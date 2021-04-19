Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, April 19, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;90;81;A morning shower;90;80;WSW;10;75%;75%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;91;74;Plenty of sunshine;92;74;N;7;43%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy and hot;92;68;Very warm;91;59;W;10;30%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;64;50;Partly sunny;65;50;E;8;60%;5%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;58;41;Partly sunny;61;42;NNE;5;68%;32%;5

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;55;38;Decreasing clouds;48;34;NNW;6;62%;36%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;88;62;Mostly cloudy;84;59;ESE;7;30%;6%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Much colder;36;21;Sunlit and cold;34;20;NE;17;30%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;87;67;Plenty of sun;89;68;E;7;55%;1%;6

Athens, Greece;A shower or two;70;52;Partly sunny;68;50;WSW;9;43%;1%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A passing shower;64;56;Periods of rain;67;60;N;13;78%;99%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Very hot;100;72;Some sun, very hot;106;76;S;8;17%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;90;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;73;SSW;5;71%;62%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;94;72;A t-storm around;85;71;SSW;6;56%;55%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;81;S;6;67%;57%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;62;50;A shower in the a.m.;63;53;NE;8;71%;83%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;82;59;Clouds breaking;77;54;SSE;9;35%;12%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;53;41;A shower or two;56;41;W;8;76%;66%;3

Berlin, Germany;Milder;63;40;A passing shower;62;41;N;5;76%;58%;3

Bogota, Colombia;High clouds;70;50;A t-storm in spots;71;53;E;6;55%;55%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;78;62;A p.m. t-storm;78;60;W;5;70%;77%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. shower or two;53;44;A few showers;59;41;NW;7;68%;71%;5

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in spots;55;40;Sun and some clouds;61;42;N;3;67%;36%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A little rain;55;44;A shower or two;59;40;WSW;7;70%;70%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or two;51;35;A few showers;56;35;WSW;5;80%;72%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;79;63;Sunny and pleasant;79;65;ENE;11;65%;4%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;83;66;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;63;NE;5;54%;80%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;72;47;Mostly sunny;78;52;NE;7;42%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Hot;105;67;Cooler;89;61;NNE;13;36%;1%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this morning;69;57;Sunny and nice;74;57;SSE;7;65%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy;85;66;Partly sunny, nice;85;64;SE;4;53%;5%;9

Chennai, India;More sun than clouds;97;81;Partly sunny;96;81;SSE;8;64%;3%;11

Chicago, United States;A few showers;49;37;Afternoon snow;37;31;WNW;8;61%;75%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;91;79;An afternoon shower;90;79;SSW;7;72%;79%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, nice;62;37;Partly sunny;59;36;SW;6;60%;4%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;78;67;Mostly cloudy;77;67;NNW;12;78%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, nice;73;52;Cooler in the p.m.;68;40;NNE;12;46%;7%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy and breezy;82;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;73;S;13;90%;88%;2

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;99;74;Mostly cloudy;97;70;N;6;23%;26%;7

Denver, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;44;18;Partly sunny, cold;37;23;ENE;6;63%;39%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine, less humid;93;78;Hotter with hazy sun;105;78;S;9;39%;1%;11

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sunshine;93;72;Clouds and sun;87;72;SSE;4;61%;31%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;54;42;Rain and drizzle;53;38;NNE;6;75%;56%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning out cloudy;75;51;Partly sunny;71;51;NNE;9;32%;44%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;68;58;Breezy;71;59;W;21;66%;4%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;SE;10;82%;51%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun, nice;76;54;Mostly cloudy;74;53;ESE;6;48%;20%;4

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;89;76;Mostly sunny;88;74;S;11;59%;19%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny;56;34;Breezy in the p.m.;48;35;E;13;52%;13%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;91;78;A stray thunderstorm;91;80;S;4;72%;68%;10

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;82;70;Mostly sunny;78;70;E;10;69%;35%;12

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;85;71;Some sun, pleasant;84;71;NE;5;58%;70%;9

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;96;77;Hazy sunshine;95;75;SE;5;37%;5%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;87;63;Mostly cloudy;80;60;E;9;39%;31%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler, p.m. showers;57;51;A morning shower;60;45;W;11;77%;48%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;77;A shower in the p.m.;91;77;E;6;66%;67%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and hot;99;83;Mostly sunny;94;83;NNW;8;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;76;51;Mostly sunny;71;50;NNE;6;42%;16%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouding up;76;47;Mostly cloudy;71;45;N;8;28%;3%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;96;80;Hazy sun and breezy;95;77;WSW;15;37%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;79;54;Hazy sun;85;56;SW;6;39%;2%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;104;83;Sunny and very warm;105;84;NNW;6;13%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;An afternoon shower;55;41;Occasional rain;55;41;NW;8;72%;72%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Very windy;88;78;Very windy, sunshine;88;76;E;25;55%;2%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;74;Partly sunny;93;73;SE;5;67%;71%;11

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun and warm;101;82;Hazy and very warm;100;82;SSW;9;45%;0%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;77;NW;5;69%;56%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;61;35;Mostly sunny, mild;59;35;NNW;6;47%;8%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;92;77;A t-storm in spots;90;78;S;7;73%;55%;3

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;71;64;Partly sunny, nice;71;64;SSE;10;76%;27%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds breaking;72;54;Inc. clouds;70;55;NW;8;64%;31%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;61;41;A shower in places;61;45;ESE;5;60%;48%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;88;58;Not as warm;76;59;SE;6;53%;28%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;83;77;Humid;88;78;SW;6;78%;37%;7

Madrid, Spain;An afternoon shower;67;47;A shower in the p.m.;65;47;N;5;66%;66%;8

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;89;82;Clouds and sun;91;83;W;7;59%;24%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;82;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;75;ENE;4;85%;80%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, less humid;92;80;High clouds;92;82;WNW;7;53%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;67;57;Showers, mainly late;64;49;S;13;67%;100%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;85;53;Mostly sunny, nice;81;52;WSW;7;14%;0%;14

Miami, United States;Humid;87;77;Breezy in the p.m.;87;77;SW;12;66%;41%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;58;39;Mainly cloudy;52;35;E;8;64%;43%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;A couple of t-storms;91;80;A stray thunderstorm;90;81;S;7;66%;77%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;77;62;Partly sunny, nice;78;64;ENE;10;61%;27%;4

Montreal, Canada;A morning shower;60;43;Showers around;51;34;W;10;55%;76%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;56;43;Rain and drizzle;52;40;ENE;12;38%;96%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;82;Hazy sunshine;92;83;W;7;67%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;78;59;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;61;NNE;8;66%;57%;11

New York, United States;An afternoon shower;66;48;Breezy in the p.m.;74;52;SSE;13;42%;24%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy and hot;93;63;Breezy and cooler;77;54;W;15;34%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Windy this morning;26;16;Sunny, not as cold;32;23;WSW;9;43%;10%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, warmer;63;48;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;51;NNE;7;46%;0%;9

Oslo, Norway;Mild with sunshine;64;37;Mostly sunny, nice;61;41;S;7;47%;27%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Periods of sun, nice;62;40;Breezy and cooler;48;30;W;16;48%;68%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;87;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;78;ENE;11;81%;97%;4

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;87;77;A shower and t-storm;86;77;NW;5;78%;77%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;85;74;A little p.m. rain;85;73;ENE;7;76%;90%;10

Paris, France;A stray shower;62;44;A morning shower;63;43;NNE;5;58%;42%;4

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;75;57;Mostly sunny;75;56;SSE;9;65%;4%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;93;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;81;SW;5;61%;68%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;90;76;Showers around;90;75;E;8;77%;77%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;Mostly sunny;96;71;E;7;41%;6%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;53;43;A shower or two;59;41;W;5;61%;62%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine and warmer;76;41;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;44;NNW;5;48%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. showers;64;51;Afternoon rain;68;52;E;8;70%;94%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;73;52;Clouds and sun, nice;70;51;N;6;74%;7%;9

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;82;71;A t-storm around;83;71;ENE;5;83%;55%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;37;33;Low clouds;43;39;S;8;50%;48%;1

Riga, Latvia;Turning cloudy;61;42;Partly sunny;56;39;ESE;6;52%;34%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;81;72;A shower;80;72;W;12;67%;85%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;97;71;Sunny and hot;98;75;NNE;9;11%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;A shower or two;60;39;Periods of sun;63;41;W;7;65%;30%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;56;36;Clouding up;56;39;ESE;8;42%;43%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;64;53;Areas of low clouds;62;51;SW;12;62%;9%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;80;66;A shower and t-storm;79;65;ENE;7;80%;81%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;88;75;Breezy with sunshine;88;75;E;14;61%;44%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;74;64;A shower and t-storm;71;64;NNW;5;100%;84%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;75;55;Partly sunny;74;55;ENE;7;22%;1%;14

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;71;47;A bit of p.m. rain;67;48;SSW;7;63%;88%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;87;72;Mostly sunny;87;71;ENE;8;68%;27%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;69;50;A shower in the a.m.;64;52;NW;7;77%;66%;5

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warm;70;45;Mostly sunny;70;45;N;6;57%;8%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;67;43;Mostly cloudy;71;44;WSW;5;56%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;68;57;Mostly cloudy, warm;72;61;WNW;10;54%;8%;10

Singapore, Singapore;An a.m. thunderstorm;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;SSW;6;71%;72%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cold with rain;46;39;A shower or two;52;37;SW;10;72%;66%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;86;77;Partly sunny;85;76;ENE;15;63%;72%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny;57;32;Mostly sunny;56;30;SE;7;46%;10%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;75;53;Some sun;75;57;NW;9;49%;3%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;76;70;Winds subsiding;83;70;ESE;18;48%;14%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny;52;38;Mostly sunny;51;36;ESE;9;59%;27%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;79;59;Mostly cloudy;74;52;SE;9;43%;84%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy with some sun;75;55;Turning cloudy, warm;78;56;NNE;7;54%;32%;5

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy;84;66;Partly sunny, warm;84;69;ESE;8;19%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and hot;98;71;Partly sunny, cooler;81;61;NNW;9;52%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Brief showers;56;47;A few showers;59;47;ESE;5;71%;89%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler this morning;67;52;Sunny and pleasant;71;57;NW;9;52%;0%;9

Toronto, Canada;Breezy;55;38;Cloudy and breezy;46;33;N;15;50%;71%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cool;65;53;Sunny and pleasant;71;61;ESE;7;48%;1%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;An afternoon shower;64;47;Warmer;72;53;SE;7;49%;45%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;61;33;Clouds and sun;65;31;ESE;9;26%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Nice with sunshine;67;45;Sunny and beautiful;67;44;ENE;5;44%;0%;6

Vienna, Austria;Brief showers;54;43;A shower or two;58;43;W;8;68%;60%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;90;74;A t-storm around;95;74;E;5;55%;64%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;62;41;A shower in the a.m.;56;36;ESE;6;60%;65%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;63;41;Mostly cloudy;59;42;WSW;5;55%;44%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;59;Cloudy and breezy;65;57;NE;17;72%;75%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;95;76;Mostly sunny, warm;96;78;SW;6;58%;9%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;77;55;Cloudy and warm;76;55;ENE;5;40%;6%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather