Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, July 11, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;84;76;Clouds and sun, nice;84;76;SSW;8;78%;63%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;113;92;Sunny and very warm;106;94;NNW;7;46%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;100;76;Sunny and very warm;101;76;W;13;29%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;86;76;Rather cloudy;90;76;W;8;41%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;70;58;A little rain;73;62;NE;6;71%;74%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;64;52;A p.m. shower or two;66;55;SSE;7;62%;87%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Variable cloudiness;94;79;Mostly sunny;97;79;SSE;7;22%;4%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine and warmer;81;60;Cloudy and breezy;83;56;W;13;47%;38%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warm;89;65;Mostly sunny, warm;88;67;NE;10;39%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;93;75;Plenty of sunshine;94;75;N;9;30%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A thick cloud cover;52;47;A little p.m. rain;56;45;SE;16;70%;100%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot with hazy sun;115;85;Hazy sun and hot;116;86;NW;12;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of showers;86;74;Decreasing clouds;86;74;S;4;76%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;69;A stray a.m. t-storm;76;70;W;12;82%;66%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or two;87;79;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;S;6;71%;65%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;81;71;Humid;82;67;SE;11;74%;18%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;88;73;Humid with downpours;81;72;SSW;13;90%;96%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;94;68;Partly sunny, warm;91;71;E;4;44%;3%;9

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-storm;80;65;Mostly cloudy;78;65;E;7;71%;27%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;65;51;A shower and t-storm;63;51;SE;7;73%;71%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;77;51;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;E;7;41%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;74;63;Partly sunny, warmer;87;68;E;6;58%;36%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Increasing clouds;69;59;A little p.m. rain;68;60;NW;4;82%;68%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;90;64;Partly sunny;89;64;NNE;4;49%;14%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;85;63;Partly sunny, humid;90;65;E;5;64%;30%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;57;53;Showers around;61;58;SSE;5;97%;94%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;84;62;Clouds and sun;83;64;NE;6;36%;31%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunny intervals;89;78;Humid;89;80;WSW;7;69%;29%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and warm;96;78;Sunny and very warm;98;76;N;6;32%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;61;52;Downpours;54;48;SW;13;75%;93%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;78;66;Periods of sun;79;69;SSE;4;61%;44%;10

Chennai, India;A morning shower;91;80;Cloudy;94;81;SW;9;65%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;69;66;A shower or two;76;69;W;8;82%;69%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;86;80;A couple of showers;87;81;WSW;11;75%;93%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower and t-storm;71;61;Mostly cloudy;75;65;ENE;7;64%;66%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;84;75;Clouds and sun, nice;84;77;NW;5;68%;44%;12

Dallas, United States;Strong thunderstorms;93;76;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;S;6;63%;77%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;82;70;Partly sunny, breezy;85;70;SSE;14;70%;44%;8

Delhi, India;Variable cloudiness;100;81;A t-storm around;93;82;ESE;10;81%;71%;7

Denver, United States;Sunny and nice;89;61;Warm with sunshine;95;67;SSW;6;27%;24%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray t-storm, hot;97;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;81;S;6;72%;57%;7

Dili, East Timor;Sunny intervals;95;73;Turning sunny;91;70;S;5;55%;0%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;61;55;Showers;67;55;WSW;6;84%;84%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;97;78;Partly sunny;95;73;NE;9;20%;13%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;77;72;Breezy in the p.m.;86;68;WSW;15;54%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;93;80;Mostly sunny;93;81;SSE;9;62%;30%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;72;47;Sun, some clouds;71;50;NE;6;52%;4%;6

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;E;9;74%;72%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A shower and t-storm;80;60;A passing shower;77;61;W;10;61%;56%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;79;A shower in the a.m.;91;79;SSE;5;76%;74%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;92;81;A t-storm around;92;80;SE;7;69%;55%;11

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;87;74;A morning shower;87;76;ENE;13;59%;69%;8

Hyderabad, India;A couple of t-storms;78;70;A t-storm or two;80;71;WSW;6;86%;85%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as hot;95;74;A strong t-storm;85;74;NNE;11;90%;83%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;84;71;Mostly sunny, humid;86;71;NNE;9;71%;1%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;76;Partial sunshine;91;74;ESE;9;64%;39%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clearing and warm;100;88;Mostly sunny;97;87;N;11;44%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;66;44;Plenty of sun;63;40;NW;8;38%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;104;69;Sunny and hot;97;61;NE;9;23%;27%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;95;84;Very warm;96;85;W;12;57%;44%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;79;69;Humid with t-storms;80;69;SSE;4;86%;100%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;97;81;Mostly sunny;96;81;SW;15;35%;18%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;90;68;A t-storm in spots;86;67;SW;7;39%;64%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;90;78;A shower and t-storm;89;82;E;20;66%;69%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny and nice;89;70;Partly sunny, nice;87;68;WSW;6;54%;3%;6

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;83;A stray thunderstorm;92;82;SE;7;74%;60%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;86;76;Cloudy;85;76;NNW;4;84%;44%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;59;28;Mostly sunny;61;29;E;6;34%;11%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;An afternoon shower;85;76;A thunderstorm;86;74;SW;6;74%;78%;11

Lima, Peru;Sun and clouds;66;62;Mostly sunny;67;63;SSE;11;73%;8%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine, not as hot;85;62;Sunny and beautiful;76;61;NNW;13;49%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;An afternoon shower;69;58;Morning rain;67;58;N;6;83%;80%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;86;66;Mostly sunny;85;69;SSW;6;58%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;80;69;Mostly sunny;80;69;SSW;6;70%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;104;71;Sunny and cooler;85;60;N;10;25%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;A p.m. shower or two;87;83;Mostly cloudy;89;81;W;13;67%;72%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Morning showers;86;77;An afternoon shower;87;77;ENE;4;77%;60%;5

