Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 10, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy;88;79;Mostly cloudy;88;79;WSW;12;82%;55%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;88;70;Sunny and nice;86;68;WSW;8;49%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, nice;66;47;Windy in the p.m.;67;46;SW;12;58%;59%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;60;44;Plenty of sunshine;61;45;S;5;63%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy, p.m. rain;47;42;Spotty showers;52;42;WSW;29;69%;79%;2

Anchorage, United States;Snowy this morning;32;12;Cloudy and very cold;17;2;N;11;55%;32%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;52;37;Mostly cloudy;69;46;S;8;50%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;33;13;Becoming very windy;25;1;SW;20;57%;78%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;91;65;Plenty of sunshine;94;67;SE;5;40%;0%;10

Athens, Greece;Clearing;66;49;Showers around;54;40;NNE;13;62%;63%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A brief p.m. shower;73;63;Morning showers;74;60;W;9;75%;73%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;80;62;Winds subsiding;88;62;W;16;24%;27%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with some sun;95;70;A shower in places;95;71;SSE;8;57%;53%;12

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;90;66;Increasing clouds;89;62;ESE;6;45%;10%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;91;78;Mostly sunny;94;79;S;8;65%;30%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;59;49;Breezy in the p.m.;60;51;WNW;12;73%;4%;4

Beijing, China;Hazy and mild;59;46;Hazy sun and mild;57;45;SSW;5;64%;66%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A little snow;47;25;Partly sunny;50;32;SSE;6;52%;9%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;46;36;Periods of rain;51;40;WSW;13;88%;83%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A stray p.m. t-storm;66;54;Showers;64;51;NW;6;79%;87%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy;77;66;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;66;NE;7;73%;72%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;45;25;Mostly cloudy;46;41;S;11;61%;60%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;48;41;Spotty showers;52;42;WSW;20;67%;63%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Colder;33;24;Sunny, but cold;34;18;SW;6;73%;14%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and some clouds;47;20;Mostly cloudy;48;41;S;8;47%;59%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;82;71;Partly sunny;90;72;SSE;6;52%;16%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;85;66;Partly sunny, nice;88;67;NE;5;36%;15%;13

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;58;38;High clouds;61;50;E;5;59%;77%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy and hot;94;59;Mostly sunny;84;60;NW;9;37%;9%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;66;62;Turning cloudy;71;61;N;7;71%;1%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;83;64;Mostly cloudy;81;66;ENE;4;59%;34%;6

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;90;75;Hazy sunshine;91;73;SSE;7;60%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Spotty showers;64;55;Rain and a t-storm;58;38;WNW;11;64%;76%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;73;SSW;5;77%;67%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;40;31;Periods of rain;45;35;WSW;20;90%;74%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with some sun;74;64;High clouds;75;65;N;13;63%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy, windy;77;68;A morning shower;79;67;S;11;59%;64%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;93;76;Breezy in the p.m.;92;75;ENE;13;64%;4%;13

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;90;63;Hazy and very warm;91;67;E;3;52%;0%;7

Denver, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;51;26;Cloudy;46;30;NNW;8;54%;44%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;90;71;Hazy and hot;97;68;SSW;6;57%;8%;8

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;74;A t-storm or two;86;74;SE;4;77%;78%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;55;40;Spotty showers;46;38;WSW;22;69%;76%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;60;48;A shower or two;58;44;NNE;7;52%;57%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;65;53;Brilliant sunshine;65;55;WNW;6;72%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;81;69;A shower in the a.m.;81;69;SE;10;72%;63%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;76;61;Mostly sunny;79;61;ENE;5;65%;16%;12

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;78;71;Breezy in the p.m.;81;71;ENE;13;49%;3%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Frigid;16;14;Breezy, not as cold;30;27;SSE;16;79%;61%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;78;Mostly sunny;95;78;ESE;6;54%;14%;11

Hong Kong, China;Breezy this morning;76;65;Clouds and sun;77;66;E;9;74%;42%;8

Honolulu, United States;Showers;80;70;A few showers;81;69;W;4;71%;81%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;95;67;Hazy sun;92;66;SSE;6;25%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Inc. clouds;79;59;Spotty showers;70;58;NNW;10;61%;85%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;54;39;Rain, breezy, cooler;44;33;NNE;16;84%;69%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;88;75;Afternoon showers;85;76;NNW;8;77%;100%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;92;75;Sunny and very warm;92;74;N;7;47%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;85;63;Plenty of sun;87;62;SE;6;29%;3%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Inc. clouds;56;39;Periods of rain;55;42;NNE;6;63%;85%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;87;66;Sunny and nice;87;70;SW;10;58%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;77;51;Mostly sunny, nice;76;52;WSW;7;49%;26%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;103;76;Hot with hazy sun;104;77;N;11;13%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;34;21;Mainly cloudy;39;28;SSE;6;32%;10%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief a.m. showers;84;76;A shower or two;86;75;N;9;62%;82%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;94;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;75;SW;5;71%;75%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy, low humidity;92;74;Hazy sunshine;94;74;SSW;6;51%;4%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;95;79;A p.m. t-storm;94;77;ESE;5;64%;65%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;60;36;An afternoon shower;57;36;ESE;8;54%;63%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;90;81;A t-storm around;90;81;SW;8;71%;64%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;79;71;Clouds and sun;79;71;SSE;7;67%;39%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;65;52;Periods of sun;64;52;W;7;70%;10%;2

London, United Kingdom;Rain, windy, cooler;49;46;Windy with a shower;50;41;WSW;21;64%;59%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Spotty showers;58;46;A shower and t-storm;56;43;SW;6;68%;70%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;90;80;Mostly cloudy;89;79;SSW;7;71%;33%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;59;38;Clouds and sun;62;45;W;7;63%;13%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;81;A shower in the a.m.;89;83;NE;6;62%;80%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Downpours;80;73;A t-storm around;80;74;ENE;5;84%;65%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;92;77;Partly sunny;92;78;NE;9;56%;7%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;79;56;Clouds and sun;72;61;WSW;7;68%;29%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sunshine;80;50;Sunny and pleasant;80;51;NNE;5;22%;1%;10

Miami, United States;Breezy;75;70;Spotty showers;77;69;ENE;15;57%;70%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;33;19;Mostly cloudy;33;28;SSE;8;42%;65%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;90;78;Breezy in the p.m.;90;79;E;13;64%;0%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;80;65;Mostly sunny;84;70;NE;7;56%;14%;7

Montreal, Canada;Variable cloudiness;45;41;Cloudy and mild;50;39;SW;6;67%;83%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and frigid;7;-16;Sunny, but frigid;14;-4;SSW;5;67%;1%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;78;Hazy sun;92;77;NNW;9;44%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;82;56;Breezy in the p.m.;83;57;NE;11;43%;3%;14

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;56;46;Partly sunny;68;55;SSW;7;46%;27%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;71;50;Windy in the p.m.;69;47;W;16;60%;59%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Dull and dreary;29;17;Winds subsiding;26;11;S;18;82%;72%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;60;34;Mostly sunny;61;43;WSW;6;48%;4%;5

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon snow;33;31;Rain;38;30;N;10;78%;89%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, mild;47;40;Showers around;53;32;WSW;15;74%;77%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;Cloudy;87;76;N;5;72%;66%;6

Panama City, Panama;A little p.m. rain;87;75;A shower in places;88;73;NNW;10;61%;44%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;85;75;Afternoon showers;83;74;ENE;8;82%;93%;10

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;50;45;A little a.m. rain;56;42;W;16;71%;66%;3

Perth, Australia;Cooler;82;72;Humid, a p.m. shower;78;70;SW;9;75%;59%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and less humid;95;79;Mostly sunny;96;78;SSE;6;49%;9%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;90;73;A t-storm around;89;74;ENE;8;74%;55%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Thunderstorms;87;71;Spotty showers;86;68;E;5;61%;75%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;A little snow;39;30;Spotty showers;47;39;WSW;11;71%;84%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Some sun, pleasant;60;30;Mostly cloudy, mild;57;38;NNW;4;60%;45%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy showers;66;52;Rain;63;52;NE;8;76%;96%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;66;46;Plenty of sunshine;69;46;ENE;6;68%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;84;75;A couple of showers;86;76;E;8;70%;87%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow;33;27;Breezy in the a.m.;33;30;NNE;17;61%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;35;23;Breezy in the p.m.;37;31;SSE;12;56%;76%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;An afternoon shower;86;72;Partly sunny, nice;83;74;NE;7;75%;28%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;85;65;Mostly sunny;89;72;S;11;15%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;60;31;Mostly sunny;60;49;S;6;57%;27%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and very cold;12;-5;Cold;21;21;SSE;9;53%;5%;2

San Francisco, United States;A shower and t-storm;56;44;Partly sunny;58;44;WNW;9;64%;28%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy;78;61;A shower in places;78;61;ENE;15;61%;41%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;83;74;A shower in places;83;73;ENE;12;65%;70%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Spotty showers;75;62;Clouds and sun, nice;77;61;NNW;8;71%;55%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Hazy sun;79;53;Hazy sunshine;77;52;SE;6;15%;0%;11

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;78;57;Sunshine and nice;83;58;SSW;6;48%;9%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A heavy thunderstorm;84;71;Rainy times;83;70;N;9;80%;94%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;63;49;Periods of sun;61;48;SW;5;74%;67%;2

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;50;33;Partly sunny;51;32;E;5;66%;3%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mild with sunshine;62;30;Mostly cloudy, mild;59;41;WNW;4;57%;25%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;61;48;Rain and drizzle;55;50;WNW;7;90%;67%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy in the p.m.;93;77;A t-storm around;90;78;NNE;9;67%;64%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain;39;27;A shower in the a.m.;39;21;SSW;6;68%;56%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;83;74;Partly sunny;82;73;ENE;9;64%;44%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy and cold;27;26;Snow, then rain;35;32;SSE;14;77%;89%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rather cloudy;78;70;A thunderstorm;79;70;NE;12;67%;97%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;72;64;Sunny and warmer;81;63;SE;5;67%;38%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;17;11;Mostly cloudy;34;28;SSE;9;64%;64%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cooler;56;41;Mostly sunny;60;41;NE;5;58%;1%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;50;35;A little p.m. rain;39;33;SE;5;84%;86%;1

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;64;48;Cooler with a shower;56;50;NE;8;33%;75%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Warm with sunshine;83;60;Cooler;68;58;WSW;10;74%;69%;4

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with rain;54;36;Partly sunny;59;35;SE;5;38%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and windy;63;39;Plenty of sunshine;59;47;SSW;9;46%;8%;5

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;52;48;Increasingly windy;56;36;W;20;73%;62%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Turning cloudy;64;56;Partly sunny;62;52;ENE;10;57%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, breezy;64;50;Partly sunny;64;44;WNW;8;56%;0%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;46;18;Mostly sunny;42;17;ESE;7;42%;26%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;50;33;Mostly cloudy;50;33;NE;4;45%;1%;3

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, chilly;44;27;Mostly cloudy;44;39;S;6;73%;70%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun, hot;91;70;Sunshine, very hot;97;69;E;5;48%;4%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;35;19;A thick cloud cover;34;30;S;12;44%;53%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;39;24;Showers around;39;34;S;15;47%;86%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with a shower;65;59;A little a.m. rain;64;55;SSE;23;72%;67%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun and hot;102;68;Sunny and hot;101;70;W;5;47%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;52;33;Cooler with rain;42;32;N;3;81%;89%;1

