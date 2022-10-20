Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, October 20, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;85;77;Partly sunny;85;77;SSW;9;73%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;96;78;Brilliant sunshine;96;77;NE;8;57%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;78;63;Showers around;77;57;NE;10;58%;64%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Turning out cloudy;85;67;Warm with some sun;82;68;E;6;50%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;62;55;A p.m. t-storm;65;55;S;12;82%;66%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rain;46;34;Partly sunny;42;26;E;5;67%;16%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and warmer;87;61;Hot with high clouds;92;60;SW;4;22%;2%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy, morning rain;49;42;Cloudy and breezy;57;42;SSW;13;47%;9%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;62;Sunshine, pleasant;83;62;E;9;61%;1%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;75;58;Mostly sunny, nice;70;52;N;10;56%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, windy;65;54;A morning shower;64;49;ENE;12;67%;62%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and hot;103;71;Partly sunny and hot;95;70;ENE;7;24%;27%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;SSW;7;76%;79%;3

Bangalore, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;69;A p.m. t-storm;81;67;E;8;76%;76%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;90;76;A shower in the p.m.;88;78;E;8;67%;100%;8

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;76;63;A couple of showers;76;62;NW;8;76%;84%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy;64;45;Partly sunny;73;46;NW;6;54%;28%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;61;40;Breezy in the a.m.;70;53;SE;11;56%;5%;3

Berlin, Germany;Nice with some sun;60;50;Occasional rain;60;54;SW;7;85%;91%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with showers;64;49;Rainy times;65;49;ESE;4;85%;100%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouding up, hot;91;66;Rather cloudy, warm;88;67;WSW;7;28%;42%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;59;39;Variable cloudiness;54;47;NE;9;58%;42%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;67;57;A shower and t-storm;67;55;SSW;11;79%;91%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;59;37;Plenty of sun;61;39;ESE;6;49%;3%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;59;35;Variable clouds;58;46;NE;7;58%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy with a shower;74;59;Mostly sunny;75;52;SE;10;70%;100%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;68;Showers around;81;67;NE;7;50%;83%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;70;48;Becoming cloudy;71;53;W;6;53%;11%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;85;67;Sunny and pleasant;83;66;N;9;43%;3%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mainly cloudy;68;55;Windy in the p.m.;67;54;SSE;20;55%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;68;A couple of showers;83;68;E;3;67%;86%;6

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;91;78;A stray t-shower;87;77;NE;6;78%;66%;4

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;59;44;Pleasant and warmer;71;55;SSW;13;44%;1%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers, some heavy;82;77;Showers, some heavy;83;76;SSE;9;84%;100%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sun and clouds;50;46;A bit of rain;55;50;SE;7;83%;96%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;86;80;Mostly sunny, nice;86;79;WNW;9;78%;5%;8

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;84;55;Breezy in the p.m.;89;64;S;10;40%;0%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Becoming cloudy;87;69;A shower in spots;89;69;SE;12;52%;43%;11

Delhi, India;Brilliant sunshine;91;67;Hazy sunshine;90;66;S;5;47%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Sunny and very warm;78;46;Partly sunny, warm;78;48;SSW;8;16%;0%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and hot;95;76;Hazy sun and hot;94;77;NW;7;59%;2%;6

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;93;75;A shower in the p.m.;93;76;SSE;5;61%;61%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Warmer;61;52;Breezy with rain;59;50;SSW;18;84%;99%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Milder with sunshine;69;41;Sunshine, pleasant;78;46;NNE;4;22%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Increasing clouds;76;64;Periods of sun;77;65;W;7;76%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Tropical rainstorm;69;67;Rain tapering off;79;72;NW;8;78%;93%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Very warm;86;58;Very warm;85;59;ENE;9;33%;8%;13

