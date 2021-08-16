Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, August 16, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;84;74;Cloudy;84;74;SSW;8;81%;44%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;106;91;Plenty of sunshine;104;91;NW;7;53%;1%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;98;75;Sunny and very warm;98;75;W;15;32%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;86;79;Increasingly windy;80;75;ENE;16;74%;5%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy and cooler;64;56;A little p.m. rain;64;58;WNW;13;79%;80%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;66;51;Rain and drizzle;58;52;NNE;8;72%;75%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;92;68;Plenty of sun;92;74;ESE;6;14%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;More sun than clouds;84;57;Clouds and sun, warm;85;57;E;6;45%;22%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;87;66;Sunshine and hot;96;73;NE;9;41%;1%;5

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;93;70;Plenty of sunshine;92;73;SW;6;31%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;59;49;A little p.m. rain;62;50;NW;13;82%;92%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;108;82;Breezy in the a.m.;108;80;WNW;13;20%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;89;73;Still cloudy;86;71;SSW;5;74%;44%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;79;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;68;W;8;71%;56%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;91;77;Partly sunny;94;79;SW;5;65%;39%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;82;69;Mostly sunny, nice;79;68;E;7;56%;5%;8

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun;82;72;Partly sunny;84;70;SSW;5;66%;31%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Very hot;98;70;Heavy p.m. t-storms;82;62;NNW;9;57%;74%;7

Berlin, Germany;Afternoon showers;75;54;Cooler with a shower;64;54;WSW;13;74%;68%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;65;51;A thunderstorm;66;52;SE;6;70%;63%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;85;59;Mostly sunny;84;59;ESE;10;35%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;90;62;Cooler;72;57;NW;15;53%;7%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;63;53;A little p.m. rain;62;59;W;9;79%;84%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;93;64;Mostly sunny and hot;94;64;SE;6;39%;5%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny and hot;92;65;Cooler;72;58;NW;11;54%;55%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Some sun;64;49;Clouds and sun;65;54;ENE;5;81%;6%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;More sun than clouds;85;67;Partly sunny;87;68;NNW;6;32%;17%;7

Busan, South Korea;Breezy this morning;87;74;Clearing;84;72;NNE;10;66%;34%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Hot with sunshine;100;77;Sunny and very warm;99;78;NNE;7;31%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Rather cloudy;79;55;A couple of showers;63;51;N;10;68%;77%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;66;A thunderstorm;81;67;SE;4;65%;63%;13

Chennai, India;Cloudy;91;81;Partly sunny;93;81;SSW;9;67%;55%;11

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;77;66;More humid;80;71;E;7;69%;33%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the a.m.;87;79;Showers;85;79;SW;10;80%;97%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;65;50;Rain and a t-storm;61;57;W;13;91%;88%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;86;79;A t-storm or two;86;80;SSW;8;84%;90%;4

Dallas, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;A t-storm around;87;76;SSE;6;66%;55%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy this afternoon;86;70;Showers around;82;69;SSE;13;78%;85%;2

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;99;83;Hazy sun and warm;98;83;ESE;7;62%;9%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;93;63;Mostly sunny, warm;96;64;SSW;7;22%;21%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, showers;91;80;A t-storm in spots;86;79;SE;9;87%;77%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;92;74;A shower in the a.m.;88;73;SSE;5;62%;58%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy this morning;62;54;Breezy with a shower;65;55;WNW;16;81%;64%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;91;65;Plenty of sunshine;93;66;NE;7;16%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;93;71;Partly sunny, cooler;80;71;ENE;6;80%;44%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;94;79;Clouds and sun;93;80;SSE;4;72%;58%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;72;45;Sunny and pleasant;73;47;ENE;6;44%;3%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;E;10;78%;45%;10

Helsinki, Finland;A passing shower;66;59;Afternoon rain;66;58;SW;12;91%;74%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;78;A t-storm in spots;92;78;S;5;72%;68%;13

Hong Kong, China;Showers this morning;88;79;A t-storm around;90;81;SW;6;72%;73%;12

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;88;74;A couple of showers;86;74;NE;5;58%;69%;10

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;80;73;A t-storm or two;81;74;W;8;83%;88%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;95;74;Sunny and hot;98;76;NNW;8;42%;2%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;83;69;Sunny and humid;86;70;ENE;9;64%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;76;Afternoon showers;91;75;NE;7;68%;75%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;100;88;Mostly sunny;98;87;N;9;58%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and warmer;66;46;Plenty of sunshine;67;48;NW;7;51%;1%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;97;61;Mostly sunny;90;63;NNE;5;26%;2%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;90;80;Breezy in the p.m.;88;80;WSW;12;62%;5%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;82;69;Humid with t-storms;81;69;SSE;5;84%;93%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun and some clouds;96;82;Mostly sunny;100;84;S;10;37%;16%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Very warm;92;65;Mostly sunny and hot;93;60;WSW;9;39%;29%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;93;79;Tropical storm;83;78;ESE;46;88%;96%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;84;72;Low clouds;81;72;WNW;7;72%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Overcast, a t-storm;91;83;A thunderstorm;85;82;SSE;7;83%;73%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;89;76;Heavy p.m. t-storms;87;76;N;4;83%;86%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;61;30;Sunny and mild;62;30;ENE;9;20%;0%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;86;77;A couple of showers;85;76;SW;9;73%;72%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;64;60;Turning sunny;65;60;SSE;9;74%;3%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;85;63;Plenty of sunshine;87;63;NNW;9;45%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Not as warm;65;53;A little a.m. rain;66;57;WNW;11;77%;78%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine, not as hot;91;69;Low clouds and fog;85;69;S;6;59%;16%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;78;71;Clouds and sun, nice;79;70;WSW;7;75%;32%;6