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;91;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;81;ESE;5;60%;58%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;62;48;Breezy in the p.m.;57;48;N;16;67%;75%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;70;54;A t-storm around;71;53;NNW;6;47%;71%;12

Miami, United States;Showers around;87;77;Periods of sun;86;79;E;11;66%;70%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;87;69;A stray thunderstorm;89;68;ENE;5;38%;45%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;86;76;A shower in the a.m.;86;76;SW;15;69%;82%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Brilliant sunshine;58;48;Cloudy, p.m. showers;61;56;NW;6;88%;97%;1

Montreal, Canada;High clouds;81;65;Partly sunny;81;67;ENE;3;61%;41%;5

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;87;68;Sunny and very warm;85;67;SSW;6;37%;2%;7

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;87;79;Heavy thunderstorms;86;80;SW;11;89%;91%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;69;56;Becoming cloudy;66;55;ESE;5;71%;44%;7

New York, United States;A t-storm around;81;72;A p.m. t-storm;82;71;ENE;6;81%;81%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;Sunny and hot;98;74;W;9;36%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;80;58;Clouds and sun, nice;79;60;NE;4;60%;7%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;89;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;SW;6;68%;78%;4

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, nice;72;56;A couple of showers;75;56;N;6;59%;64%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;82;62;High clouds;81;65;E;9;65%;53%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;83;79;An afternoon shower;83;78;E;15;81%;77%;6

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;83;75;A thunderstorm;87;75;NW;5;82%;75%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;E;5;80%;77%;6

Paris, France;Warmer;74;61;Rain tapering off;69;60;W;6;75%;89%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;64;55;Showers, some heavy;67;60;WNW;18;75%;93%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;91;79;A shower in the p.m.;91;80;S;5;71%;69%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;88;75;Humid;90;76;SE;12;72%;33%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;95;75;A p.m. t-storm;94;74;E;9;60%;59%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;76;59;Partly sunny, nice;78;62;ENE;4;61%;10%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;87;73;A strong t-storm;92;77;SE;7;77%;56%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;68;51;An afternoon shower;68;50;SW;8;58%;61%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;90;70;Mostly sunny;80;63;WNW;7;70%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;80;68;A morning shower;78;70;SSE;8;88%;80%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;61;52;A little a.m. rain;57;49;SSW;15;81%;84%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, nice;80;66;A passing shower;84;70;ENE;7;56%;57%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;76;62;Sunshine, pleasant;75;62;NNE;6;77%;2%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hot with sunshine;115;89;Mostly sunny and hot;117;91;E;6;6%;1%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;90;68;Sunny and very warm;92;70;SW;6;43%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Hot;93;69;Brilliant sunshine;83;65;W;7;50%;1%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;71;60;Partly sunny;67;61;WSW;15;58%;10%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;77;64;A heavy thunderstorm;78;66;NE;7;78%;77%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;85;79;Breezy;88;80;E;15;70%;28%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;79;61;A heavy thunderstorm;76;62;NNE;4;99%;78%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;86;62;Mainly cloudy;84;66;NNW;10;28%;6%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy;62;36;Clouds breaking;56;41;SW;3;56%;30%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;87;75;A shower and t-storm;87;77;N;7;80%;76%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;81;56;Mostly sunny, cooler;72;54;NNW;12;55%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;76;56;Sunshine, pleasant;78;57;NNE;6;55%;3%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Humid with a t-storm;85;76;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;S;5;75%;55%;8

Shanghai, China;Very warm and humid;95;82;Hot and humid;97;81;SSE;7;70%;10%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of t-storms;87;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;78;S;4;78%;75%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Abundant sunshine;87;59;A t-storm in spots;87;60;SSE;6;51%;41%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning t-storm;87;80;Partial sunshine;87;79;E;14;69%;60%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A thunderstorm;78;59;Cloudy with a shower;78;59;SE;6;56%;56%;3

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;59;47;Partly sunny;62;48;NW;7;77%;12%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Overcast and hot;100;84;A t-storm around;97;82;SSE;5;58%;47%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Not as warm;79;61;A passing shower;76;65;ENE;6;67%;58%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;93;72;Plenty of sun;95;74;N;8;29%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;66;Mostly sunny, warm;93;69;N;7;42%;33%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;99;80;Sunny and very warm;99;79;SSE;7;18%;6%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;89;78;Sunny and pleasant;89;77;N;8;56%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;94;70;Plenty of sunshine;93;71;ENE;5;52%;27%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm or two;85;72;A p.m. t-storm;85;72;NE;6;73%;82%;7

Toronto, Canada;Showers around;69;65;A shower and t-storm;70;67;ENE;13;93%;82%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;84;73;Sunny and pleasant;85;74;ESE;4;60%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;94;73;Sunny and very hot;103;78;NNW;9;25%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;84;59;A p.m. t-storm;79;56;NE;7;59%;72%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;74;62;Mostly sunny, nice;76;61;SSE;5;58%;2%;8

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;77;62;Warmer;89;70;S;5;50%;13%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with a t-storm;92;76;A t-storm around;93;76;W;4;63%;64%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Humid;79;66;Warmer;89;68;ESE;6;52%;4%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Warmer;81;65;A t-storm in spots;88;65;ESE;9;60%;79%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;A couple of showers;48;43;Inc. clouds;52;42;E;4;69%;41%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers around;87;77;Times of rain;85;78;S;7;86%;97%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;A thunderstorm;91;67;Mostly sunny;90;68;NNE;5;34%;8%;11

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather