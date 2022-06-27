Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, June 27, 2022

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;A t-storm around;84;75;SW;9;84%;94%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy in the p.m.;100;88;Abundant sunshine;102;88;W;6;46%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;91;69;Sunny;93;70;WNW;9;35%;1%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;78;65;Breezy in the p.m.;80;68;ENE;12;58%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;68;55;Partly sunny, nice;72;59;ENE;7;61%;6%;8

Anchorage, United States;Fog this morning;66;52;Partly sunny, nice;71;58;S;6;59%;11%;6

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;109;86;Sunshine, very hot;114;85;SSE;10;17%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as warm;69;49;Nice with sunshine;78;59;S;11;34%;4%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer;79;61;Increasing clouds;75;54;SSW;11;69%;11%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;89;73;Sunny;92;74;NNE;8;37%;3%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;57;49;Variable clouds;60;51;NNE;8;75%;78%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;105;78;Sunny and breezy;106;78;NNW;14;16%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;A thunderstorm;86;74;SSW;6;79%;85%;6

Bangalore, India;Breezy this morning;81;69;Breezy;81;69;WSW;13;68%;44%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Brief p.m. showers;88;78;A stray thunderstorm;94;80;S;8;66%;55%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm around;78;69;Breezy in the p.m.;80;69;WSW;12;59%;1%;10

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;84;72;Rain and drizzle;84;72;N;6;60%;91%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Hot and humid;90;68;Mostly sunny and hot;94;69;ESE;7;41%;2%;10

Berlin, Germany;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;94;62;Partly sunny, cooler;78;61;NE;7;59%;27%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;64;50;A little a.m. rain;65;49;SE;6;75%;81%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;78;53;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;E;7;55%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Hot and humid;92;70;Partly sunny, humid;88;70;NNE;9;62%;44%;9

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;66;52;Partly sunny;72;56;S;5;58%;6%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warmer;86;65;A shower and t-storm;83;64;NE;8;56%;95%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Hot and humid;92;67;Hot with a t-storm;93;69;NE;5;40%;80%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;53;46;Decreasing clouds;60;45;W;7;72%;4%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;82;62;Partly sunny;81;62;NNE;8;36%;30%;7

Busan, South Korea;A stray thunderstorm;78;77;A t-storm in spots;80;79;SSW;13;78%;64%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;95;75;Breezy in the p.m.;92;75;NNW;10;37%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;72;52;Sunny, nice and warm;75;54;NNE;7;49%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Morning rain, cloudy;79;67;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;66;SE;5;73%;92%;5

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;93;83;Clouds and sun, warm;98;83;SSW;8;63%;32%;9

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and nice;75;63;Mostly sunny;83;69;SW;10;47%;44%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;89;80;A t-storm in spots;89;80;WSW;10;68%;92%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Turning cloudy, warm;78;58;Mainly cloudy;70;55;N;9;72%;3%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;86;78;Nice with some sun;85;78;NW;12;74%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;Mostly cloudy;92;72;ENE;9;36%;17%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;86;70;Breezy with some sun;85;70;SSE;14;61%;33%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and warm;102;88;Clouds and sun, warm;102;87;SSE;5;45%;14%;11

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;84;59;Mostly sunny;90;65;S;6;25%;10%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or two;93;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;80;SSE;10;72%;73%;6

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;87;75;Clouds and sun, nice;87;74;SSE;5;66%;44%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;61;54;A couple of showers;66;50;SSW;19;78%;96%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hot with hazy sun;100;74;Sunny and very hot;103;76;NNE;8;16%;0%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;78;64;Sunny and nice;76;66;NNE;9;68%;25%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hot with clearing;98;82;Partly sunny and hot;100;83;SSE;5;58%;47%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Decreasing clouds;62;47;Clouds and sun, cool;59;48;SE;11;67%;25%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm or two;87;72;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;SE;5;74%;92%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;87;65;Partly sunny, humid;77;63;E;11;63%;85%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;A t-storm in spots;91;79;W;7;77%;85%;10

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;93;80;More clouds than sun;92;80;SE;7;67%;14%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;87;74;Breezy;87;75;ENE;17;54%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;Occasional rain;83;74;A p.m. t-storm;85;75;W;12;68%;87%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunlit and hot;105;84;Sunny and hot;106;86;NNE;10;33%;3%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;80;68;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;68;NNE;11;68%;67%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;WSW;6;74%;75%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Not as hot;98;85;Breezy in the p.m.;93;85;N;13;45%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;61;40;Partly sunny;59;38;NE;7;56%;8%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Abundant sunshine;91;72;Plenty of sunshine;90;70;NNE;9;19%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;93;85;Warm, turning breezy;98;86;WSW;12;57%;12%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;81;70;A couple of t-storms;76;70;E;4;91%;100%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;102;83;Clouds rolling in;101;81;SE;15;29%;42%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Some sun, very warm;86;67;A stray t-storm, hot;90;69;NNE;9;45%;65%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;A p.m. t-storm;89;80;NE;16;64%;86%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;89;69;Clouds and sun, nice;88;67;SSW;6;53%;12%;5

Kolkata, India;Morning showers;93;82;A t-storm in spots;92;82;S;9;69%;57%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;Mostly cloudy;89;77;NW;5;72%;100%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;60;27;Mostly sunny, mild;59;28;ENE;7;25%;2%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;84;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;74;SW;7;78%;74%;2

Lima, Peru;Breezy in the p.m.;64;59;Decreasing clouds;64;59;NW;8;78%;7%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and breezy;73;60;Breezy in the p.m.;76;62;NNW;14;50%;2%;11

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. t-storm;67;52;Partly sunny, breezy;70;57;SSE;14;52%;44%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and hot;90;68;Sunny and very warm;88;66;S;8;47%;1%;12

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;79;67;Partly sunny, nice;79;68;NNE;6;75%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;83;58;Sunny and nice;89;63;SSW;6;38%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;89;84;Brief a.m. showers;90;81;W;12;61%;88%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;86;76;Partly sunny, nice;88;76;E;3;72%;26%;8

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;88;78;A couple of t-storms;90;79;S;7;74%;100%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;54;42;Partly sunny;57;45;N;12;72%;5%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower and t-storm;70;56;A shower and t-storm;70;56;N;8;65%;90%;11

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;87;80;A t-storm in spots;87;79;ESE;9;65%;51%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Very warm and humid;87;67;A t-storm, very warm;87;64;ESE;5;54%;96%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;SSW;16;70%;92%;2

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower or two;51;45;Mostly cloudy;54;44;W;9;79%;2%;1

Montreal, Canada;Cooler but pleasant;75;58;Partly sunny, nice;73;58;SSW;3;51%;3%;9

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny and hot;91;69;Not as warm;81;57;ENE;11;35%;1%;7

Mumbai, India;A shower and t-storm;88;81;A thunderstorm;87;81;SSW;12;82%;96%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Inc. clouds;71;54;Rather cloudy;74;52;E;6;56%;28%;5

New York, United States;Thunderstorms;79;63;Mostly sunny;77;64;SSW;8;40%;8%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;93;68;Mostly sunny;93;69;WNW;9;35%;4%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;75;54;Partly sunny, breezy;67;57;WSW;14;66%;14%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Humid;88;77;Very warm;92;77;SSW;10;59%;10%;6

Oslo, Norway;A shower and t-storm;70;59;Showers around;70;53;SE;8;78%;60%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or two;71;53;Sunshine and nice;75;53;SSW;8;55%;4%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;85;78;A shower in the a.m.;84;78;E;14;74%;91%;6

Panama City, Panama;Heavy thunderstorms;84;75;A shower and t-storm;84;75;NNW;5;86%;91%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy, downpours;84;72;A downpour;86;73;SSE;5;79%;88%;2

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;73;54;Some sun;78;58;SSE;6;53%;5%;9

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;72;50;Partly sunny;63;47;SE;9;63%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or two;93;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;82;SW;8;59%;57%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;A t-storm around;89;74;NNE;9;76%;50%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Couple of t-storms;92;73;A shower or two;93;73;ESE;8;55%;72%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Very warm and humid;89;65;Cooler but humid;75;65;NNE;7;71%;44%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Heavy thunderstorms;86;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;73;S;12;85%;100%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;68;48;Some sun, a shower;70;49;WSW;9;57%;56%;9

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;74;55;Mostly sunny, nice;77;60;WSW;7;68%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Breezy;80;72;A morning shower;81;71;SSW;11;73%;86%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;An afternoon shower;53;46;An afternoon shower;56;47;N;7;78%;66%;2

Riga, Latvia;Very warm and humid;85;68;A t-storm, very warm;87;69;SE;4;56%;96%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of sun;71;55;Nice with some sun;72;59;N;6;72%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;108;83;Seasonably hot;111;83;NNE;11;8%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Very hot;100;73;Very hot;98;71;SSW;9;28%;5%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and very warm;83;64;Mostly sunny, nice;76;58;ENE;11;53%;13%;6

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then sun;66;57;Fog to sun;70;56;WSW;16;52%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Heavy thunderstorms;75;62;A shower and t-storm;79;62;ENE;6;80%;99%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;88;79;Breezy with a shower;87;79;E;16;71%;85%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm around;75;62;A stray thunderstorm;75;62;NE;6;99%;67%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;85;65;Mostly cloudy;85;67;WSW;10;21%;7%;12

Santiago, Chile;An afternoon shower;53;31;Partly sunny;58;33;SSW;3;64%;2%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Couple of t-storms;88;75;Some sun, pleasant;90;75;NNE;6;66%;30%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy this morning;74;51;Sunny and pleasant;78;57;NNW;9;52%;2%;11

Seattle, United States;Very warm;89;58;Partly sunny, cooler;67;56;SSW;12;64%;78%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Humid with t-storms;80;75;A shower and t-storm;76;72;S;11;93%;100%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and hot;95;82;Cloudy, hot, humid;95;81;S;14;64%;66%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;90;79;A thunderstorm;88;78;SSW;5;70%;88%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower in spots;80;58;A shower and t-storm;82;60;SSE;5;59%;95%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;88;79;Clouds and sun;88;79;ENE;17;66%;56%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;87;64;Afternoon rain;82;62;W;11;54%;87%;5

Sydney, Australia;Windy and cooler;59;48;Breezy in the a.m.;61;46;WSW;13;68%;26%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy;91;80;A stray t-storm, hot;97;80;SE;7;59%;64%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-storm;86;69;A thunderstorm;81;66;ESE;6;66%;96%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very hot;106;78;Sunny and very hot;105;79;NE;11;18%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warmer;85;63;Partly sunny;87;65;NNW;9;57%;55%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;103;84;Sunny and hot;105;82;SE;7;7%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;85;74;Sunny and nice;85;74;NE;10;52%;1%;12

Tirana, Albania;Warm with sunshine;97;73;Very hot;101;77;N;6;36%;26%;11

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;92;77;Hot and humid;92;79;SSW;10;61%;10%;5

Toronto, Canada;A refreshing breeze;69;54;Breezy in the p.m.;71;58;SSW;10;55%;5%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Hot, becoming breezy;100;84;Sunny and hot;99;82;ESE;8;30%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot;108;77;Cooler with clearing;92;74;WNW;9;56%;4%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer with some sun;81;51;Mostly sunny;82;56;E;7;37%;2%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;85;60;Cooler, p.m. rain;71;56;SSE;7;62%;100%;7

Vienna, Austria;Hot and humid;91;69;Humid with some sun;84;69;N;9;68%;36%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;94;77;Very hot;99;78;NW;5;57%;55%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;More sun than clouds;86;65;A t-storm, very warm;87;64;N;5;55%;91%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Very warm and humid;86;66;Hot and humid;90;67;WSW;9;45%;55%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Lots of sun, windy;57;52;A downpour;56;49;S;8;85%;100%;0

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers;84;77;A thunderstorm;88;78;SSW;7;74%;85%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Couple of t-storms;84;60;Sunny and pleasant;82;65;NE;6;42%;5%;12