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;98;65;Sunny and very warm;93;67;NE;6;25%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;88;83;An afternoon shower;88;81;W;10;67%;81%;7

Manaus, Brazil;An afternoon shower;87;75;Partly sunny, nice;90;78;NE;5;70%;33%;11

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;92;78;A t-storm around;94;78;SE;5;62%;71%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;59;48;Mostly cloudy;56;45;WSW;7;77%;44%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;57;A p.m. t-storm;73;56;SW;5;58%;79%;12

Miami, United States;A thunderstorm;89;82;A couple of showers;89;83;ESE;9;72%;73%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A heavy p.m. t-storm;81;61;Thunderstorms;78;53;W;9;80%;88%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny intervals;85;74;A couple of showers;85;75;SSW;13;69%;80%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Some brightening;62;49;Partly sunny;61;52;ENE;5;84%;4%;2

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;80;64;Showers around;79;70;SSE;2;62%;82%;3

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, warm;81;63;Clouds and sun, warm;88;68;SSE;7;62%;27%;5

Mumbai, India;A couple of showers;83;80;A t-storm around;86;80;SW;3;83%;92%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;68;55;Cloudy;71;55;ESE;7;62%;44%;5

New York, United States;Partly sunny;80;71;A couple of showers;78;73;SSE;8;75%;87%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;100;76;Sunny and hot;98;74;WNW;9;35%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;77;59;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;NE;7;70%;3%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy with showers;82;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;73;SE;5;84%;66%;4

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;63;54;A little a.m. rain;64;52;N;10;66%;61%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;80;58;Showers around;72;66;S;7;84%;88%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;83;78;Sunshine, pleasant;83;78;E;15;71%;59%;8

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;86;75;A shower and t-storm;86;76;NE;6;81%;86%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;88;75;Showers around;91;75;E;5;75%;88%;12

Paris, France;Cooler;71;56;Mostly cloudy;70;61;WNW;8;54%;44%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and breezy;77;59;Mostly sunny;73;56;NNW;9;69%;44%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;96;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;S;4;64%;77%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds, nice;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;SE;16;73%;80%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Rain and wind;88;74;Wind and rain;87;71;E;23;76%;71%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this morning;78;54;Partly sunny, cooler;65;56;WSW;12;54%;32%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;65;E;4;67%;56%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;66;50;A little p.m. rain;67;49;SW;8;60%;68%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;88;66;Sunny and nice;82;65;SW;7;71%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;79;68;A couple of showers;79;70;SE;11;82%;84%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds breaking;57;53;A little a.m. rain;56;52;NW;9;86%;69%;1

Riga, Latvia;Thunderstorms;76;62;Heavy morning rain;67;56;S;8;89%;80%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;63;Sunny and nice;78;64;NE;7;80%;3%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;110;84;Sunny and hot;111;83;ENE;6;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, warm;94;76;Mostly sunny, nice;88;72;SSE;10;44%;11%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;67;55;A shower in the p.m.;77;59;SSE;8;81%;80%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;73;60;Mostly sunny;69;57;SW;12;65%;3%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;77;62;A shower and t-storm;80;63;E;7;73%;74%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A thunderstorm;87;79;Breezy;86;79;ESE;13;74%;71%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm or two;72;62;A couple of t-storms;73;62;S;5;100%;79%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;84;66;Partial sunshine;84;65;NE;8;19%;10%;14

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;58;42;Cloudy;63;41;SW;4;60%;82%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Rain and wind;81;76;A shower or two;88;75;N;8;79%;77%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;84;57;Plenty of sunshine;88;57;NW;7;42%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Rather cloudy;73;56;Some sun, pleasant;72;56;ESE;6;63%;14%;4

Seoul, South Korea;An afternoon shower;90;70;Mostly sunny, nice;90;70;E;5;49%;55%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;82;77;Rain and drizzle;86;77;NE;9;72%;62%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;91;77;Downpours;85;77;WNW;4;79%;100%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Near-record heat;91;58;Hot;94;61;SW;5;42%;55%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;80;A stray shower;87;80;E;12;70%;69%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower and t-storm;65;53;Occasional rain;64;50;E;8;89%;90%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;75;49;Sunshine and cooler;64;46;SW;9;50%;8%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy;92;82;A stray t-storm, hot;96;81;SSW;6;62%;64%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Warmer with some sun;68;58;Thunderstorms;69;55;SW;5;91%;74%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;88;65;Plenty of sunshine;92;67;NW;7;26%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm around;84;65;Mostly sunny;90;65;NNE;10;33%;6%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;95;76;Sunny;95;76;SSE;6;15%;6%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;89;77;Sunshine and nice;88;77;NW;9;54%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;102;70;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;ENE;5;37%;3%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;72;71;Rain and a t-storm;77;75;SW;5;94%;73%;2

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;73;69;Showers around;78;69;WNW;7;93%;73%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and delightful;90;77;Plenty of sun;93;78;SE;3;37%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, very hot;104;79;Sunny and hot;96;75;WNW;11;42%;2%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;82;55;Cloudy;78;56;ENE;9;41%;57%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A little p.m. rain;73;59;Partly sunny;75;58;ESE;5;58%;9%;6

Vienna, Austria;Heavy thunderstorms;85;58;Cooler;70;61;NW;9;52%;44%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;Sunny intervals, hot;93;75;WNW;5;61%;30%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thunderstorms;77;60;Heavy morning rain;68;53;SSW;9;94%;82%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Thunderstorms;83;60;Breezy and cooler;67;54;WSW;15;72%;40%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;55;54;Very windy;57;48;NNW;28;82%;82%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;87;77;A couple of t-storms;84;76;SW;6;85%;78%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;A brief p.m. shower;91;66;Mostly sunny;87;65;NE;5;30%;4%;9

