Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 22, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;85;76;A morning t-storm;83;76;SSW;8;84%;86%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy and hot;108;89;Sunny and hot;112;89;NNE;8;31%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;90;69;Plenty of sunshine;92;71;W;14;37%;1%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;75;68;Sunny and nice;75;67;ENE;8;51%;3%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;63;52;Partial sunshine;64;50;N;9;63%;29%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;66;51;Cloudy, p.m. rain;63;53;NNW;8;60%;96%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;99;75;Plenty of sunshine;96;73;ESE;8;11%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warmer, a.m. showers;66;52;Rain and drizzle;61;43;NNW;12;73%;92%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Low clouds;71;64;Breezy and warmer;82;72;NNE;14;73%;71%;2

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;88;69;Mostly sunny;91;73;WSW;6;51%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;57;43;Mostly sunny;57;41;SSE;5;68%;1%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun and hot;111;81;Breezy with hazy sun;109;81;NW;15;14%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;73;Cloudy;91;73;S;4;59%;33%;4

Bangalore, India;Mainly cloudy;84;69;Mostly cloudy;86;69;W;8;54%;39%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;98;79;A t-storm or two;94;80;WSW;8;67%;85%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;75;67;Partial sunshine;77;65;SW;10;60%;27%;11

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;91;70;Very warm;90;72;E;5;36%;66%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm around;95;71;Very hot;97;73;SSE;5;33%;0%;10

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;70;57;Partly sunny;74;58;N;5;56%;32%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;67;51;Partly sunny;63;49;SE;6;70%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;82;56;Sunny and nice;82;56;SE;8;43%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warm with some sun;89;68;Partly sunny;87;69;NE;10;60%;44%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;58;51;Variable cloudiness;65;54;N;6;63%;33%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;84;66;A shower and t-storm;84;69;W;5;73%;78%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Hot;93;68;Partly sunny and hot;93;68;NNW;6;44%;1%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds breaking;59;52;A few showers;60;57;SE;8;89%;94%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;84;65;Clouds and sun, nice;84;65;NE;6;34%;36%;5

Busan, South Korea;A few p.m. showers;80;67;A morning shower;77;66;NE;8;66%;57%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;94;73;Sunny and very warm;96;75;NNE;9;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of rain;61;55;A shower or two;61;47;S;5;72%;66%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;77;66;A thunderstorm;74;67;SE;4;81%;68%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;99;81;High clouds;96;82;SSW;8;56%;44%;7

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;74;62;A shower in the a.m.;78;66;S;12;55%;63%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;89;80;A t-storm in spots;83;80;SW;9;81%;70%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;70;56;Sun and some clouds;70;56;NW;8;69%;33%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sunshine;86;77;Sunshine, pleasant;84;77;NW;11;72%;4%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and nice;82;74;Warmer with some sun;93;80;S;9;63%;26%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;86;69;Breezy in the p.m.;84;68;SSE;12;71%;33%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;104;84;Hazy and very warm;102;85;SE;6;38%;10%;12

Denver, United States;Warmer with sunshine;95;66;Mostly cloudy, hot;96;68;WSW;9;18%;20%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;92;80;A thunderstorm;91;79;S;8;74%;78%;10

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;74;SE;5;72%;44%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Sunny intervals;65;48;A couple of showers;62;55;W;9;94%;83%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;93;69;Sunny;93;70;NE;8;14%;0%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;76;65;Sunny and pleasant;79;67;E;13;66%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy, warm;97;81;Mostly cloudy;95;82;SE;3;66%;60%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;69;48;Clouds and sun;70;47;NE;5;47%;7%;5

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;A t-storm around;87;77;NE;7;66%;65%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;86;64;Strong thunderstorms;81;63;ESE;8;78%;81%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;89;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;SW;10;79%;69%;9

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;80;A heavy thunderstorm;82;80;NW;7;87%;92%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;87;72;A morning shower;88;73;ENE;10;53%;55%;13

Hyderabad, India;Not as hot;93;75;A t-storm around;89;73;ESE;6;53%;66%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy and very warm;102;76;Mostly sunny, warm;103;77;N;9;22%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid, a p.m. shower;77;66;Brief p.m. showers;85;66;ESE;5;67%;81%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;ENE;6;75%;76%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy and hot;105;85;Sunshine;97;82;NNW;9;44%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;64;43;Mostly sunny;64;44;W;6;39%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;98;59;Sunshine;92;59;NE;9;8%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Increasingly windy;94;85;Breezy with hazy sun;95;85;WSW;16;53%;7%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;84;69;Thunderstorms;80;69;SSE;4;86%;92%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;102;87;Plenty of sun;104;83;S;6;23%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, warm;90;64;Periods of sun, hot;93;66;E;7;43%;27%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;90;81;A t-storm in spots;89;80;NE;11;73%;73%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;85;72;Clearing;84;71;W;6;66%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Heavy a.m. t-storms;89;79;A t-storm in spots;88;79;S;8;84%;68%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;92;76;Showers around;86;75;NNW;4;80%;70%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;59;31;Breezy in the p.m.;59;26;WNW;11;42%;25%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;85;74;A.M. showers, cloudy;82;73;SSW;5;82%;97%;5

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;68;63;Breezy in the p.m.;67;64;SSE;13;72%;6%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;74;59;Sunny and pleasant;79;60;NNW;9;55%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;62;47;Mostly sunny;68;50;ESE;6;54%;3%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;83;66;Low clouds, then sun;80;64;SSW;7;50%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Sunny intervals;80;71;Nice with sunshine;81;70;SSW;6;70%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clearing;75;56;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;NE;5;47%;4%;11

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;83;Morning showers;88;81;W;10;69%;89%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;88;76;Afternoon showers;86;75;NE;3;81%;76%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;90;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;W;9;71%;70%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds rolling in;58;50;An afternoon shower;58;53;N;14;71%;83%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower and t-storm;73;58;A shower and t-storm;69;57;N;6;70%;90%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;87;79;A t-storm in spots;87;81;NE;9;68%;55%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds, warm;90;67;Partly sunny and hot;92;69;NNW;7;46%;8%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A couple of showers;86;76;A shower in the a.m.;85;76;SSW;12;70%;83%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;59;52;Inc. clouds;64;55;NE;10;69%;78%;2

Montreal, Canada;Cooler;66;51;Partly sunny, nice;71;56;SSW;4;40%;1%;3

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny and hot;91;69;Partly sunny and hot;93;70;SW;5;42%;3%;7

Mumbai, India;A stray shower;90;80;A morning shower;88;79;SW;8;81%;72%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds limiting sun;72;55;A little a.m. rain;71;55;E;7;63%;67%;8

New York, United States;A couple of showers;75;56;Nice with sunshine;76;61;S;8;35%;9%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;An afternoon shower;86;66;Mostly sunny;90;69;WNW;7;50%;4%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cool with rain;56;47;A shower in the p.m.;60;47;SE;6;78%;67%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;An afternoon shower;80;68;Sunshine and nice;86;67;W;6;56%;72%;11

Oslo, Norway;A shower;57;52;Partly sunny, warmer;72;52;SSE;5;58%;7%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;63;44;Partly sunny;71;51;SSW;10;46%;27%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;83;77;Morning showers;82;76;N;6;84%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;85;76;A shower and t-storm;85;76;NW;6;83%;72%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;90;74;Afternoon showers;89;74;E;6;78%;100%;11

Paris, France;Thundershowers;65;55;Partly sunny;66;56;NNW;8;66%;40%;7

Perth, Australia;An afternoon shower;61;46;Mostly sunny;61;44;ESE;7;70%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;81;SW;8;59%;58%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;88;74;Partly sunny, nice;90;76;SE;12;71%;56%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;92;74;A t-storm around;92;73;SSE;7;54%;65%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;67;61;A shower and t-storm;74;60;ENE;5;68%;84%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Downpours;82;59;Some sun, pleasant;82;61;ESE;5;59%;26%;8

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;68;47;Showers around;66;48;SW;8;58%;72%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;75;57;Mostly sunny;75;58;N;7;68%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;80;70;Nice with sunshine;81;68;SSE;9;75%;85%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy this morning;50;44;Partly sunny;54;43;N;10;60%;2%;5

Riga, Latvia;A strong t-storm;89;72;Strong thunderstorms;87;67;W;8;67%;80%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A couple of showers;73;66;A shower;73;61;E;6;74%;69%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;113;85;Sunny and hot;113;83;ENE;13;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny;90;66;Partly sunny;91;68;SE;6;54%;7%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Hot;93;70;A t-storm around;93;71;SSW;7;52%;46%;6

San Francisco, United States;Mist this afternoon;69;59;Partly sunny;68;57;W;7;61%;10%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;79;66;A shower and t-storm;80;65;ENE;7;71%;72%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;84;77;Breezy with a shower;85;77;E;14;72%;71%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;73;63;A shower and t-storm;72;62;SE;5;100%;79%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;83;63;Nice with some sun;84;62;NE;10;20%;4%;13

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds and fog;60;41;Rain and drizzle;55;34;SW;4;67%;92%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A morning shower;86;75;A shower or two;87;74;N;8;77%;73%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;71;52;Mostly sunny, nice;77;50;NNW;7;51%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;80;57;Partly sunny;76;57;NNE;6;59%;6%;9

Seoul, South Korea;A brief p.m. shower;80;67;Decreasing clouds;80;65;SE;4;62%;38%;10

Shanghai, China;Very warm;90;73;Warm with sunshine;91;73;E;7;51%;2%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A few showers;89;77;An afternoon shower;89;77;S;6;71%;69%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;63;A shower and t-storm;89;63;SW;6;61%;60%;11

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;86;78;A shower or two;86;78;E;11;68%;78%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A t-storm in spots;85;57;Not as warm;73;57;ENE;6;75%;58%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;62;52;Mostly cloudy;67;58;N;8;73%;26%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A couple of t-storms;87;75;A strong t-storm;83;78;ESE;7;77%;80%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A strong t-storm;88;68;Strong thunderstorms;86;63;S;6;72%;81%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine;96;66;Plenty of sun;94;69;N;7;23%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny and hot;95;67;Very hot;96;69;NE;12;21%;2%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;97;80;Plenty of sun;96;79;SSE;8;7%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;84;73;Mostly sunny;84;72;N;8;51%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;101;74;Sunshine, very hot;104;79;WNW;5;33%;0%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;78;69;An afternoon shower;77;66;ENE;10;72%;68%;5

Toronto, Canada;Clearing;64;53;Partly sunny;70;61;S;9;57%;8%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Hot with hazy sun;100;86;Hazy and hot;101;83;ESE;8;30%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and cooler;90;71;Becoming cloudy;86;72;NNE;7;48%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little a.m. rain;75;53;Mostly sunny;77;52;NNE;6;41%;9%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and beautiful;77;58;Clouds and sun;72;59;ESE;5;62%;41%;9

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;88;67;Some sunshine;85;67;NNE;8;61%;44%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy, hot;97;78;Very hot;97;78;SW;6;52%;56%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;A strong t-storm;89;68;Strong thunderstorms;92;67;N;6;64%;83%;7

Warsaw, Poland;A heavy thunderstorm;93;67;Thunderstorms;84;66;NW;6;74%;81%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;50;48;Partly sunny;54;47;N;12;74%;27%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;88;76;A couple of t-storms;86;76;SW;7;81%;78%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;99;69;Sunny and very hot;100;69;NE;6;21%;0%;12

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather