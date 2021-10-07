Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, October 7, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;84;77;Mostly cloudy;86;77;SW;8;83%;57%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;100;85;Sunny and very warm;98;85;NW;7;56%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and beautiful;82;57;Sunny and pleasant;86;61;ENE;7;18%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;73;62;Mostly sunny, nice;73;62;ENE;9;44%;10%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;63;45;Partly sunny;63;47;ENE;6;80%;3%;3

Anchorage, United States;A passing shower;49;38;A little rain;45;38;E;6;81%;85%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, cool;63;46;Partly sunny, cool;60;46;NNW;5;44%;20%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;43;25;Mostly sunny;50;24;WSW;7;76%;15%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower and t-storm;75;67;A shower and t-storm;83;70;S;5;79%;86%;4

Athens, Greece;Increasing clouds;74;63;Rain and a t-storm;73;60;NNE;5;79%;81%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;60;56;Partly sunny, milder;65;55;W;12;75%;29%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;95;64;Plenty of sunshine;94;67;NW;11;16%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A morning shower;91;75;Partly sunny, nice;90;73;SSW;6;65%;30%;7

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;85;67;A p.m. t-storm;82;68;WSW;7;82%;80%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;79;S;6;74%;67%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and nice;71;59;Clouds and sun, nice;71;58;NW;7;69%;66%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, cool;66;45;Mostly cloudy;68;50;SSE;5;69%;56%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy;61;47;A touch of rain;52;46;E;11;79%;85%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;65;51;Mostly sunny;60;41;E;6;64%;2%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A stray thunderstorm;69;48;A little p.m. rain;67;49;ESE;7;64%;68%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;91;69;Partly sunny;90;69;SE;6;43%;18%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;59;47;Clouds and sunshine;62;43;ENE;6;64%;14%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Milder;61;44;Partly sunny;62;44;ENE;4;79%;3%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;57;46;A little p.m. rain;57;44;ENE;14;49%;87%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Overcast;61;46;Mostly cloudy;61;43;NE;7;57%;8%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny, but cool;59;47;An afternoon shower;61;50;E;10;68%;44%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;90;67;Partly sunny;87;68;NNE;7;32%;11%;13

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;82;71;Humid with some sun;80;71;NE;8;72%;48%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, pleasant;85;68;Sunny and beautiful;86;67;NNE;10;39%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun, nice;72;57;Low clouds breaking;67;56;W;14;62%;66%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;87;69;A thunderstorm;84;70;NE;3;64%;71%;8

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;93;79;WSW;6;73%;80%;5

Chicago, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;66;A couple of showers;74;64;WSW;5;74%;78%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;89;80;A morning shower;85;80;SSW;9;78%;79%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Variable clouds;60;48;Mostly sunny;57;47;SE;5;82%;11%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;88;81;Partly sunny, humid;89;82;NW;6;79%;8%;7

Dallas, United States;Warm with hazy sun;90;70;Sunny and very warm;94;71;S;9;46%;5%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Very warm;90;72;A shower in the a.m.;89;70;SE;14;63%;61%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;91;74;Sunny and very warm;96;74;WNW;5;50%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, nice;78;51;Mostly cloudy;79;52;SW;6;31%;14%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;82;A t-storm around;93;81;NNW;4;72%;64%;6

Dili, East Timor;Warm, an a.m. shower;98;73;Sunny;91;74;S;5;51%;1%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;67;59;Mostly cloudy;66;56;SSE;8;83%;44%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;79;52;Mostly sunny, nice;74;52;WNW;6;26%;16%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;74;67;Partly sunny, nice;74;67;ENE;11;81%;26%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;96;78;Mostly cloudy, hot;94;78;NNW;10;55%;39%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;84;55;Mostly sunny;83;59;NE;6;43%;7%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;E;8;61%;61%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;52;49;Partly sunny;54;49;SW;12;90%;33%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;86;77;A couple of t-storms;87;77;WSW;10;81%;72%;4

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;93;78;Thundershowers;82;79;ESE;14;89%;98%;2

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, windy;87;75;A morning shower;87;76;ENE;20;52%;73%;7

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;87;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;WSW;4;67%;73%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;92;70;Plenty of sunshine;91;70;NNE;7;37%;4%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning cloudy;67;58;A shower in the p.m.;68;60;ENE;12;74%;86%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun, nice;91;75;Sunshine and nice;90;76;SSW;7;64%;14%;13

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;97;81;Sunny;92;84;NNW;8;56%;1%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;78;57;A little a.m. rain;73;57;NW;9;72%;62%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;93;54;Sunny and not as hot;84;50;N;7;12%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;95;79;Hazy sun and humid;91;77;W;9;65%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;81;66;A stray t-shower;81;65;SSE;6;75%;55%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;102;82;Hazy sunshine;104;81;NNW;9;15%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;55;33;Mostly sunny;54;34;ENE;7;55%;14%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;90;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;NE;10;64%;68%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some sun;90;74;Clouds and sun;90;75;WNW;6;61%;55%;13

Kolkata, India;A shower in the p.m.;93;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;81;SW;5;69%;55%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;77;A t-storm around;93;77;NW;5;68%;55%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief a.m. showers;55;37;A p.m. shower or two;57;40;E;7;57%;78%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;A stray thunderstorm;86;78;SW;5;77%;55%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;63;59;Variable cloudiness;62;58;SSE;9;86%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warm;85;58;Mostly sunny;82;61;NNW;6;59%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, nice;67;57;Partly sunny;67;50;E;3;79%;16%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Patchy morning fog;69;62;A little a.m. rain;69;54;SSE;6;62%;55%;2

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;80;74;Clouds and sun;81;74;S;7;73%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;78;50;Nice with sunshine;79;51;WNW;4;50%;1%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;88;83;A shower in the a.m.;89;83;SW;12;69%;80%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;90;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;N;3;73%;51%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;Cloudy with showers;90;80;S;5;72%;95%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;61;45;Some sun;67;53;N;10;54%;10%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;74;50;Clouds and sun;75;54;N;7;40%;32%;8

Miami, United States;A passing shower;88;81;Humid with a t-storm;87;76;E;7;71%;63%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;51;30;Mostly sunny;52;30;ENE;5;69%;1%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;87;76;Partly sunny;88;77;S;8;61%;56%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;56;43;Variable cloudiness;58;50;ENE;11;61%;4%;7

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, mild;69;52;Mild with sunshine;69;53;NE;1;68%;4%;3

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;52;32;Plenty of sunshine;52;32;WNW;4;62%;0%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, humid;95;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;80;SE;4;82%;68%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;83;57;A t-storm around;82;60;ENE;8;50%;55%;13

New York, United States;Partly sunny;74;63;Clouds breaking;76;62;E;5;66%;44%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and beautiful;84;59;Sunny and pleasant;86;61;WNW;7;38%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and snow shower;39;38;Cloudy;43;39;SW;8;89%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine and nice;85;72;Partial sunshine;85;70;SSW;5;56%;8%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;56;53;A shower;57;53;N;8;84%;69%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mild with some sun;69;48;Mostly sunny, mild;70;51;E;5;75%;4%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;87;76;Mostly sunny, nice;86;77;ESE;9;69%;65%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;87;76;A shower and t-storm;88;76;NW;6;84%;86%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;89;77;An afternoon shower;90;75;ENE;6;72%;46%;10

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;63;46;Mostly sunny;66;48;NE;7;68%;2%;3

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;68;55;Partly sunny;66;48;SSE;11;55%;3%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. thunderstorm;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;77;WSW;5;85%;81%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;88;78;A t-storm around;90;78;E;11;71%;64%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;92;71;A t-storm around;91;72;SE;6;56%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;60;49;Mostly sunny;59;37;ENE;5;54%;6%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;75;57;Cloudy;71;59;ENE;5;71%;42%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;69;52;Afternoon showers;71;52;ENE;9;60%;92%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine, pleasant;80;59;Turning sunny;78;58;N;5;76%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;84;76;A shower in the a.m.;84;76;SE;8;70%;59%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;50;45;Showers around;51;45;ESE;16;83%;94%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;56;37;Mostly sunny;55;35;SSW;5;67%;0%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;82;68;Not as warm;70;65;ESE;8;74%;44%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;101;79;Sunny and very warm;101;75;NE;7;19%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;A shower;69;54;Periods of sun;73;52;NNE;8;66%;49%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;56;48;Cloudy;55;49;SW;5;59%;25%;0

San Francisco, United States;Patchy morning fog;65;58;Breezy in the p.m.;66;58;W;15;56%;30%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;78;64;A shower and t-storm;79;64;E;6;78%;78%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;88;79;A shower in places;89;79;E;11;70%;56%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;79;65;A thunderstorm;79;64;NNE;5;88%;76%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;80;59;A downpour;75;59;NE;8;54%;82%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;73;48;A shower;59;43;SSW;8;62%;58%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine, a shower;90;75;A t-storm around;89;76;NNE;7;74%;64%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;53;Mostly sunny, warm;82;54;NNW;5;50%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Sun and some clouds;56;45;Turning cloudy;56;46;E;5;63%;15%;3

Seoul, South Korea;A morning shower;72;61;Cloudy with showers;70;63;ENE;4;86%;98%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;82;73;Rain and drizzle;86;75;ESE;9;71%;89%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A morning shower;93;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;SSE;9;67%;58%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers around;55;47;Cold with rain;50;42;E;9;96%;89%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;88;78;A couple of showers;88;78;E;11;71%;69%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable cloudiness;57;46;Periods of sun;61;49;SW;6;75%;62%;2

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;82;60;Cloudy and cooler;68;59;N;12;58%;16%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;97;82;Winds subsiding, hot;96;81;E;17;50%;29%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;55;48;Partly sunny;55;47;SSW;8;71%;27%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, cool;65;52;Partly sunny, cool;65;51;S;6;54%;66%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Occasional p.m. rain;54;46;Rain and drizzle;55;47;E;6;74%;66%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;77;57;Mostly sunny, nice;72;55;SSW;6;33%;10%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;85;74;Sunny and pleasant;86;76;NNW;9;49%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;Rain and a t-storm;73;59;A little rain;77;58;E;3;55%;78%;2

Tokyo, Japan;An afternoon shower;73;70;Partly sunny, warmer;80;69;SSE;8;72%;10%;5

Toronto, Canada;Rather cloudy;67;61;A couple of showers;66;61;E;11;89%;76%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Not as warm;80;68;Mostly sunny;79;68;NNE;5;57%;35%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Windy;76;64;Breezy with some sun;75;63;W;14;59%;43%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy;57;33;Cooler, p.m. rain;46;27;NNW;8;68%;91%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Becoming cloudy;56;45;Mostly sunny;57;46;ENE;4;56%;29%;2

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy with showers;57;47;Partly sunny;60;46;NNW;5;64%;16%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Hot with high clouds;94;75;Very hot;97;75;SW;5;59%;38%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;54;33;Mostly sunny;54;29;SE;5;68%;0%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;59;37;Mostly sunny;55;35;E;11;59%;0%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;61;55;Increasingly windy;62;54;NNW;19;80%;5%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;Showers around;90;78;SSW;5;80%;77%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Cool with some sun;60;41;Mostly sunny, cool;58;42;NE;3;51%;10%;4