Havana, Cuba;Decreasing clouds;78;64;Mostly sunny, nice;79;64;NNE;10;50%;2%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Milder with some sun;48;40;Variable clouds;49;36;SW;3;85%;30%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Downpours;85;76;A t-storm or two;88;76;SE;6;75%;75%;4

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;83;72;Partly sunny, nice;84;72;E;7;60%;8%;6

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;82;73;A morning shower;87;75;NE;9;61%;45%;7

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;85;71;A morning shower;85;68;NE;7;70%;84%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sun and some clouds;89;56;Sunny and pleasant;87;55;NNE;6;33%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy in the p.m.;62;50;Breezy in the p.m.;60;49;ENE;12;58%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing, a t-storm;88;79;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;SW;10;75%;83%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;95;81;Sunshine, less humid;94;81;N;8;49%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;80;57;A t-storm around;79;57;NNE;5;40%;94%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and beautiful;79;34;Sunny and pleasant;74;37;NNE;4;24%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;88;72;Hazy sun and warm;96;71;WNW;7;37%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Warmer with hazy sun;79;51;A t-storm around;83;52;SSE;4;42%;41%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;102;81;Sunny and very warm;103;78;N;12;21%;2%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy and cooler;44;31;Partly sunny;49;36;S;5;73%;6%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A morning shower;87;77;Some sun, a shower;87;77;NNE;9;69%;90%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Inc. clouds;89;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;74;SW;7;76%;68%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;90;73;Plenty of sun;91;72;NNW;8;59%;1%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;SSW;5;71%;77%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Turning cloudy, mild;59;33;Lots of sun, mild;59;35;ESE;8;22%;11%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;88;75;An afternoon shower;86;76;SW;7;75%;79%;6

Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;66;57;Partly sunny;66;57;SSE;8;73%;1%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of rain;70;62;A little rain;67;61;SSW;9;87%;97%;2

London, United Kingdom;Turning sunny;62;52;Rain and a t-storm;63;54;SW;14;81%;97%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;89;64;Mostly sunny;79;61;SSE;7;64%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;82;75;Clearing;82;76;SW;8;74%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;70;53;Periods of rain;61;52;SSW;8;77%;97%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;86;80;Mainly cloudy;87;80;WSW;13;70%;84%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;76;NNW;5;76%;92%;3

Manila, Philippines;A shower and t-storm;83;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;77;SE;5;76%;85%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Warm with sunshine;81;57;Afternoon showers;76;65;NNE;7;67%;100%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower in the p.m.;70;55;Showers around;72;53;E;5;52%;74%;5

Miami, United States;A shower or two;77;66;A t-shower in spots;82;67;N;11;62%;65%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy;46;36;Variable cloudiness;49;35;S;7;76%;58%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;87;76;A shower in the a.m.;87;76;S;12;67%;84%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;68;57;Breezy in the p.m.;63;53;SE;13;80%;44%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;46;37;Milder;56;44;S;7;58%;3%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;43;32;Mainly cloudy;42;35;NW;7;69%;57%;1

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;90;78;A shower in the p.m.;93;79;E;7;67%;60%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds breaking;81;57;Decreasing clouds;83;54;E;10;46%;5%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;46;Sunny;62;48;SSW;6;45%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning sunny;79;63;A shower in the p.m.;77;59;NNW;6;62%;61%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy, p.m. rain;43;37;A little rain;44;42;SSW;9;77%;92%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;69;48;Increasing clouds;73;57;SSE;6;63%;5%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;39;30;Periods of sun;41;34;NNE;6;76%;85%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Winds subsiding;44;31;Milder with some sun;56;42;S;10;59%;5%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;85;78;A shower or two;86;79;ENE;12;71%;80%;13

Panama City, Panama;Periods of rain;85;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;74;NNW;4;82%;91%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;ENE;7;73%;56%;11

Paris, France;A stray thunderstorm;71;58;Partly sunny;70;55;SSW;10;77%;35%;2

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;75;56;Mostly cloudy;70;52;S;12;54%;44%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rain and a t-storm;87;77;Heavy p.m. showers;88;77;NNW;6;76%;98%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;94;78;A stray t-shower;93;77;ENE;10;65%;61%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;72;An afternoon shower;92;72;SE;5;59%;74%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;56;43;More clouds than sun;56;53;SSW;6;76%;66%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Pleasant and warmer;72;46;Some sun, pleasant;69;46;SSE;6;64%;8%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;63;49;Showers, mainly late;64;49;NNW;5;76%;96%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;81;59;Partly sunny;82;60;ESE;5;58%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;85;76;Rain and drizzle;86;77;E;11;57%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Plenty of clouds;45;36;Mostly sunny;43;33;N;6;66%;5%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;51;38;Variable cloudiness;49;38;SSE;7;71%;11%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Very warm and humid;87;74;A t-storm around;87;74;NNE;7;64%;73%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;92;67;Plenty of sunshine;94;67;SSE;7;10%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Sunshine, pleasant;77;56;Variable clouds;75;58;SSE;7;71%;10%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;45;37;A little a.m. rain;44;35;SSW;5;82%;69%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;73;55;Cooler;64;58;WSW;11;72%;15%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;76;64;A t-storm or two;75;64;ENE;6;80%;94%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray thunderstorm;88;76;A shower in the a.m.;88;76;E;12;70%;73%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a t-storm;78;66;A p.m. t-storm;77;67;NNW;5;96%;82%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;82;45;Mostly sunny, nice;80;45;ENE;6;19%;1%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;83;52;Decreasing clouds;82;50;SSW;7;32%;6%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Becoming cloudy;88;73;Sunshine, pleasant;87;73;NNE;6;76%;51%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;67;58;A couple of showers;64;58;SSE;6;86%;98%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;65;49;Cooler with rain;53;46;S;6;78%;100%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;72;47;Partly sunny;70;47;WSW;4;56%;25%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;70;59;Nice with some sun;73;64;NE;9;67%;40%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;93;78;A shower in the p.m.;88;78;E;5;74%;87%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;64;36;Mostly sunny;65;41;ESE;4;61%;2%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the a.m.;89;76;Sunshine and nice;89;75;ENE;10;67%;30%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and some clouds;47;38;Mostly cloudy;49;40;SE;4;71%;27%;1

Sydney, Australia;A little rain;74;67;A t-storm around;75;68;N;12;78%;80%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;80;70;Breezy and humid;84;76;ENE;14;72%;74%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. shower or two;50;40;More clouds than sun;48;37;S;6;78%;32%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and warmer;69;47;Turning sunny;76;55;ENE;4;28%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;70;53;Windy and cooler;61;46;NW;19;52%;8%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;83;61;Clouds and sun;82;61;SSE;6;16%;1%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning cloudy;82;66;Mostly sunny, nice;81;63;NNW;8;56%;6%;5

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;82;53;Clouds and sun;78;55;ESE;4;49%;2%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;69;52;Breezy in the p.m.;71;57;SW;11;62%;3%;4

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;46;40;Milder with some sun;57;51;SSW;12;59%;5%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;77;63;Mostly sunny;77;63;E;8;66%;26%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;81;62;Mostly sunny, warm;87;64;S;7;53%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers of rain/snow;40;18;Clearing;40;17;SW;8;62%;32%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and clouds;61;44;A little p.m. rain;51;42;E;5;64%;96%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;61;46;More clouds than sun;61;49;S;10;66%;64%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Increasing clouds;82;69;Mostly sunny, nice;86;72;NNE;5;63%;18%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;48;38;Variable clouds;47;36;S;7;77%;58%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;49;31;A little p.m. rain;52;45;S;9;69%;80%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;61;47;Windy and cooler;54;44;SSE;24;61%;2%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;95;74;Sunny and hot;93;76;NE;6;60%;30%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;76;50;Cooler;56;42;SW;5;66%;81%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather