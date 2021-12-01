Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, December 1, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;89;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;SSW;7;81%;80%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;84;67;Sunny and nice;85;68;N;5;56%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Winds subsiding;63;41;Plenty of sunshine;60;36;E;3;38%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;62;54;Afternoon rain;56;51;WNW;11;70%;100%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;50;38;A couple of showers;43;35;WSW;11;79%;93%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow, cold;22;6;Very cold;8;-5;N;7;64%;1%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warm with some sun;80;57;Cloudy and cooler;66;42;WSW;6;38%;65%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny;22;16;Increasingly windy;35;30;SSW;17;81%;27%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;91;66;Sunny and very warm;95;68;SSE;9;39%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;59;46;Mostly sunny;61;57;SW;5;72%;27%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A morning shower;71;65;Cloudy;74;64;NE;10;67%;44%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy this morning;75;53;Breezy in the p.m.;69;42;NW;13;50%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;91;73;Afternoon showers;88;74;SE;4;79%;100%;4

Bangalore, India;A morning t-shower;77;65;Couple of t-storms;79;66;E;5;83%;94%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Mainly cloudy;85;74;Sunshine and nice;86;71;ENE;6;51%;25%;6

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;59;44;Mostly sunny;56;39;NNW;8;71%;25%;2

Beijing, China;Sunshine;45;23;Partly sunny, mild;54;28;NNW;11;35%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cool;52;41;Clouds and sun, mild;57;35;SSE;8;60%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;Periods of rain;46;34;Some sun returning;38;30;W;8;68%;31%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Turning cloudy;67;45;An afternoon shower;66;47;SE;4;69%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;67;NNW;6;76%;82%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Inc. clouds;43;38;A little a.m. rain;46;33;NW;7;81%;98%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;48;37;A couple of showers;41;33;W;9;71%;88%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;47;30;Partly sunny;50;31;W;6;78%;5%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Milder;48;46;Periods of rain;48;33;NNW;5;79%;100%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;75;59;Mostly sunny, nice;78;62;E;9;64%;3%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;82;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;66;NNE;5;56%;80%;3

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;29;Hazy and chilly;47;37;WSW;7;62%;3%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Cloudy, not as warm;71;60;Mostly sunny;70;57;NE;6;41%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;70;59;Mostly sunny;65;60;SE;18;52%;26%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Showery;80;70;A shower in spots;84;69;E;3;60%;60%;7

Chennai, India;An afternoon shower;88;75;Nice with some sun;86;74;N;7;70%;8%;4

Chicago, United States;A shower in the a.m.;49;47;Winds subsiding;55;39;NNW;19;56%;29%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;86;73;A morning shower;84;74;NNE;5;78%;60%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow, then rain;44;29;A snow shower;33;28;WSW;9;89%;90%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Rather cloudy;83;75;Some sun;84;75;N;12;69%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;73;46;Mostly sunny, mild;75;59;S;5;52%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;90;74;Showers around;90;74;SE;11;67%;67%;6

Delhi, India;Periods of sun;70;58;Hazy sunshine;70;58;WSW;4;66%;7%;2

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;72;44;Mostly sunny;71;41;SSW;5;23%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;85;63;Partly sunny;87;64;N;4;55%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A downpour;94;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;SSE;5;66%;80%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Winds subsiding;45;34;More clouds than sun;42;40;SW;8;86%;92%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and pleasant;66;41;Mostly cloudy, warm;68;43;NNE;4;26%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;62;53;A brief shower;60;49;WNW;16;63%;80%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;73;54;Sunshine, pleasant;73;54;N;5;40%;0%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;86;61;Sunny and nice;86;66;ENE;8;29%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;Nice with some sun;83;65;Clouds and sunshine;81;67;NE;9;60%;29%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cold;23;13;Cold;23;17;NE;14;78%;95%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;88;73;Partly sunny;89;72;N;6;59%;27%;5

Hong Kong, China;Sunny, not as warm;77;53;Sunny and beautiful;70;54;NE;5;38%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;83;70;A shower or two;82;70;NNE;5;68%;96%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;86;68;Inc. clouds;84;67;ESE;6;57%;39%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;72;45;Hazy sunshine;72;47;N;5;48%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;51;46;Plenty of sun;56;53;SSW;6;67%;8%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;95;74;Partial sunshine;92;76;WSW;9;64%;44%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;89;76;Mostly sunny, nice;87;75;N;7;64%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;82;62;A t-storm around;78;61;NNE;7;67%;80%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;61;34;Sunny and mild;64;34;S;4;22%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;89;64;Sunny and nice;86;61;NE;11;26%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;72;50;High clouds;71;53;SE;4;53%;8%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with hazy sun;97;71;Hazy sunshine;94;70;N;12;25%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing;35;26;Partly sunny;44;34;SSW;9;71%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;89;76;A shower;89;77;NNE;7;63%;82%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;83;72;A t-storm in spots;89;73;NNW;5;68%;85%;10

Kolkata, India;Abundant sunshine;82;67;Hazy sunshine;87;67;N;5;51%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;92;78;A couple of t-storms;93;75;NE;4;71%;95%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers;60;42;Cloudy with showers;56;41;NE;7;73%;98%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;77;A morning shower;88;77;SSW;6;71%;62%;7

Lima, Peru;High clouds;68;63;Decreasing clouds;68;63;SSE;6;73%;31%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers around;64;51;Partly sunny, breezy;58;47;E;14;68%;1%;2

London, United Kingdom;A shower in spots;51;33;Clouds and sun;40;33;WSW;11;67%;60%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;81;53;Partly sunny;74;50;SE;5;52%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;84;78;Clouds and sun;86;78;SW;7;74%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;54;40;Mostly sunny;52;37;W;9;56%;8%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;87;79;Rather cloudy;87;81;WNW;7;69%;91%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;75;A t-storm around;85;75;NNE;4;80%;80%;4

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the a.m.;89;77;Clouds and sun, nice;88;74;ESE;6;57%;9%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;66;A t-storm or two;87;53;SSW;12;61%;84%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Increasing clouds;72;46;Mostly sunny;71;44;N;6;31%;1%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;78;66;Mostly sunny;78;65;N;8;63%;2%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;28;23;Showers around;38;29;SW;13;91%;61%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clearing;92;78;Mostly sunny;92;77;E;11;58%;21%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, nice;71;54;Mostly sunny, nice;74;57;ENE;10;61%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;A morning flurry;33;28;Rain;42;26;W;8;82%;96%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;27;18;Cloudy, p.m. snow;29;27;SSW;8;75%;86%;0

Mumbai, India;Afternoon downpours;79;69;Morning downpours;81;74;NNW;14;80%;98%;1

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;79;59;A stray t-shower;77;60;NE;11;63%;91%;9

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;48;40;An afternoon shower;56;45;W;12;66%;66%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Winds subsiding;64;47;Plenty of sunshine;68;45;W;5;52%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;19;13;Some sun;25;22;S;11;80%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Windy this morning;54;38;Mostly sunny, cool;51;41;SSE;6;59%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mainly cloudy, cold;17;14;Clouds and sun, cold;22;16;NE;3;82%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Overcast;33;25;Rain and drizzle;42;22;WNW;15;95%;90%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;86;76;Cloudy, p.m. showers;86;77;N;6;75%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;83;75;A couple of t-storms;87;75;NNW;5;83%;91%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray thunderstorm;86;75;Cloudy with showers;85;73;E;6;81%;96%;4

Paris, France;A couple of showers;51;37;Rain and snow shower;42;33;NW;10;56%;58%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;75;59;Windy in the p.m.;81;62;SE;14;43%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;84;72;Clouds and sun, nice;84;72;N;10;62%;14%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;E;10;78%;66%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;92;67;An afternoon shower;92;66;SE;6;57%;50%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;47;40;A passing shower;42;28;W;8;63%;84%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder;33;18;Not as cold;45;24;WNW;8;66%;80%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;68;51;A little p.m. rain;70;52;N;8;63%;80%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;63;47;Periods of rain;60;43;E;9;89%;94%;1

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;89;78;Some brightening;89;79;ENE;8;63%;44%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouding up, cold;28;26;A little wintry mix;39;32;SW;13;80%;96%;0

Riga, Latvia;A couple of squalls;33;24;Wet snow;36;31;S;11;95%;100%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in spots;81;71;Partly sunny;80;70;SE;8;73%;32%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;81;58;Partly sunny;83;54;NNE;9;21%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;58;48;Rain, becoming heavy;57;43;SW;10;86%;100%;0

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Colder with clearing;23;9;Cloudy and cold;16;16;ENE;7;87%;30%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;69;50;Mostly sunny;68;48;W;5;65%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A little a.m. rain;75;66;A couple of t-storms;79;63;ENE;11;70%;90%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;85;77;A passing shower;86;76;E;11;72%;96%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;76;63;Sunny and pleasant;76;64;N;7;69%;9%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sun;69;42;Sunny and nice;71;42;NNE;4;31%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;77;53;Sunny and beautiful;80;53;SSW;7;40%;7%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun;89;73;A shower or two;87;73;NNE;7;73%;85%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;58;46;Partly sunny;55;37;N;7;74%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;A shower in places;56;44;A morning shower;46;37;NNE;7;85%;42%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Colder;35;22;Rain and drizzle;46;29;WSW;6;54%;82%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;48;37;Partly sunny, cool;52;39;SW;9;54%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sunshine;91;78;A t-storm around;88;77;NNW;5;73%;87%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Not as cold;41;24;Partly sunny;44;34;S;6;71%;4%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;87;77;A shower in spots;87;76;E;14;68%;91%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Very cold;20;19;Periods of sun;31;23;N;9;73%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;A little a.m. rain;78;65;Nice with some sun;77;66;NNE;12;70%;30%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;62;59;Clouds and sun;67;55;ENE;9;58%;4%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold;27;13;A bit of snow;28;26;ENE;11;85%;99%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, nice and warm;69;45;Clouds and sun, warm;71;49;NE;6;38%;1%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;49;37;Breezy in the p.m.;49;32;NNW;14;63%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;A thick cloud cover;65;52;A shower or two;66;43;NW;5;32%;94%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A couple of showers;71;58;Clouds and sunshine;69;55;NNE;7;49%;3%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;56;46;A thunderstorm;61;53;SE;7;64%;99%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy this morning;66;45;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;45;SSW;9;48%;56%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;40;39;Windy, morning rain;47;32;NW;26;80%;75%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine;66;52;Sunny and nice;72;52;SW;5;40%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;63;47;Mostly sunny;68;50;W;8;54%;27%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Abundant sunshine;18;-11;Clearing;22;-9;ESE;6;74%;4%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Mild with heavy rain;53;42;Partly sunny;45;35;S;5;54%;4%;2

Vienna, Austria;Milder;47;40;Mainly cloudy;46;34;WNW;8;63%;96%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;83;58;Partly sunny;83;54;E;5;32%;1%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Inc. clouds;30;23;A bit of snow;38;30;SW;16;89%;87%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow to rain;38;37;Winds subsiding;42;29;WSW;19;73%;11%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy;63;55;Warmer;70;60;ENE;7;66%;27%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Nice with sunshine;91;74;Partly sunny, nice;88;75;SE;6;55%;9%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Downpours;58;30;Mostly sunny, cooler;43;25;ENE;2;53%;6%;2

