mostly sunny;64;50;E;7;54%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Increasingly windy;64;46;Sunny and mild;60;44;SW;12;66%;4%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Windy;73;60;Windy with a shower;71;61;NW;20;53%;81%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;A couple of showers;63;58;A passing shower;71;54;WNW;12;50%;80%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;30;12;Brilliant sunshine;36;11;E;6;45%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;47;36;Chilly with rain;41;32;NE;7;71%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;53;38;Partly sunny;53;39;S;5;69%;25%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;89;67;Plenty of sun;84;68;E;5;54%;2%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and clouds;43;41;A little rain;48;33;S;6;87%;80%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Periods of rain;51;42;Mostly cloudy;49;36;SSE;6;84%;2%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;63;51;Partly sunny;64;54;N;8;64%;5%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;90;72;Mostly sunny and hot;93;72;WNW;6;59%;6%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Decreasing clouds;61;40;Partly sunny;60;37;NE;3;43%;5%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather