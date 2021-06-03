Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, June 3, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;89;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;SW;8;81%;72%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;112;87;Sunshine and warm;106;87;WNW;7;50%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;87;64;Sunny and pleasant;89;66;W;10;29%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;74;69;Showers around;75;68;SE;10;73%;72%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. t-storm;73;56;A passing shower;75;58;NNE;7;68%;82%;8

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;59;47;Cloudy;58;47;S;6;62%;20%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunlit and very hot;113;79;Sunshine, not as hot;100;79;NW;6;25%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Spotty a.m. showers;71;50;A shower in the p.m.;65;39;NE;14;57%;55%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;84;70;Sunny, breezy, hot;91;73;NE;13;52%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;78;63;Sunny and pleasant;80;62;NNE;7;41%;3%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sunshine;57;47;Mostly sunny;61;52;NNE;5;81%;9%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Very warm;104;75;Hazy sun and warm;107;77;NNW;10;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;SSW;4;83%;77%;7

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;89;71;A p.m. t-storm;83;69;SW;5;78%;77%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;99;83;Partly sunny and hot;101;83;S;8;49%;55%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun, nice;73;65;Mostly cloudy;74;64;NE;11;78%;23%;7

Beijing, China;Sunny and beautiful;84;63;Warm with sunshine;86;63;N;12;20%;0%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;73;51;Partly sunny;76;54;SSE;5;39%;0%;9

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;78;59;Clouds and sun, nice;78;62;SE;8;49%;37%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A shower and t-storm;70;53;A shower and t-storm;67;52;SE;5;72%;84%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;Breezy in the a.m.;79;57;E;12;54%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;Nice with some sun;79;58;ESE;7;48%;13%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A thunderstorm;74;59;A shower and t-storm;77;57;NW;4;79%;86%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;53;Partly sunny;69;55;SE;4;55%;19%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;73;52;Partly sunny;76;54;S;4;40%;3%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;65;55;A p.m. shower or two;66;60;S;5;85%;87%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;88;64;Increasing clouds;86;65;N;6;34%;40%;5

Busan, South Korea;Morning showers;71;68;Warmer with clearing;80;60;WNW;8;62%;0%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy this morning;90;67;Sunny and delightful;90;68;NNW;11;28%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;66;48;Mostly sunny;65;47;SE;7;73%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;An afternoon shower;80;65;A shower and t-storm;79;66;SSE;4;73%;83%;9

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;97;80;Partly sunny;93;79;SSW;8;63%;64%;10

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;80;67;Breezy in the p.m.;86;68;SW;13;47%;17%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;84;80;Morning showers;83;79;SW;8;82%;100%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;67;55;Some sun;63;55;E;8;71%;26%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;80;73;Partly sunny, breezy;81;74;NNW;15;71%;4%;9

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;81;68;A thunderstorm;82;70;SSE;6;63%;63%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;87;69;A morning shower;88;71;S;9;69%;52%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;100;78;Hazy sunshine;93;79;WNW;5;49%;19%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;82;56;Mostly sunny;87;60;SSW;6;30%;12%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;80;A strong t-storm;96;82;SSE;8;71%;71%;13

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;95;73;Partly sunny;89;73;SE;6;66%;9%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;66;47;A morning shower;64;50;SSW;11;63%;50%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun and hot;96;73;Sunny and very hot;100;74;NNE;8;17%;0%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;73;65;A t-storm around;73;66;NE;6;76%;55%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;102;77;A t-storm around;86;76;ESE;10;62%;74%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;70;49;Sun and some clouds;68;43;SE;6;50%;9%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;E;7;67%;74%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;69;51;Periods of sun;67;51;WNW;8;61%;11%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;95;80;A t-storm in spots;94;81;SW;7;65%;55%;10

Hong Kong, China;Very warm;94;81;Humid with a t-storm;91;76;WNW;7;77%;88%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower;86;74;Breezy in the p.m.;86;75;ENE;16;54%;30%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;84;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;72;WSW;5;80%;66%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as warm;94;76;A strong t-storm;95;78;NE;11;46%;41%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Becoming cloudy;66;56;Partly sunny, nice;71;55;NNE;7;65%;26%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;91;79;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;ESE;6;70%;64%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm this morning;98;85;Plenty of sunshine;93;84;NW;8;56%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun, some clouds;60;39;Mostly sunny;58;36;ESE;6;41%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;96;64;Hot, turning windy;96;64;NNE;12;10%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;93;86;Breezy in the p.m.;95;85;SW;12;55%;30%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun, pleasant;84;65;Partly sunny, humid;84;65;WSW;6;65%;33%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun;105;86;Hazy sun;105;86;SSW;7;22%;3%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Breezy this morning;68;54;Mostly cloudy;70;53;N;8;48%;10%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;80;ENE;14;63%;78%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;91;74;Partly sunny, warm;93;74;S;5;54%;41%;8

Kolkata, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;98;82;Mostly sunny;94;82;SSW;7;73%;44%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;91;79;A shower in the a.m.;91;79;ESE;4;77%;94%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;60;32;A shower in the p.m.;57;35;WSW;6;45%;81%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;SW;6;79%;68%;7

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;66;61;Mostly sunny;66;62;SSE;8;77%;5%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;69;56;Sunny and pleasant;73;56;NNW;11;45%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Sun and clouds;75;57;Cooler with a shower;63;52;N;8;77%;66%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;81;62;Partly sunny;82;62;SSW;6;57%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;86;73;Mostly sunny;85;73;S;7;70%;21%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;86;60;A thunderstorm;84;60;NNW;6;39%;63%;11

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;88;83;Turning cloudy;87;83;W;15;70%;66%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;86;76;A t-storm around;89;77;E;5;75%;55%;9

Manila, Philippines;A shower and t-storm;88;85;A thunderstorm;92;84;WSW;9;73%;82%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;64;48;Showers around;55;41;W;12;66%;64%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A couple of t-storms;69;55;Morning showers;68;53;N;6;76%;97%;11

Miami, United States;A shower or two;85;79;A thunderstorm;86;79;ESE;10;70%;71%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Variable cloudiness;71;47;Mostly cloudy;70;54;NE;6;56%;17%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;88;77;A shower in the a.m.;88;77;SSW;11;70%;67%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;59;51;A stray p.m. t-storm;63;58;WNW;6;93%;84%;2

Montreal, Canada;Rain, not as warm;68;62;Warmer;82;64;SW;4;57%;47%;8

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;70;53;Sunny and pleasant;73;52;NE;11;40%;6%;7

Mumbai, India;A couple of t-storms;91;84;A t-storm or two;90;82;S;6;78%;81%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;77;56;Clouds and sun, nice;76;57;NE;6;65%;32%;8

New York, United States;Thunderstorms;73;66;A couple of t-storms;76;66;S;7;74%;71%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;86;62;Sunny and pleasant;86;65;W;7;31%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers around;72;51;An afternoon shower;66;45;NNE;8;59%;86%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Afternoon rain;78;70;Rain and a t-storm;78;65;W;10;83%;82%;2

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;70;51;Partly sunny;69;50;S;6;47%;4%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Showers, not as warm;69;58;Warmer;82;60;SSW;10;57%;44%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Lots of sun, nice;84;77;Increasing clouds;84;75;SE;5;78%;69%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;87;77;A shower and t-storm;88;77;NW;7;81%;85%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;86;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;E;6;78%;76%;11

Paris, France;Some sun, a t-storm;79;61;A shower and t-storm;68;55;WNW;6;95%;86%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny;70;50;Sunny;68;49;NNE;8;68%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;83;Mostly cloudy, hot;99;84;SW;7;51%;42%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in spots;85;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;75;SE;9;82%;74%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;91;73;A t-storm around;91;72;ESE;7;55%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;76;51;Nice with some sun;79;57;SSE;6;50%;20%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;74;54;Mostly sunny;76;57;S;9;52%;26%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A shower and t-storm;70;50;A t-storm around;70;52;WSW;8;60%;55%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;72;59;Sun and some clouds;72;60;NW;7;70%;27%;11

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;81;72;A morning shower;79;72;SSE;8;82%;78%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;52;47;A morning shower;54;46;S;7;80%;59%;1

Riga, Latvia;Variable cloudiness;69;53;Mostly cloudy;69;55;NW;4;55%;32%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;83;70;Mostly sunny, humid;79;68;ENE;5;79%;5%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hot, becoming breezy;112;88;Sunny and hot;113;88;E;7;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;82;57;Partly sunny, nice;84;59;WNW;7;36%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy, nice;72;55;Sunny and pleasant;76;55;E;7;51%;3%;6

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;65;55;Fog to sun;66;54;SW;16;59%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;78;68;A shower and t-storm;78;68;ENE;8;79%;88%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;85;76;A morning shower;84;76;ESE;14;75%;81%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;73;64;A shower and t-storm;74;64;WSW;5;99%;77%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;83;62;Clouds and sun;82;66;ESE;9;16%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;69;44;Cooler with some sun;59;46;SSW;3;58%;67%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;N;8;75%;69%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Episodes of sunshine;68;47;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;NNW;8;53%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Not as warm;70;52;Partly sunny;67;52;SSW;7;55%;48%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;69;58;Nice with sunshine;72;58;S;8;62%;1%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;81;68;Cloudy;81;68;SSW;7;64%;2%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or two;91;81;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;80;W;7;75%;84%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy this morning;68;47;Clouds and sun;67;50;SSW;8;58%;18%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;86;78;Some sun, a shower;85;78;E;13;68%;76%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, nice;73;44;Partly sunny;70;48;S;6;47%;6%;6

Sydney, Australia;Showers, cooler;61;54;A shower in the p.m.;67;49;SSW;14;65%;87%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very hot;98;82;Downpours;96;79;NNE;6;69%;98%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Inc. clouds;66;52;Partly sunny;66;52;NE;7;61%;17%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Very hot;101;75;Sunshine, very hot;102;77;ENE;9;17%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;80;56;An afternoon shower;76;55;NNW;9;58%;66%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, very hot;102;80;Sunshine, very hot;102;79;NW;8;7%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;77;67;Mostly sunny;79;68;W;8;49%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, pleasant;78;56;Sunny and nice;83;57;E;5;39%;0%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;76;70;Rain and a t-storm;73;67;E;21;83%;91%;3

Toronto, Canada;A shower and t-storm;66;56;A passing shower;73;59;SW;9;72%;59%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy, not as warm;79;68;Breezy in the p.m.;81;68;ESE;15;59%;1%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;82;68;Breezy in the p.m.;91;72;SE;13;37%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;70;36;Sunny;69;40;ENE;9;39%;0%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Nice with some sun;71;52;An afternoon shower;64;52;ESE;5;57%;78%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;77;55;Partly sunny;79;57;SE;6;44%;15%;9

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy, hot;100;79;Very hot;103;79;SW;5;46%;55%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;More clouds than sun;71;50;Mostly cloudy;71;52;NE;6;51%;30%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;73;56;Partly sunny;74;57;ESE;4;46%;25%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;56;52;Partly sunny;60;54;NNW;15;78%;19%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Some sun, very hot;98;80;A stray t-storm, hot;97;81;W;7;59%;52%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;87;57;Mostly sunny;84;57;NE;5;25%;9%;11

