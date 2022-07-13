Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, July 13, 2022

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain at times;82;76;Rain tapering off;82;76;SW;10;86%;98%;2

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;104;93;Partly sunny, warm;107;93;NE;9;40%;2%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;101;75;Mostly cloudy, warm;101;74;W;14;32%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;82;72;Windy in the p.m.;83;72;ENE;14;50%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;77;54;Periods of sun;71;53;NNW;8;62%;7%;7

Anchorage, United States;Low clouds;65;54;A little a.m. rain;64;56;SSW;6;78%;93%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;98;77;Sunny and very warm;101;78;SE;7;17%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;More sun than clouds;84;58;Warm with sunshine;86;61;ESE;6;38%;3%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower in the p.m.;68;61;Breezy and warmer;86;75;NNE;14;59%;4%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;85;71;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;76;N;15;33%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;59;51;Afternoon rain;59;51;SSW;7;89%;100%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Very warm;111;86;Winds subsiding;112;85;WNW;16;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;91;74;Partly sunny;91;73;SW;8;67%;36%;11

Bangalore, India;Windy;76;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;68;WSW;20;75%;65%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;79;Showers around;89;79;SW;11;71%;76%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;85;73;Sunny and humid;85;75;W;9;65%;0%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warmer;93;73;Sunny and very warm;95;73;NNE;6;44%;44%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;83;62;Partly sunny;89;66;SSW;7;41%;2%;9

Berlin, Germany;Sun and some clouds;84;58;Partly sunny;75;55;NW;9;42%;16%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;64;49;A little a.m. rain;66;49;SE;7;73%;72%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;80;55;Clearing;79;53;ENE;9;47%;0%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy and warmer;85;64;Partly sunny and hot;91;65;N;9;37%;80%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, warm;84;60;Partly sunny;76;54;NNW;8;56%;10%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;82;59;Partly sunny;87;62;E;6;37%;2%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;86;61;Hot with some sun;92;64;NW;8;29%;80%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;60;47;A couple of showers;59;49;ESE;9;80%;91%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy;84;63;Partly sunny, nice;86;63;NNE;7;33%;7%;6

Busan, South Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;78;Morning showers;89;76;NE;9;73%;98%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;94;74;Breezy in the p.m.;93;72;NW;11;33%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Low clouds may break;61;56;Mostly cloudy;64;49;SSE;7;61%;27%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;85;66;Showers around;85;66;SSE;4;57%;90%;8

Chennai, India;Rather cloudy, warm;95;83;Winds subsiding;97;82;WSW;15;60%;42%;5

Chicago, United States;An afternoon shower;81;65;Sunny and nice;77;67;ENE;10;58%;27%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Breezy;87;79;A few showers;86;78;WSW;13;74%;99%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Breezy in the p.m.;76;54;A thunderstorm;67;53;W;16;53%;82%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;88;78;Mostly sunny;85;78;W;8;69%;35%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, hot;105;82;Mostly sunny and hot;103;80;SSW;7;40%;14%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Turning cloudy;84;72;A morning shower;79;71;SSE;10;79%;63%;2

Delhi, India;A thunderstorm;97;86;Warm with a t-storm;95;83;E;7;64%;93%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;97;67;A t-storm around;95;67;WNW;9;29%;53%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hot, an a.m. shower;96;83;Sunny intervals, hot;96;83;SSW;7;61%;55%;13

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;90;69;Partly sunny, nice;87;69;SSE;5;59%;17%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Sun and clouds;68;50;Variable cloudiness;67;55;W;11;65%;36%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sunshine;92;67;Abundant sunshine;95;69;NNE;8;19%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy this morning;80;72;Sunny and pleasant;80;72;ENE;13;69%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Thunderstorms;90;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;S;5;80%;57%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;67;50;Cloudy;68;52;ESE;4;53%;3%;2

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;ESE;8;69%;73%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;71;60;A shower and t-storm;69;52;W;13;79%;93%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Breezy in the p.m.;88;77;Couple of t-storms;88;77;SW;10;83%;92%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;80;A t-storm around;93;81;SE;7;67%;55%;13

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;87;76;Breezy with a shower;86;75;ENE;16;62%;84%;9

Hyderabad, India;Heavy showers;74;72;A little rain;77;73;WSW;13;85%;90%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable cloudiness;86;76;A heavy thunderstorm;84;75;N;11;72%;96%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, nice;80;65;Increasingly windy;82;69;ENE;14;54%;1%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;Rather cloudy;88;77;ESE;8;73%;91%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;94;89;Partly sunny;98;87;N;10;47%;2%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;65;42;Plenty of sunshine;67;41;S;8;32%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;88;65;Sunny and nice;87;66;NE;7;16%;2%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;93;84;Warm with clearing;96;83;NNE;7;67%;89%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;84;70;Humid with a t-storm;86;69;SE;5;72%;91%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Decreasing clouds;95;82;A t-storm around;92;80;SSE;10;43%;73%;4

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of rain;61;58;Warmer;75;57;WNW;13;55%;29%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;92;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;NE;13;61%;89%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;84;68;Partly sunny, nice;84;67;WSW;7;62%;3%;9

Kolkata, India;A shower or two;91;82;A shower or two;92;81;SSE;11;70%;93%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;92;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;78;W;5;70%;56%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;60;27;Breezy in the p.m.;61;26;NW;13;24%;1%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;84;76;Some sun, a shower;84;75;SW;10;74%;91%;10

Lima, Peru;Partial sunshine;62;58;Breezy in the p.m.;62;59;SSE;13;79%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Very hot;99;73;Warm with some sun;92;68;SSE;9;41%;2%;11

London, United Kingdom;Sun and clouds;82;59;Lots of sun, nice;77;57;NNW;10;42%;10%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;79;61;Clearing;82;64;SSW;7;60%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;74;68;Partly sunny;75;68;SSW;6;76%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;104;78;Sunshine, very hot;105;79;E;3;16%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;89;83;Afternoon showers;88;81;WSW;15;67%;90%;9

Manaus, Brazil;An afternoon shower;90;77;A shower in the p.m.;90;77;N;4;72%;73%;9

Manila, Philippines;Couple of t-storms;89;80;A couple of t-storms;91;80;SSW;7;72%;85%;8

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of showers;54;43;Clouds and sun;55;43;NW;6;75%;8%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;75;57;A stray thunderstorm;72;57;N;8;53%;76%;14

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;81;A t-storm around;90;81;E;10;63%;55%;12

Minsk, Belarus;A couple of showers;62;48;A morning t-storm;71;50;W;11;74%;58%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Inc. clouds;88;76;A little a.m. rain;87;76;SSW;13;70%;93%;4

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;57;43;A little p.m. rain;61;51;ENE;10;84%;97%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;78;63;A t-storm around;73;61;N;0;65%;45%;9

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;76;59;Sun and clouds;75;58;NW;7;49%;71%;7

Mumbai, India;Rain, heavy at times;81;80;Rain, some heavy;84;79;SW;18;89%;100%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;High clouds;76;52;Increasing clouds;76;57;E;7;53%;20%;6

New York, United States;Warm with sunshine;89;73;A t-storm around;88;71;NNW;7;55%;49%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Hot with sunshine;97;71;Sunny and hot;98;72;WNW;8;37%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;68;50;Becoming cloudy;67;53;S;5;53%;98%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;87;77;A couple of t-storms;80;75;S;3;85%;100%;4

Oslo, Norway;A shower and t-storm;68;52;Clouds and sun, cool;63;51;N;7;49%;20%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;79;59;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;56;NW;7;63%;45%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A little a.m. rain;84;78;An afternoon shower;84;77;E;21;76%;80%;5

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;85;76;A couple of t-storms;85;76;WNW;4;86%;98%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;89;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;E;6;80%;80%;3

Paris, France;Partly sunny and hot;96;68;Lots of sun, warm;89;61;NNE;10;40%;4%;8

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;72;56;Showers, not as warm;65;57;WNW;17;80%;98%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers;84;77;A downpour;90;78;SW;13;73%;72%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid, a p.m. shower;85;75;Partly sunny, breezy;83;74;SE;20;78%;40%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;95;73;High clouds;94;73;SSE;7;50%;44%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sunshine;82;64;A thunderstorm;81;56;WNW;6;60%;82%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;77;71;Clearing and warmer;87;71;ENE;6;69%;28%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;67;49;Brief p.m. showers;68;52;SW;8;63%;91%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Partial sunshine;87;70;Sunny and hot;93;69;SW;6;57%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;83;73;Showers around;83;73;S;11;68%;75%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Turning cloudy;53;46;A morning shower;55;46;ESE;8;69%;48%;5

Riga, Latvia;Becoming cloudy;74;60;A shower and t-storm;72;55;SW;11;69%;76%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;77;67;Mostly sunny, humid;80;64;NNE;7;73%;27%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;107;87;Very warm;110;86;NNW;13;7%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;88;65;Sunny, low humidity;88;66;WNW;10;49%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine, pleasant;78;58;Partly sunny;73;57;SSE;10;65%;74%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;69;57;Fog to sun;70;57;WSW;14;62%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;75;64;A couple of t-storms;77;65;ENE;7;77%;91%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm around;85;78;An afternoon shower;85;78;E;14;76%;81%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;77;66;A couple of t-storms;76;66;ESE;7;99%;94%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy and cool;65;59;Warmer;76;60;W;9;50%;31%;7

Santiago, Chile;Foggy this morning;53;36;Colder with rain;45;35;NNW;6;68%;100%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;N;4;75%;85%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Very hot;102;73;Very hot;101;67;N;8;22%;2%;11

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;74;57;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;NNE;6;51%;1%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;72;NNE;5;85%;75%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, but very hot;104;86;Cloudy, but very hot;104;88;SSW;9;47%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;88;79;A t-storm around;88;80;S;6;68%;64%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;75;52;Mostly sunny;81;55;S;6;43%;3%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;86;78;A shower or two;86;79;ENE;13;74%;89%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;79;58;A shower and t-storm;68;51;NW;12;56%;91%;5

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with showers;58;50;Windy;59;45;SW;21;61%;80%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;93;81;A t-storm around;96;81;NW;10;56%;42%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Sun and clouds;75;60;A shower and t-storm;70;53;W;13;77%;93%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;96;74;Sunny and very warm;100;76;NE;8;23%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very hot;96;67;Sunny and hot;94;67;NNW;10;39%;7%;10

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;97;77;Plenty of sunshine;95;76;SSE;9;12%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;88;72;Mostly sunny;87;73;WSW;10;54%;1%;12

Tirana, Albania;Breezy in the p.m.;89;66;Plenty of sun;94;71;ESE;9;31%;1%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Afternoon t-storms;80;74;Rain and drizzle;82;74;ENE;9;74%;99%;3

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm around;74;61;Sunny and pleasant;76;61;NNW;7;61%;2%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;87;73;Sunny and nice;86;72;E;7;60%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;96;73;Sunny;92;71;ESE;8;50%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warmer;77;53;Mostly cloudy;77;55;E;8;42%;10%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;73;56;Mostly sunny, nice;76;59;ESE;6;52%;14%;8

Vienna, Austria;Warmer;85;67;Periods of sun, warm;90;65;N;9;32%;27%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;93;76;A couple of t-storms;89;76;E;5;69%;94%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;69;57;A morning t-storm;70;52;WSW;14;64%;63%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Windy;79;62;Breezy;74;54;WNW;14;52%;17%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;58;52;Thickening clouds;56;47;SE;9;72%;35%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;83;76;A heavy thunderstorm;82;76;S;7;84%;91%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;99;70;Sunny and very warm;95;70;NE;7;27%;2%;11

