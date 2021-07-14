Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, July 14, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Variable cloudiness;83;76;Cloudy with showers;83;76;SW;11;87%;91%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;111;96;Mostly sunny and hot;111;95;E;9;34%;16%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;103;76;Sunny and very warm;100;77;WNW;12;29%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;78;72;Partly sunny, breezy;78;72;ENE;15;54%;10%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;70;63;Breezy with a shower;69;59;N;17;80%;74%;7

Anchorage, United States;Variable cloudiness;63;54;Clouds and sun, nice;69;57;S;4;69%;21%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy;95;73;Mostly cloudy;88;74;S;7;16%;8%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Morning rain;56;49;Rather cloudy, cool;63;49;S;10;45%;30%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;63;Rain and a t-storm;67;57;S;10;84%;66%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunny and hot;96;80;Sunny and hot;97;77;N;10;30%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;52;45;Mostly sunny;60;49;NNW;7;61%;5%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot;116;83;Hazy and seasonable;112;81;NNE;11;16%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower and t-storm;91;74;Humid, p.m. t-storms;89;71;SSE;4;79%;75%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;75;68;Cloudy, a t-storm;76;68;WSW;11;86%;65%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy with showers;89;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;80;S;7;79%;73%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;78;69;Partly sunny, nice;79;69;SW;10;63%;13%;10

Beijing, China;Cloudy, hot, humid;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;E;4;79%;77%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Very hot;102;71;A t-storm around;94;69;E;5;47%;64%;9

Berlin, Germany;Humid with a t-storm;78;66;An afternoon shower;78;64;W;6;67%;77%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;67;49;Clouds and sun, nice;68;51;SE;6;66%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;Sunny and beautiful;81;55;NNW;5;49%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Heavy thunderstorms;84;61;A couple of showers;82;64;NNW;7;56%;72%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Rain;63;59;Cool with rain;62;57;NNW;9;94%;79%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm around;92;66;Sunny and very warm;92;65;ESE;5;43%;2%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;96;65;Partly sunny;88;66;NNE;5;42%;41%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Occasional rain;55;43;Brilliant sunshine;57;37;W;5;81%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;84;68;A shower or two;83;66;ESE;6;43%;76%;5

Busan, South Korea;A t-storm around;89;78;A t-storm around;90;78;SSE;6;68%;71%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;98;75;Sunny and very warm;99;77;N;6;33%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;55;44;Sunny;63;42;SE;4;66%;5%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;80;66;Partly sunny;80;67;SSE;4;69%;44%;12

Chennai, India;Cloudy;93;81;Some brightening;93;81;SW;9;64%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;85;77;Thunderstorms;84;71;ENE;9;69%;88%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;88;83;Inc. clouds;87;82;WSW;8;72%;55%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, humid;79;65;Humid;77;65;NNW;5;85%;44%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;87;79;Clouds and sun, nice;87;79;WSW;12;70%;14%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;92;77;Partly sunny;92;78;S;10;57%;13%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;83;71;Partly sunny, breezy;85;70;SSE;15;68%;28%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;93;81;Mostly cloudy;96;83;E;7;76%;56%;3

Denver, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;60;A t-storm around;86;62;ESE;7;43%;51%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Warm with a t-storm;93;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;82;S;5;68%;56%;13

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;95;72;Partly sunny;89;72;S;5;60%;36%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;72;56;Mostly sunny;72;56;E;7;71%;9%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;95;75;Mostly sunny;96;77;NE;8;14%;7%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;75;70;Mostly sunny;77;71;ENE;15;70%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;94;81;Clouds and sun;93;81;SSE;9;60%;33%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;73;51;Partly sunny;67;47;ESE;8;63%;42%;5

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;87;77;A t-storm around;85;76;E;9;76%;47%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, warm;88;64;A couple of showers;83;68;WSW;7;59%;64%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;78;A couple of t-storms;88;78;SW;7;83%;81%;4

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;80;A morning shower;92;80;SE;7;68%;87%;13

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, a shower;87;75;Breezy in the p.m.;87;76;ENE;16;53%;33%;13

Hyderabad, India;Rain and a t-storm;83;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;71;WSW;7;86%;66%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing;88;75;Sunshine and humid;92;79;NE;8;70%;17%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;83;73;Sunny and humid;86;72;ENE;10;67%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;88;73;Clearing;89;73;ESE;6;67%;33%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;98;86;Clouds and sun;96;85;N;8;48%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;54;38;Increasing clouds;56;39;N;5;59%;2%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;92;64;Mostly sunny;92;69;NE;7;34%;19%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy this morning;99;84;A t-storm or two;96;83;SW;9;64%;82%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy with t-storms;83;69;Thunderstorms;79;69;SSE;4;85%;86%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun;99;82;Breezy in the a.m.;96;79;SSW;17;35%;46%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;91;68;Sunny and hot;92;70;SW;7;47%;16%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;Showers around;86;79;ENE;13;72%;83%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;86;67;Mostly cloudy;88;68;WSW;6;57%;21%;8

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;93;82;A t-storm in spots;92;82;S;6;71%;55%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;87;76;Decreasing clouds;91;75;ENE;5;67%;23%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine, pleasant;63;30;Mostly sunny;62;31;E;9;35%;30%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Occasional rain;85;74;Showers around;85;75;SW;6;78%;93%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;66;63;Low clouds breaking;65;62;S;8;74%;10%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warmer;90;67;Partly sunny;84;66;W;8;43%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Periods of sun, nice;75;60;Nice with some sun;73;54;NNE;10;65%;13%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;86;68;Partly sunny;83;66;SW;7;59%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;77;67;Mostly sunny, nice;79;67;S;6;70%;4%;7

Madrid, Spain;Increasing clouds;84;63;Partly sunny;89;66;NNE;5;33%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;A shower or two;86;81;A t-storm or two;88;84;NW;11;72%;78%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;86;76;Cloudy with a shower;86;76;NNE;4;80%;69%;4

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;91;79;A t-storm or two;93;80;SSW;6;68%;83%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Rain this morning;60;52;Partly sunny;59;51;N;12;73%;71%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;72;55;A p.m. t-storm;69;53;WNW;6;66%;73%;12

Miami, United States;A shower and t-storm;85;79;A t-storm around;86;79;E;10;67%;55%;12

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm around;93;65;Sunny and very warm;91;66;NNW;4;63%;27%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;An afternoon shower;86;75;A couple of showers;85;75;SW;15;70%;81%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Periods of rain;55;52;Mostly sunny;55;41;W;6;81%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;A shower and t-storm;79;68;A p.m. t-storm;86;70;S;5;59%;71%;9

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny and hot;92;70;Partly sunny, warm;89;71;S;5;39%;27%;6

Mumbai, India;Pouring rain;85;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;80;SW;9;92%;92%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;75;58;A couple of showers;70;56;E;7;70%;82%;6

New York, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;88;74;Very warm and humid;89;76;S;6;59%;6%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;102;77;Sunny and hot;102;78;WNW;8;30%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. rain;82;60;Couple of t-storms;64;52;SSW;14;78%;66%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;76;Overcast, a t-storm;87;74;NE;5;72%;66%;6

Oslo, Norway;Humid with showers;78;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;86;62;NW;5;59%;8%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Showers around;82;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;66;SSW;12;72%;82%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;82;77;A shower in the p.m.;82;78;E;14;84%;66%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;86;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;NNW;5;81%;80%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;89;74;Downpours;86;72;ESE;5;84%;84%;7

Paris, France;Periods of rain;73;63;A passing shower;76;60;NNW;10;60%;73%;4

Perth, Australia;Showers;63;55;A morning shower;65;58;SW;14;61%;77%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;88;79;A t-storm or two;90;79;SSW;7;75%;84%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, humid;88;75;Humid;90;75;NNE;10;72%;23%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;72;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;E;6;60%;63%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A stray t-shower;71;59;A couple of showers;72;59;WSW;4;66%;88%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm around;90;76;Very warm and humid;91;72;SSW;8;68%;44%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Turning cloudy;70;48;A shower or two;70;49;WSW;8;54%;68%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;79;64;Sunny and pleasant;81;66;SW;6;69%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;81;70;Showers around;79;69;S;9;85%;87%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little rain;52;48;Showers around;57;52;SSE;13;74%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;69;Showers around, warm;90;72;ENE;3;56%;69%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;79;65;Sun, some clouds;84;68;N;6;58%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Seasonably hot;111;87;Sunny and hot;114;86;ENE;7;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;79;67;Mostly sunny;79;69;SSE;8;52%;27%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;91;70;Clouding up, hot;92;70;W;6;47%;11%;5

San Francisco, United States;Decreasing clouds;60;57;Low clouds breaking;62;58;WSW;14;65%;7%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;80;66;A t-storm around;83;62;ENE;10;62%;64%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in places;85;76;A shower in spots;86;78;ESE;13;68%;75%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm or two;77;59;Partly sunny, nice;80;61;NW;5;83%;57%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;80;63;Inc. clouds;77;61;W;8;40%;68%;7

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;58;31;Plenty of sunshine;60;36;SSW;3;46%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;87;74;Showers around;86;74;N;8;79%;75%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer;89;57;Some sun, very hot;97;58;NNW;5;30%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;75;56;Low clouds breaking;69;55;ENE;6;67%;26%;8

Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;92;77;A t-storm around;95;75;WSW;5;63%;64%;11

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny and hot;97;82;Warm with some sun;95;82;SSE;13;59%;5%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or two;86;80;High clouds;89;80;SE;7;66%;33%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Hot;93;65;Hot;94;63;SSE;9;47%;55%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;78;A stray shower;87;79;E;11;69%;79%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun, some clouds;86;63;Clouds and sun, warm;86;64;SSW;6;62%;55%;5

Sydney, Australia;Cooler with a shower;60;56;Lots of sun, warmer;70;54;NNW;11;60%;10%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;95;81;Very hot;101;83;ESE;9;46%;25%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;A t-storm around;82;68;A couple of showers;85;69;W;5;67%;66%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;95;72;Mostly sunny;91;72;NNW;9;30%;3%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, nice;84;69;Not as warm;79;63;N;8;58%;63%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;98;75;Mostly sunny;94;73;WSW;8;22%;11%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;86;77;Sunny and pleasant;87;77;SW;7;59%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;100;72;Sunny and very warm;94;68;E;6;50%;26%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;73;Cloudy and humid;86;75;S;7;75%;44%;3

Toronto, Canada;Humid;79;68;A shower and t-storm;80;68;WSW;14;79%;76%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;93;77;Sunny and delightful;85;75;ENE;6;66%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy and cooler;83;70;Sunny and pleasant;88;72;NNW;9;37%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;72;49;Warmer;81;55;SE;6;43%;30%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Nice with sunshine;74;58;Partly sunny, nice;72;57;ESE;5;60%;44%;7

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;79;62;A couple of showers;79;63;NW;5;53%;72%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;77;A stray thunderstorm;90;76;SSE;5;67%;78%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Warm with some sun;86;65;Partly sunny and hot;92;68;NE;4;60%;20%;7

Warsaw, Poland;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;69;A p.m. t-storm;87;67;NNE;7;64%;76%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;53;52;Windy;59;55;NNW;23;78%;68%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;90;78;A couple of t-storms;88;78;SSW;5;77%;84%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;89;63;A t-storm around;76;60;NE;5;50%;64%;11

