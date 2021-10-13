Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, October 13, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;86;77;Humid;85;77;SSW;10;84%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy and hot;101;81;Sunny and very warm;98;81;NNW;8;51%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Sun, some clouds;85;61;Sunny and pleasant;86;63;NNW;3;35%;2%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;71;61;Partly sunny;70;55;E;8;47%;26%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;58;53;Clearing, a shower;61;54;WSW;13;80%;55%;1

Anchorage, United States;A thick cloud cover;43;33;Bit of rain, snow;38;31;S;5;80%;85%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;75;50;Some sun, pleasant;73;54;ENE;5;20%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Dull and dreary;50;33;Decreasing clouds;55;32;ENE;5;73%;33%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A heavy thunderstorm;94;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;72;NE;8;79%;71%;7

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;74;61;Thunderstorms;68;60;W;8;85%;92%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;57;48;Sunshine;60;49;SSW;8;59%;2%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Warm, becoming windy;98;72;Sunshine and hot;102;72;NNE;7;22%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;100;75;A t-storm around;92;73;SSW;7;62%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;66;WSW;6;82%;68%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Couple of t-storms;91;79;Mostly cloudy, rain;87;78;SW;7;81%;100%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;69;55;Mostly sunny;68;57;WSW;9;67%;8%;4

Beijing, China;Clouds breaking;64;52;Clouds breaking;68;52;N;6;75%;15%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A couple of showers;55;37;Clouds and sun, cool;52;38;ENE;5;72%;26%;2

Berlin, Germany;A shower in places;54;46;A couple of showers;56;51;WSW;7;77%;68%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in spots;69;48;A shower;70;50;ESE;5;65%;82%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;65;NE;7;83%;60%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A couple of showers;52;37;Clouds and sun, cool;52;44;W;8;73%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;55;45;A morning shower;58;49;SW;7;76%;55%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Rather cloudy, cool;53;43;Becoming rainy;54;44;NNE;5;78%;95%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or two;54;38;Mostly sunny;55;35;NNW;5;63%;44%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;53;Warmer;76;48;SSW;6;73%;66%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;88;66;A t-storm around;85;68;NE;6;36%;64%;5

Busan, South Korea;Breezy this morning;74;64;Mostly sunny, nice;79;65;W;5;56%;10%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;90;71;Sunshine, pleasant;88;71;NE;9;43%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;70;58;A morning shower;65;56;S;7;72%;56%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;86;69;Partly sunny;86;68;NW;3;61%;42%;9

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;95;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;WSW;5;71%;83%;9

Chicago, United States;An afternoon shower;71;67;Thunderstorm;69;58;SE;7;66%;63%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning shower;89;80;Rainy times;85;79;SW;8;77%;97%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Inc. clouds;53;45;A couple of showers;56;50;WSW;8;83%;76%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;86;79;Sunny and pleasant;87;79;NNW;11;75%;2%;9

Dallas, United States;A couple of t-storms;82;70;Thunderstorms;80;68;SSE;7;84%;88%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy with a shower;88;71;A morning shower;90;72;SE;11;65%;61%;13

Delhi, India;Sunny;91;70;Hazy sun;93;70;WNW;7;39%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;60;34;Afternoon rain;51;29;SSW;6;57%;85%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hot, morning showers;99;80;A t-storm around;93;80;NNE;5;75%;68%;3

Dili, East Timor;A couple of t-storms;98;76;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;ESE;6;62%;65%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Fog, then some sun;59;49;Variable cloudiness;59;48;W;12;81%;77%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sunshine;71;46;Sunny and nice;74;45;NNE;4;19%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine, pleasant;73;66;Partly sunny;72;64;ENE;17;80%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Wind and rain;84;71;Wind and rain;75;72;N;19;86%;92%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;85;54;More sun than clouds;82;60;NE;8;27%;9%;13

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;87;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;72;E;6;66%;55%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;48;34;Breezy in the p.m.;48;44;S;9;82%;50%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower and t-storm;90;77;Heavy showers;87;77;SSW;10;85%;81%;5

Hong Kong, China;Heavy rain;83;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;74;NNE;7;86%;67%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, windy;87;75;A gusty breeze;86;74;ENE;17;56%;67%;5

Hyderabad, India;An afternoon shower;91;71;Cloudy;93;71;N;5;51%;22%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;90;63;Hazy sun;90;62;N;9;38%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler;59;52;Mostly sunny;67;56;ENE;9;79%;24%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;76;Partly sunny;92;78;NNW;7;62%;44%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot this morning;102;82;Sunny and not as hot;91;83;N;7;57%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;85;60;Plenty of sunshine;86;61;NNW;7;15%;0%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;86;45;Plenty of sunshine;82;47;NNW;5;6%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;98;72;Hazy sun and warm;98;71;NW;8;30%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;86;63;Mostly cloudy;88;63;SSE;5;58%;13%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;95;80;Partly sunny;97;82;SW;5;40%;4%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;50;38;Partly sunny;56;38;W;8;63%;40%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;78;E;9;70%;68%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;A t-storm around;86;73;SW;7;66%;64%;11

Kolkata, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;81;Humid with a shower;92;81;N;5;72%;74%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;95;78;Cloudy and very warm;95;78;SE;5;63%;43%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Decreasing clouds;68;39;Clouds and sunshine;67;38;NW;9;25%;56%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;88;77;Clouds and sun;88;77;SSW;5;74%;44%;11

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;62;58;Decreasing clouds;63;58;SSE;5;81%;15%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;82;60;Lots of sun, nice;78;59;NW;5;55%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;61;50;Fog, then some sun;62;53;WSW;9;75%;26%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny, but cool;75;52;Sunny and nice;79;60;ENE;5;39%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;83;75;Mostly sunny;82;75;WSW;7;70%;31%;13

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;78;48;Mostly sunny;75;48;SW;3;53%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;Clearing;89;80;A shower or two;90;83;W;15;66%;85%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;94;78;Partly sunny;94;79;NNE;4;62%;64%;12

Manila, Philippines;A shower and t-storm;88;80;Couple of t-storms;87;78;N;4;79%;89%;4

Melbourne, Australia;An afternoon shower;68;50;Afternoon showers;64;51;N;7;65%;94%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;Clouds and sun, nice;79;56;N;7;46%;19%;9

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;85;78;A t-storm in spots;86;77;NE;8;73%;73%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;52;33;Rather cloudy;49;33;WSW;6;82%;15%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;85;75;Partly sunny;87;77;S;9;62%;15%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A thick cloud cover;67;58;Mostly sunny;68;56;SSW;6;79%;56%;9

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;69;59;Cloudy with a shower;70;59;SE;1;81%;70%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and mild;56;45;Rain and drizzle;50;40;NE;7;72%;90%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, humid;91;80;Humid with some sun;94;80;N;6;72%;7%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;75;59;A t-shower in spots;77;58;ENE;9;59%;51%;6

New York, United States;Rather cloudy;72;63;Mostly sunny, warm;77;64;NNW;6;64%;7%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;83;59;Sunny and nice;83;58;WNW;6;47%;2%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;39;32;Mainly cloudy;41;29;E;4;84%;30%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with some sun;80;71;Mostly sunny;81;65;NNE;6;50%;4%;4

Oslo, Norway;Becoming cloudy;46;39;A bit of rain;53;39;W;8;88%;74%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A couple of showers;69;57;Mild with low clouds;70;57;S;5;83%;84%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;87;75;Sunny and pleasant;87;76;ESE;5;60%;19%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;W;4;83%;66%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sun and clouds;91;76;Decreasing clouds;91;75;E;6;75%;17%;5

Paris, France;Partly sunny;59;40;Fog to sun;62;41;SSE;4;63%;7%;3

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;70;53;High clouds;73;58;ESE;9;53%;2%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower and t-storm;90;78;A shower;85;77;SSW;8;82%;76%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;NNE;9;76%;77%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower and t-storm;89;72;A t-storm around;84;70;SE;5;71%;55%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;51;40;A couple of showers;50;44;WSW;7;84%;74%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;75;54;Clouds and sun;72;57;NW;4;65%;44%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;73;54;Showers around;70;54;WNW;8;66%;84%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;76;58;Mostly cloudy;83;59;SW;7;64%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;86;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;77;ESE;10;70%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;46;33;Chilly with sunshine;40;39;SW;5;68%;45%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;51;39;Mostly cloudy;51;42;S;4;75%;55%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;77;65;Mostly cloudy;81;69;S;7;71%;6%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;99;73;Sunny and hot;102;74;NE;6;16%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;A shower;72;46;Mostly sunny;67;43;NNE;7;39%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;An afternoon shower;52;44;Low clouds;51;40;S;4;67%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;64;51;Warmer with sunshine;70;53;SSW;7;48%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;81;64;A p.m. t-storm;81;66;E;6;71%;70%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;87;78;A few showers;87;78;SSE;3;77%;87%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;64;A p.m. t-storm;77;64;WNW;4;97%;73%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;76;55;Partly sunny, nice;73;54;NE;7;17%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;69;47;Showers around;61;42;SW;9;55%;64%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;N;6;76%;60%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and warm;81;53;Mostly sunny;80;51;NNE;4;43%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;A passing shower;52;47;Cloudy;55;52;S;6;79%;66%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Nice with sunshine;76;60;Partly sunny;75;60;WNW;4;72%;50%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;79;75;Very warm and humid;86;73;E;13;70%;66%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Variable clouds;93;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;S;9;69%;67%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy and cool;54;39;Colder with rain;42;37;NNW;7;94%;96%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the p.m.;87;78;A shower in spots;87;78;SSE;7;71%;55%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;47;33;A couple of showers;51;46;SW;10;85%;76%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;68;60;Downpours;74;59;NNE;14;79%;94%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;An a.m. thunderstorm;86;80;A little a.m. rain;85;80;E;14;76%;57%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of showers;48;37;Clouds and sun;49;42;S;7;74%;45%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun;70;46;Sunny and pleasant;72;48;ENE;6;33%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine, pleasant;68;53;Mostly cloudy, warm;75;53;NNE;10;58%;11%;3

Tehran, Iran;Decreasing clouds;77;58;Sunshine;83;59;E;7;19%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy in the p.m.;84;73;Breezy in the p.m.;84;74;N;12;50%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;A couple of showers;67;53;A little rain;62;47;ENE;5;61%;93%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;65;63;Partly sunny, warmer;74;63;SE;6;75%;10%;2

Toronto, Canada;Turning cloudy, mild;68;60;Cloudy and mild;66;62;NE;4;86%;78%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;82;68;Blowing dust;72;64;NW;16;68%;69%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy, blowing dust;75;60;A downpour;71;59;NNW;15;62%;56%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;50;21;A snow shower;36;6;NNW;11;60%;68%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;52;45;Rain and drizzle;53;49;ESE;4;69%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;51;42;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;45;W;9;56%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;86;74;Wind and rain;81;72;E;14;84%;91%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;50;36;Fog, then some sun;49;36;SSW;6;75%;43%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of showers;50;36;Clouds and sun;51;43;SSW;8;75%;55%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, showers;52;48;A morning shower;55;47;S;19;71%;69%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers;87;78;A shower in the p.m.;87;77;E;6;82%;83%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;Partly sunny;71;51;NE;3;40%;2%;4

