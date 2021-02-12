Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 12, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;88;80;Humid with some sun;88;80;SSW;11;82%;67%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;81;65;Decreasing clouds;77;65;NW;6;67%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, mild;64;44;Partly sunny, nice;64;42;NNW;4;68%;7%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;66;53;Mostly sunny;61;45;ENE;8;66%;55%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A flurry, quite cold;25;15;Sunny, but very cold;26;18;ESE;11;75%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;25;9;Sunny, but cold;22;15;NNE;8;70%;0%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, mild;63;38;Sunny and warm;70;42;NNW;7;49%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, cold;10;3;Low clouds;20;11;S;7;100%;27%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;86;70;Partly sunny;89;72;E;5;57%;23%;11

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;63;48;A touch of rain;55;45;NE;6;71%;85%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;69;60;Sunshine and nice;75;65;NE;8;54%;25%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;73;47;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;WNW;4;47%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;96;73;A shower in the p.m.;93;74;SE;5;68%;70%;8

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;85;53;Hazy sun;84;58;E;5;42%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;90;72;Sunny;89;73;S;7;43%;0%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;61;49;Partly sunny;57;49;SE;8;74%;72%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;59;30;Mostly cloudy, mild;46;32;NE;4;84%;32%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;A flurry, very cold;28;23;Very cold;29;21;N;7;27%;11%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cold, a p.m. flurry;29;9;Partly sunny, cold;28;9;WNW;5;76%;1%;2

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;68;52;A little p.m. rain;70;51;SE;6;66%;81%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;79;66;A t-storm in spots;79;65;NE;7;76%;69%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine and cold;26;14;Partly sunny, cold;29;20;NW;10;60%;18%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny, but very cold;26;18;Sunshine, but cold;32;22;SE;7;42%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Snow showers;31;20;Partly sunny, cold;28;20;ENE;7;30%;3%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine, very cold;25;11;Flurries, quite cold;28;18;NW;6;47%;56%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A passing shower;79;70;A shower in places;79;69;ENE;6;76%;65%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;86;69;Clouds and sun;84;68;WNW;5;45%;56%;11

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun, mild;60;40;Mostly sunny;65;47;N;5;55%;9%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;77;56;Mostly sunny, nice;75;52;NNE;7;42%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, humid;82;66;Sunny;81;65;NW;9;61%;40%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;78;68;A few showers;77;70;SE;4;60%;72%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;84;67;Sunny and nice;88;69;E;5;56%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Frigid;18;9;Periods of snow;19;-2;NW;9;47%;71%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny, nice;88;72;Mostly sunny;87;74;NNE;9;69%;6%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny, but chilly;27;17;Sunny, but chilly;31;23;WNW;6;80%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;74;65;Sunny and pleasant;73;64;N;14;64%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Cloudy and very cold;27;25;Cloudy and very cold;31;23;NNE;15;56%;73%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;87;79;Clearing and breezy;87;79;NNE;14;77%;44%;3

Delhi, India;Clearing;77;53;Hazy sun;78;54;NE;2;63%;0%;5

Denver, United States;A bit of snow;18;0;Mostly cloudy, cold;14;-3;NNW;7;97%;82%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;79;59;Partly sunny;87;61;NW;4;50%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;S;5;76%;86%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Breezy this morning;38;32;Snow to rain;40;39;SSE;26;87%;82%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;72;46;Mostly sunny;69;43;NNE;9;28%;3%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;66;53;Partly sunny;64;55;NE;3;63%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;73;60;Mostly cloudy;75;61;SSE;6;59%;12%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Decreasing clouds;78;60;A t-shower in spots;80;62;WSW;7;70%;55%;13

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, less humid;87;67;Sunshine, a shower;87;70;SSE;8;62%;42%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Cold with a flurry;14;10;Low clouds may break;26;15;NNW;8;82%;39%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower or two;88;71;Clouds and sun;88;71;SE;4;63%;4%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;68;61;A shower in the p.m.;72;62;E;7;71%;56%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;81;70;Clouds and sun;83;69;ENE;10;64%;34%;6

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;88;61;Sunny and pleasant;84;64;SSE;5;44%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;78;51;Mostly cloudy;75;49;NE;4;37%;2%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this morning;40;28;Sunshine and cold;37;32;NE;10;62%;74%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;86;76;A t-storm in spots;83;75;WNW;6;83%;67%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;87;74;Partly sunny;87;75;N;8;57%;4%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partial sunshine;80;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;65;E;7;55%;56%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Rather cloudy, mild;59;36;Sunny and pleasant;70;36;WNW;4;25%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;88;58;Brilliant sunshine;88;59;NW;6;29%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;68;44;Hazy sun;69;46;WSW;5;61%;13%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;96;73;Hot with hazy sun;96;71;NNW;11;20%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Winds subsiding;14;9;A little snow;13;12;NW;15;72%;75%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy with a shower;85;75;Partly sunny, windy;84;76;ENE;19;62%;44%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;90;75;Nice with some sun;90;75;WSW;6;70%;44%;12

Kolkata, India;Clearing;85;61;Partly sunny, nice;85;62;SW;4;54%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;93;77;Afternoon showers;90;76;SE;4;75%;99%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;59;41;A morning shower;58;40;W;7;64%;82%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;89;79;Partial sunshine;91;79;SSW;7;73%;55%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;77;69;Mostly sunny, nice;76;69;SSE;8;71%;13%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;62;50;Partly sunny;60;45;SW;4;85%;25%;3

London, United Kingdom;Very cold;34;23;Very cold;30;29;SE;10;66%;1%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A shower in the a.m.;71;51;Mostly cloudy;66;54;N;6;53%;6%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;91;76;Partly sunny, nice;89;75;SSW;6;65%;8%;12

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;59;37;Sun and some clouds;59;35;NE;3;67%;27%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;88;81;Partly sunny;89;81;NE;12;58%;5%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;A couple of t-storms;84;75;NNW;6;84%;77%;3

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. shower;88;74;A morning shower;87;75;ESE;5;69%;53%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler with clearing;76;57;Cooler;68;56;SSE;11;66%;26%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or two;68;39;Plenty of sunshine;67;39;SSW;9;23%;0%;8

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;80;74;Mostly sunny;81;75;SE;11;73%;55%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Snow;12;8;Windy and frigid;16;14;NNW;20;60%;33%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;87;77;Breezy in the p.m.;87;76;E;14;60%;7%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Spotty showers;76;69;A t-storm in spots;79;68;NNE;6;75%;75%;4

Montreal, Canada;Overcast, very cold;8;-3;Turning cloudy, cold;10;7;E;1;64%;67%;1

Moscow, Russia;Frigid with snow;11;7;A little snow;12;5;NNE;12;65%;90%;0

Mumbai, India;Clearing;88;73;Hazy sun;89;73;NNW;7;44%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;76;62;Becoming cloudy;78;61;N;9;69%;59%;10

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;28;20;Rather cloudy, cold;29;26;NNE;8;53%;62%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;66;43;Sunshine and nice;67;46;NW;6;67%;3%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and frigid;-10;-30;Frigid;-10;-12;S;5;82%;27%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;58;44;Some sun, pleasant;67;44;E;5;62%;34%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sunny, but cold;20;4;Sunny, but cold;22;7;NW;3;48%;0%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and very cold;8;-8;Very cold;9;4;NNE;7;63%;74%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;83;76;An afternoon shower;84;76;NE;4;75%;83%;13

Panama City, Panama;A shower in places;89;72;Periods of sun;90;72;NNW;11;62%;4%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;82;74;Showers around;85;75;ENE;10;82%;89%;9

Paris, France;Cold;35;23;Partly sunny, cold;34;24;ESE;10;23%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;86;66;Sunny and delightful;88;71;SE;11;43%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;90;72;Mostly sunny;87;71;S;4;59%;25%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;89;74;An afternoon shower;90;74;E;10;72%;75%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;70;Mostly sunny;90;68;E;7;50%;5%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Very cold;22;9;Some sun, quite cold;24;4;WNW;5;79%;7%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing and mild;59;27;Mostly cloudy, mild;55;35;NW;3;76%;23%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers this morning;66;53;Periods of rain;67;53;E;8;69%;87%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;67;47;Mostly sunny;67;45;E;5;79%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;84;75;Sun and clouds;83;75;ESE;9;74%;72%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy this morning;42;39;Periods of rain;43;38;E;26;78%;85%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and cold;17;14;Not as cold;29;27;NNW;12;84%;70%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;73;A p.m. t-storm;83;72;N;5;81%;93%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;79;52;Clouding up;82;57;E;5;19%;0%;3

Rome, Italy;A shower in the p.m.;58;41;A little a.m. rain;44;30;N;11;71%;75%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Bitterly cold;7;-9;Cloudy and frigid;11;7;N;3;88%;35%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;59;52;A shower in the a.m.;60;47;NW;16;72%;56%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in places;82;64;A stray thunderstorm;79;62;E;6;71%;53%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;81;74;Breezy with a shower;83;74;E;14;68%;66%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;69;58;Plenty of sunshine;68;58;W;5;90%;28%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;71;46;Mostly sunny, nice;72;48;E;5;32%;1%;9

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds breaking;81;59;Patchy morning fog;81;57;SW;6;56%;29%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;87;71;A passing shower;85;71;NNE;10;75%;66%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;62;45;Sun and some clouds;64;45;ESE;3;64%;25%;3

Seattle, United States;Snow;35;28;A bit of snow, cold;35;27;SE;6;69%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;57;25;Sunny and mild;56;30;NNW;3;68%;3%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;55;48;Partly sunny, mild;59;46;E;9;78%;14%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;78;A stray shower;88;76;NNE;11;66%;62%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Winds subsiding;29;15;Cold, afternoon snow;28;18;ENE;10;47%;88%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;82;75;A passing shower;82;74;E;15;63%;82%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, cold;27;10;Low clouds and cold;24;21;WNW;8;72%;30%;1

Sydney, Australia;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;93;72;Downpours;73;67;S;14;84%;86%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Occasional rain;72;65;A little p.m. rain;74;61;E;8;79%;90%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;A few flurries;21;17;Low clouds;27;21;NNW;8;79%;70%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;68;46;Mostly cloudy, warm;65;42;ESE;5;49%;14%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine and mild;60;42;Windy with some sun;50;35;NNW;20;53%;21%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and mild;63;43;Partly sunny, mild;63;44;NNE;6;19%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;69;50;Mostly sunny;68;52;NNE;5;72%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;52;38;Cooler with rain;46;26;NE;6;57%;89%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Some sun;53;46;Clouds and sun, mild;61;44;SSW;8;54%;13%;4

Toronto, Canada;A little a.m. snow;19;11;Cold, some p.m. snow;20;15;NE;15;66%;95%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;68;55;Mostly sunny;68;56;NW;9;55%;58%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;71;52;A little p.m. rain;63;48;NNW;19;65%;75%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sunshine;12;-27;Colder;6;-17;NW;5;78%;32%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Turning cloudy, cold;33;26;Snow to flurries;35;27;ENE;3;63%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;Turning sunny, cold;28;18;Partly sunny, cold;30;22;NW;8;44%;33%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;86;61;Clouds and sun, warm;87;63;E;4;52%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Frigid with snow;12;8;Cloudy, not as cold;22;20;NNW;11;75%;71%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of snow;18;9;Snow showers;32;21;NW;11;87%;84%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;63;56;Warmer;70;61;N;12;68%;2%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Sun and clouds;92;62;Partly sunny;92;63;SW;4;49%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and mild;53;27;Partly sunny, mild;51;30;NE;2;52%;15%;3

